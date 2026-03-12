VersusMedia Launches FilmPilot.ai: AI‑Powered Tools for Script Insight and Pre‑Production

Los Angeles, CA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VersusMedia officially launched FilmPilot.ai, a new online platform that harnesses artificial intelligence to help filmmakers polish their screenplays and visualize their projects before cameras roll. The service bridges the gap between script and screen by delivering audience insights, visuals and data within about 24 hours.

FilmPilot.ai

FilmPilot.ai’s launch package includes simulated audience reviews that create a diverse group of virtual viewers with demographic breakdowns, high‑quality character images derived from script descriptions, comprehensive script criticism and suggestions, AI‑generated poster concepts, recommended camera shots and angles for every scene, full storyboards, budget estimations based on filming location, casting notices and character breakdowns, a professionally composed 60‑second theme song and one‑shot AI‑generated pilot videos for the script’s opening pages.

“I’ve spent more than 30 years in technology, watching the Internet decimate industry after industry and then witnessing new versions of those industries grow from the ashes,” said Ryan Vinson, founder of VersusMedia. “Many people see AI as a destroyer of the film industry, but my hope is that there are ways the industry can pivot and thrive from these newfound tools. That’s all we can do: understand the change, accept it and find ways to advance with it.”

Vinson noted that every major technological leap, from the early dot‑com boom to the rise of smartphones, created opportunities for those willing to adapt. “AI is certainly already changing how the film industry works,” he added. “My goal with FilmPilot.ai is to harness the current strengths of AI to give an advantage to studios, filmmakers and screenwriters who are ready to embrace the future.”

The platform launches with limited‑time early‑access pricing. Four one‑time plans—Starter ($79), Indie ($199), Producer ($449) and Executive ($749)—offer increasing levels of deliverables. FilmPilot.ai emphasizes a 24‑hour average turnaround and recommends scripts rated PG‑13 or lower for optimal results.

FilmPilot.ai is developed by VersusMedia, an independent streaming platform supporting artists since 2001. The mission behind the project is to provide data and visualizations previously available only to major studios, thereby leveling the playing field for independent creators.

For more information or to purchase a package, visit FilmPilot.ai.

