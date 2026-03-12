Waimea Plantation Cottages, Kauai: The Place For A Lifetime of Family Memories

KAUAI, Hawaii, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waimea Plantation Cottages, Kauai’s historic oceanfront hotel, welcomes families of all sizes for relaxing vacation blended with history, delicious local cuisine, and family-fun adventures. play games and laugh and swap stories to make new lifetime memories with the ones they love. With cottages that accommodate two to 10 guests, families have the ability to stay together in one large cottage, or multiple accommodations—all just a short walk away from each other. Ideal for children, parents, cousins, aunts, uncles and grandparents, families gather together around the table and sit on the lanai together.

With roots dating back to 1884, Waimea Plantation Cottages sits among 43 acres of lush, tropical gardens, and a breathtaking black sand walking beach. Featuring one to five-bedroom Hawaii plantation homes, each cottage is equipped with a full kitchen and private lanai.

“At Waimea Plantation Cottages, guests are welcomed like ohana (family) in a serene oceanfront setting. With shared activities, family members will create new memories to last a lifetime,” said Gregg Enright, general manager at Waimea Plantation Cottages. “We encourage guests to explore the wonders of West Kauai and the warm hospitality of an authentic Hawaii experience.”

In 2026 Waimea Plantation Cottages is offering up to 26% off Best Available Rates with the “Hawaii Nei Special Offer”, with a 3-night minimum stay. This offer is available for stays though December 17, 2026. Guests booking this special will also receive a $26 Mahalo Gift Certificate for use in The Cottage Store for memorable mementos of their trip.

For more information on Waimea Plantation Cottages or to book reservations, please visit www.waimeaplantationcottages.com or call 800-716-6199.

About Waimea Plantation Cottages Resort:

Established in 1884 as a dairy and then as a working sugar cane plantation, Waimea Plantation Cottages was reborn as a resort in 1984. Each of the 59 cottages has a unique floor plan with comfortable Hawaii-style furnishings. Most of the historic cottages carry a nameplate next to the front doorframe with the surname of a plantation worker who once called the cottage home. The 43-acre property is landscaped with tropical plants, trees, and expansive green lawn areas providing a sense of serenity and quiet. Walking along the beach guests are treated to stunning sunsets with the island of Niihau in the background. Waimea Plantation Cottages is a Coast Hotels Ltd. property.

