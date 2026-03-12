ATTENTION NASDAQ: DRVN INVESTORS: Contact Berger Montague About a Driven Brands Holdings Inc. Class Action Lawsuit

PHILADELPHIA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National plaintiffs’ law firm Berger Montague PC announces a class action lawsuit against Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: DRVN) (“Driven Brands” or the “Company”) on behalf of investors who purchased or acquired Driven Brands shares during the period from May 9, 2023 through February 24, 2026 (the “Class Period”).

Investor Deadline: Investors who purchased or acquired Driven Brands securities during the Class Period may, no later than May 8, 2026, seek to be appointed as a lead plaintiff representative of the class.

Headquartered in Charlotte, NC, Driven Brands is the largest automotive services company in North America, providing services such as oil changes, maintenance, collision repair, glass repair, and car wash services through brands including Meineke, Maaco, and Take 5 Oil Change.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants misled investors about the strength of Driven Brands’ financial condition. On February 25, 2026, the Company announced it would delay the filing of its annual report on Form 10-K for fiscal year 2025 due to “material errors in previously issued financial statements” dating back to 2023. The Complaint further alleges that Driven Brands overstated revenue and cash in prior financial statements, which required restatement.

Following this disclosure, Driven Brands’ share price declined nearly 40%.

