Changes in Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team



Ann O’Hara, President, North America and member of the Global Executive Team, has decided to pursue career opportunities outside of Huhtamaki.

Sara Engber, President, Fiber Packaging, has been appointed President, North America starting today. She will continue reporting to President & CEO Ralf K. Wunderlich and will be based in De Soto, Kansas, United States. In addition to her new role, Sara will continue to lead the Fiber Packaging segment until a successor has been appointed.

‘‘We are grateful for Ann’s leadership and commitment during her time at Huhtamaki. She has played an important role in building a strong foundation for the North America segment, and we wish her continued success in the future,” said Ralf K. Wunderlich, President & CEO of Huhtamaki.

“I am pleased to appoint Sara to lead our North America segment. She is an experienced leader with a strong track record of delivering profitable growth and driving performance at Huhtamaki. With her deep market knowledge and broad company experience across geographies, I am confident she will advance the segment’s priorities while further strengthening our position in North America,” he adds.



Following the above change, the members of Huhtamaki’s Global Executive Team are:

Ralf K. Wunderlich (Chair), President and CEO;

Fredrik Davidsson, President, Foodservice Packaging;

Sara Engber, President, North America and interim President, Fiber Packaging;

Thomas Geust, Chief Financial Officer;

Axel Glade, President, Flexible Packaging;

Katariina Kravi, Executive Vice President, Human Resources, Safety and Communications;

Riikka Tieaho, Executive Vice President, Sustainability, Corporate Affairs and Legal (latest June 1, 2026); and

Changsheng Wu, Executive Vice President, Procurement.

