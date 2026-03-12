MODE Global Announces Annual Carrier of the Year Award Winners

DALLAS, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) firm, is proud to recognize its most valued carriers through its annual carrier awards program.





Awards are given across multiple categories to recognize the invaluable contributions and time-tested relationships MODE has established with its carriers.

The carrier awards are based on specific performance criteria such as commitment to service quality, technological capabilities, customer service excellence, volume and revenue growth with MODE, as well as partnership criteria such as collaboration, communication and competitive enablement.

The 2025 winners include:

National Truckload Carrier of the Year: Swift Transportation

Regional Truckload Carrier of the Year: One Nation Trans Inc.

National LTL Carrier of the Year: Old Dominion Freight Line

Regional LTL Carrier of the Year: Southeastern Freight Lines, Inc.

National Drayage Carrier of the Year: RoadOne IntermodaLogistics

Regional Drayage Carrier of the Year: Asset Based Intermodal, Inc.

Parcel Carrier of the Year: FedEx

Railroad Carrier of the Year: Union Pacific

International Carrier of the Year: M+R Spedag Group





Normand Frigon, chief operating officer at MODE Global, states, “We are grateful to get to work with so many exceptional partners across various modes and are pleased to once again be awarding this recognition. 2025 was another challenging year for our industry, even so, our carrier partners continued to step up and meet the challenges head-on, delivering top notch customer service and adding value to supply chains. Thank you all for the remarkable support. We look forward to our continued partnership in the year ahead.”

The MODE Global annual carrier awards program underscores the pivotal role carriers play in MODE’s enterprise operations, commitment to service quality and setting a high standard for industry performance.



About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6e885018-ae77-4b11-b5b6-1bec8f306db9



