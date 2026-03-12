MioCommerce Expands Automation Suite to Help the Home and Commercial Services Industry Cut Costs, Increase Profitability, and Reclaim Time

Montreal, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MioCommerce , a leading all-in-one e-commerce platform for home and commercial services businesses, today announced the expansion of its Automation Suite, introducing a variety of integrated automations designed to help small and mid-sized home and commercial service businesses reduce operational costs, improve cash flow, and scale more efficiently.

For many home and commercial service operators, growth has come with mounting administrative burden. Owners are frequently consumed by thousands of small but essential operational tasks that extend beyond the workday spending evenings and weekends managing collections, requesting customer feedback, and following up for reviews. These manual processes not only strain work-life balance but directly impact cash flow, online visibility, and long-term growth.

As home and commercial service businesses face increasing labour shortages, rising overhead, and tighter margins, automation has become a critical driver of long-term success. Research indicates that organizations with well-developed AI initiatives achieve greater cost efficiencies than those with minimal adoption. Studies also show that companies allocating at least 20 per cent of their IT budgets to AI reduce process costs by roughly 17 per cent , while organizations investing less than 5 per cent tend to see only limited improvemets.

Beyond cost savings, AI automation can also generate strong financial returns when implemented effectively. Industry analysis shows that many business process automation initiatives deliver returns of around 240 per cent within the first year, driven by reduced manual work, faster workflows, and improved operational efficiency.

MioCommerce’s expanded Automation Suite directly addresses these daily operational pressures through AI-powered workflows built specifically for home and commercial service professionals.

“Our customers don’t need more software. What they need is more time freed up, greater reliability, and predictable revenue,” said Franc Botti, Co-Founder and CEO, at MioCommerce. “Home and commercial service businesses are under pressure to do more with fewer resources. MioCommerce’s Automation features removes manual work, reduces friction across operations, and builds intelligent workflows that run in the background. Making it possible for our customers to focus on growth, strengthen customer relationships, support their teams, and scale confidently without adding complexity.”

The expanded Automation Suite includes:

Tip requests triggered automatically after completed bookings.

Intelligent dispatching based on service provider availability and priority rules.

Automated invoicing upon booking completion to accelerate billing cycles.

Scheduled bulk billing for recurring and commercial clients.

Payment pre-authorizations with automatic re-authorization when holds expire.

Automated payment requests

Automatic booking completion tied to service conclusion or technician checkout.

Auto Checkout with Geo-fencing-enabled to improve time tracking and accountability.

Automated feedback and/or review requests triggered upon service completion to increase response rates, strengthen search engine visibility, improve customer conversion. All leading to building customer trust and loyalty.

Early adopters report faster billing cycles, improved payments, and meaningful reductions in administrative workload. As wage pressures rise and customer expectations evolve, operational efficiency has become a competitive advantage. Automation-driven organizations are significantly more likely to achieve sustained profitability and long-term resilience.

As AI becomes embedded into everyday business infrastructure, operators are increasingly seeking automation that is practical, measurable and directly tied to productivity and revenue improvements. By embedding automation across the entire home and commercial service lifecycle, MioCommerce is helping businesses transform reactive, manual processes into predictable, intelligent systems that scale with confidence.

The expanded Automation Suite and new Automations UI are available immediately to MioCommerce customers.

About MioCommerce

Founded in 2017, MioCommerce is an all-in-one commerce platform built to help modern home and commercial service businesses sell, manage, and grow online. Designed for simplicity and scalability, MioCommerce provides powerful tools for payments, scheduling, customer management, marketing automation, and digital storefronts all within one seamless system. By unifying commerce and operations, MioCommerce empowers brands to streamline workflows, grow revenue, and deliver exceptional customer experiences, supporting businesses at every stage from independent operators to expanding multi-location companies.

For more information, visit www.miocommerce.com or contact:

Eric Plamondon

CTO, PMP

1-438-600-4701

eric@miocommerce.com

Attachment