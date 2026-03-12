The Gold Mining Scene Continues to Shine Amid Conflict-Driven Price Surge

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- USANewsGroup.com News Commentary — As global conflicts continue to grab attention around the world, the price of gold continues to rise[1]. According to analysts at Van Eck the math is strongly favoring gold miners, whose margins and opportunities in the current market’s conditions are strengthening[2]. In this environment, companies including GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM), Collective Mining (NYSE: CNL) (TSX: CNL), Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K), and New Found Gold (TSXV: NFG) (NYSE-A: NFGC) are advancing high-grade gold projects across multiple jurisdictions as investor demand for exploration exposure strengthens[2].

The World Gold Council’s full-year 2025 demand report showed global gold demand breaching 5,000 tonnes for the first time, driven by record investment flows into ETFs and the strongest bar and coin buying in 12 years[3]. Under the current conditions, miners with gold assets are set to continue printing cash as prices outrun cost pressures again[4].

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) recently appointed Raymond Wladichuk as Technical Advisor to the Company, joining the BC geological team with a primary focus on advancing the Magno Project. Mr. Wladichuk is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered in multiple Canadian provinces with over 15 years of experience across mineral exploration, engineering, and construction. In his role, he will support drill permitting initiatives and the strategic design of the Company’s 2026 work program.

“We are very pleased to add Raymond to our geological team at a pivotal time for the Company,” said Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven. “His experience in exploration, engineering, and project execution will be instrumental as we advance the Magno Project, including drill permitting and the strategic planning of our 2026 exploration program. Strengthening our technical team ensures we are well-positioned to efficiently move Magno forward.”

The appointment follows a $2.0 million critical mineral flow-through financing to advance the district-scale Magno Polymetallic Project in British Columbia’s Cassiar District. The financing is expected to fund 3D geological modeling, target refinement, and drill planning through 2026.

The financing follows a productive 2025 exploration campaign at Magno that defined property-scale porphyry-related zonation across the 36,973-hectare project, where 357 samples revealed bonanza silver grades up to 2,370 grams per tonne and tungsten values reaching 6,550 ppm across multiple skarn zones. Strong and widespread tungsten mineralization at the Kuhn and Dead Goat zones further confirms the scale of the system. The company also confirmed high-grade copper at its Three Guardsmen Project, with surface sampling returning up to 15.85% copper.

In Brazil, GoldHaven recently confirmed gold mineralization in bedrock at its Copeçal West Target, where the first-ever drilling returned 39 meters at 0.11 g/t gold from 58 meters depth. Hole COPE-PDH-006 returned 7 meters at 0.46 g/t gold including 1 meter at 1.21 g/t, while the inaugural East Target program discovered bornite, suggesting potential for a substantial gold-copper system.

GoldHaven now controls 133,186 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions in British Columbia and Brazil, with the Magno property located just three kilometres south of the historic Cassiar mining camp and accessible via Highway 37, providing infrastructure advantages rarely present at projects of this scale. All projects are supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report

Within its last update and 2026 exploration plans, Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE: AEM) (TSX: AEM) outlined a year-over-year increase in its mineral reserves, indicated mineral resources, and inferred resources by 2%, 10%, and 15% respectively.

“I would like to congratulate our exploration team for their performance in 2025 in terms of safety, productivity and cost control with an average of 120 diamond drill rigs in operation drilling 1.4 million metres of core,” said Guy Gosselin, Executive Vice-President, Exploration for Agnico Eagle. “The success of our 2025 exploration program reinforces our view that we have built the strongest project pipeline in the Company’s history, with exceptional exploration upside—arguably the best in the gold mining sector.”

According to the update, Agnico Eagle’s exploration program continued to yield exciting results at the company’s mines and key pipeline projects, which drove an increase in the previously mentioned mineral reserves and their measured, indicated and inferred mineral resources primarily from additions at Detour Lake, Odyssey and Hope Bay.

Collective Mining (NYSE: CNL) (TSX: CNL) recently announced it has acquired all of the remaining surface rights for a future mining operation at its Guayabales Project, in Caldas, Colombia.

“Completing the acquisition of all surface land required for a future mining scenario at our Guayabales Project is a major step towards realizing our vision of developing a major critical mineral mining operation in Colombia,” said Ari Sussman, Executive Chairman of Collective Mining. “We envision a future mine for the Apollo System, which is a polymetallic deposit enriched in gold, copper, tungsten, and silver, that will be modern, have a modest surficial footprint, and will adhere to the highest standards of environmental stewardship. The future mine will benefit immensely from robust infrastructure as it will be located next to the Pan-American Highway and hydropower lines and have access to readily available skilled labor from our established mining region in Caldas. Purchasing surface titles in Colombia is never easy given the fragmented nature of land ownership, so I would like to congratulate our team for immensely derisking the project in a swift and thorough manner.”

As per the deal, Collective Mining is acquiring the land for a total purchase price of US$44 million, which will be paid out in installments over a 5-year period. With all the surface titles required for a future mine now either owned or under BPA’s, Collective Mining plans to commence construction of an exploration adit in Q4 2026.

Kinross Gold (NYSE: KGC) (TSX: K) reported strong fourth-quarter results driven by operational performance across its global portfolio and record gold prices. The company issued 2026 production guidance of two million ounces at all-in sustaining costs of $1,175 per ounce, positioning it among the sector’s lowest-cost senior producers, while continuing to ramp up the Manh Choh operation in Alaska.

“We met our guidance once again, delivered robust margins, and generated record free cash flow of $2.5 billion, an 85% increase year-over-year,” said J. Paul Rollinson, CEO of Kinross. “We are carrying strong momentum into 2026 and are forecasting another strong year of production of approximately 2.0 million gold equivalent ounces.”

Kinross’s low-cost production profile across the Americas, West Africa, and its expanding Alaskan operations translates directly into margin expansion as gold prices sustain elevated levels. The company’s focus on shareholder returns through dividends and buybacks distinguishes it from growth-only peers, offering investors both income and leverage to the gold price cycle.

New Found Gold (NYSE-A: NFGC) (TSXV: NFG) recently announced it has entered into a non-binding term sheet for an up to US$75 million loan facility, which will be used as financing for the development of its 100%-owned Queensway Gold Project, in Newfoundland and Labrador.

“We are pleased to enter into the term sheet for this debt financing, which will support Phase 1 of our flagship Queensway Gold Project and enable us to remain on track with the development timeline outlined in our 2025 PEA,” commented Keith Boyle, CEO of New Found Gold. “Once the Loan Facility is in place, we will be well capitalized as we advance towards a formal construction decision later this year, taking us closer to production at Queensway, which showcases a solid low-cost production profile via a phased mine plan, near-term cash flow generation and significant upside through exploration, as we aim for first production in late 2027.”

Among the stated uses for the funds include the procurement of long lead items, early construction activities, upgrading and expanding the Company’s 100% owned Pine Cove Mill to accommodate Queensway Phase 1 off-site milling, and general working capital purposes. The Loan Facility, alongside cashflow from the Hammerdown Gold Project, is an important component of the Company’s overall finance strategy.

