Circana Reports Global Foodservice Traffic Grew in 2025 Despite Economic Headwinds

Chicago, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global foodservice traffic increased by 0.2% over the past year, even against broad macroeconomic challenges, according to Circana LLC's 2025 global foodservice performance results. While domestic traffic in the United States decreased by 0.3% year over year, the data highlights significant international growth opportunities, with China and Canada delivering meaningful traffic growth among the 12 key markets analyzed.

Despite minimal overall traffic growth, consumer spending in foodservice grew in 2025 due to increases in average eater check sizes, signaling a healthy top line in out-of-home dining. In the final quarter of 2025, traffic growth was also minimal, though consumer spending in foodservice posted continued gains, driven by a 3% increase in the average spend per visit.

Among all foodservice channels, quick-service restaurants (QSR) emerged as the primary stabilizer. QSRs accounted for 50% of global foodservice traffic and continued to strengthen their influence, with global QSR traffic registering a 0.8% increase in 2025. China, in particular, drove QSR growth, helping offset declines observed in major markets such as Brazil and South Korea. Full-service restaurants also contributed steady gains, growing by 0.6% for the year, while both non-commercial and retail foodservice sectors saw traffic declines during the same period.

Country-specific analysis reveals encouraging signs of growth in Q4 2025, with foodservice traffic increasing in China, the United States, Canada, Australia, and Germany. While China and Canada were the only countries to achieve significant full-year growth, the broader Q4 gains across five countries signal positive momentum and provide a foundation for optimism heading into 2026. This highlights the potential for improved performance with a strategic focus on key markets.

“For operators seeking diversified growth, international markets provide an attractive opportunity,” said David Portalatin, senior vice president and food industry advisor for Circana.

“However, careful planning is essential before global expansion. Even geographically close countries like Canada require localized strategies to succeed amid cultural differences. Circana has the local knowledge in international markets to help global clients succeed.”

Source for insights: Circana CREST, 3 months ending December 2025. Global = 12 countries: AU, BZ, CA, CN, DE, ES, FR, GB, IT, JP, SK, US.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy. Learn more at circana.com.



