With March 15 CA/Browser Forum Deadline Looming Total Economic Impact Study Quantifies Benefits of Automating Certificate Lifecycle Management

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AppViewX , a leader in automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and Public Key Infrastructure (PKI) software, today released findings from a commissioned February 2026 Forrester Consulting Total Economic Impact™ (TEI) study quantifying the operational and financial impact of lifecycle automation as SSL/TLS validity periods begin shrinking March 15 under the CA/Browser Forum schedule.





The study, available here , found that a composite organization representative of interviewed customers using the AppViewX platform achieved:

302% return on investment (ROI)

$3.9 million in total three-year, risk-adjusted benefits

$2.4 million reduction in certificate-related incident costs (three-year, risk-adjusted present value)

Less than six months payback





“There were 15 major outages the year before, which dropped to three the next year after implementing AppViewX. In fact, these three outages were caused by certificates that we had decided not to migrate to AppViewX,” said a Senior Vice President of Data Protection at a financial services organization interviewed for the study.

As certificate lifespans compress and renewal frequency increases, the study highlights the operational risk of manual processes and fragmented tooling. Forrester found that manual certificate renewals required approximately 30 minutes per certificate, while automated renewals through AppViewX reduced that effort to approximately 0.25 minutes.

“The March 15 milestone signals more than a compliance change, it marks the beginning of a structural workload shift,” said Stephen Tarleton, Chief Operations Officer at AppViewX. “As validity periods shrink, renewal frequency accelerates and fundamentally changes the operating model for certificate management. Without centralized automation, enterprises risk diverting skilled engineers from higher-value security initiatives just to prevent certificate expirations.”

Operational Impact of Shorter Validity Periods

Under the CA/Browser Forum’s phased reduction schedule, certificate lifespans will continue to shorten in stages, increasing renewal frequency across hybrid, cloud, and machine identity environments. The Forrester study found that enterprises adopting centralized lifecycle automation materially reduced both the frequency and cost of certificate-related incidents while scaling certificate management without proportional staffing increases.

Organizations that adopt modern certificate lifecycle management benefit from:

Greater protection against certificate-related outages

Faster mean time to resolution

Reduced application deployment cycles

Improved audit and regulatory compliance





To address this complexity, the AppViewX platform centralizes and automates certificate lifecycle management through:

Automated certificate discovery and inventory

Policy-driven renewal and re-enrollment workflows

Centralized governance and compliance reporting

API-driven integration with DevOps and infrastructure pipelines





See 47-Day Readiness at RSA Conference 2026

AppViewX will demonstrate how enterprises are preparing for accelerated certificate renewal cycles at RSA Conference 2026, North Expo Booth #4236. Attendees can see how centralized lifecycle automation reduces renewal effort, mitigates outage risk, and strengthens governance as validity periods shrink.

About AppViewX

AppViewX is trusted by the world’s leading enterprises to prevent outages, reduce risk, and ensure compliance through automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) and PKI solutions. The AVX platform delivers end-to-end visibility, automation, and policy control while enabling crypto-agility. Today, mid-size enterprises to Fortune 500 companies, including 6 of the top 10 global banks and 5 of the top 10 healthcare providers, rely on AppViewX as the foundation for their digital trust.



AppViewX is headquartered in New York with Development Centers of Excellence in Boston as well as Coimbatore and Bangalore, India. For more information, visit AppViewX and follow us on LinkedIn .

