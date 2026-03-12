Outdoorsy Thanks and Celebrates American Heroes Leading Up to America’s 250th Anniversary

AUSTIN, Texas, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Outdoorsy, the world’s leading outdoor travel marketplace, today announced a landmark initiative to thank and honor the individuals who serve our country and communities. To celebrate the nation’s Semiquincentennial (America250), Outdoorsy will offer a 20% discount for active and retired military, police, firefighters, and EMS along with the launch a $17.76 ‘Freedom Fridays’ contest. Active and retired military RV rental hosts will also be designated with a military service badge and filter on Outdoorsy.com so travelers can easily choose to support hero-run businesses.

2026 Summer Travel Outlook: It’s Time For a Road Trip

Outdoorsy launches the landmark initiative ahead of a historic, once-in a lifetime summer. With the World Cup, America250, and Route 66’s Centennial celebrations across the nation this summer, the country is facing the biggest and best summer for an RV trip.

Outdoorsy.com is already seeing a 15% surge in bookings compared to past years, as hotels and flights are selling out and travelers pivot to seek more affordable, experiential travel with RV-rentals. Ås the most trusted and most affordable website for renting RVs, campervans, and travel trailers across the country, Outdoorsy offers access to thousands of high-quality options nationwide, all backed by 24/7 support and with the neighborly guidance of local Superhosts.

Try the Delivery Option

For even more ways to experience this historic summer, Outdoorsy has an option where driving isn’t necessary. One of its most popular options is Delivery, where a luxury trailer or RV, complete with a full kitchen, AC, and queen beds, is delivered, set up and waiting for you at the destination of your choice. Some of Outdoorsy’s RV-rentals are comparable to a five-star hotel suite in the outdoors that’s on average 60% cheaper than a traditional hotel based vacation and 15% more affordable in comparison to competitors.

America’s Heroes Program: A Thank You 250 Years in the Making

The "America's Heroes" program is designed to reduce financial barriers for service members and frontline workers, ensuring they can explore the very nation they protect, serve, and heal. Service members have been foundational hosts from day one of Outdoorsy’s marketplace with their dedication to excellence and shared love for the great outdoors.

“America’s 250th anniversary is a time to reflect on the strength and resilience of our nation, and nobody embodies that spirit more than our service members and first responders,” said Jeff Cavins, Co-founder and CEO of Outdoorsy. “These heroes sacrifice weekends, holidays, and family time to keep us safe and moving forward. We believe the best way to say ‘thank you’ is to give them back that time on the open road, with their families.”

Reconnecting with the Land They Serve

Effective immediately, verified active and retired military, police, fire, and EMS in the US will receive a 20% discount code to be used at checkout on any vehicle listed on the Outdoorsy website. Heroes can rent RVs, motorhomes, campervans, travel trailers and specialty rigs nationwide from hosts in their neighborhoods.

“The last few years have demanded deep sacrifices from our military, police, fire, and EMS community,” added Jennifer Young, Co-founder and CMO of Outdoorsy. “We want to make it easier for them to reclaim their peace of mind. By offering a 20% discount, we are putting money back in their pockets so they can spend it on what matters—campfire meals, national park passes, and memories with their children.”

For more information on the "America's Heroes" program and to get verified, visit http://outdoorsy.com/service-members.

Launching April 1: $17.76 ‘Freedom Fridays’

In the month of April, four winners will be awarded a five-night trip for only $17.76, which recognizes the year the country declared independence. To enter through Outdoorsy’s instagram account, contestants must tell us how they experience freedom in the outdoors in 250 words or less. The contest will launch in April and run every week of the month, and one winner will be chosen each Friday (April 3, 10, 17, and 24).

Active and retired military, police, firefighters, and EMS to receive 20% on all Outdoorsy.com bookings

‘Freedom Fridays’ weekly contest in April for road trippers to win a 5-night trip for $17.76, recognizing the year the country declared independence

RV rental hosts to be recognized and designated with military service badge and filter on Outdoorsy.com allowing guests to support their businesses and entrepreneurship

About Outdoorsy

Outdoorsy is the world's largest RV rental and outdoor travel marketplace. Our platform has facilitated over 9 million nights spent outdoors across almost 2 million trips, establishing us as the leader in experiential travel. through RV rentals that are available in 4,800 cities across North America. Outdoorsy's marketplace, insurance, and retreats provide life-changing financial benefits for RV hosts and retreat communities and offer guests the trust and guidance they need to enjoy memorable rustic travel experiences. Outdoorsy's team is inspired by a mission to restore our relationship with the outdoors and each other by inviting guests to Live Outdoorsy.

