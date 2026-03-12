Rising Demand Driving Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market to $1.83 Billion by 2030

Delray Beach, FL , March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market by Product Type (Cameras, System Integrator), Technology (Pushbroom, Snapshot, Tunable Filter, Imaging FTIR, Whiskbroom) Wavelength (Visible & NIR, SWIR, MWIR, LWIR), Region - Forecast to 2030" The hyperspectral imaging systems market is projected to reach USD 1.83 billion by 2030 from USD 0.92 billion in 2025, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period.

The key factor propelling the growth of the hyperspectral imaging systems market is the continued adoption of sophisticated sensing and analysis technologies in the defense, agronomic, environmental, healthcare, industrial, and research sectors worldwide. Organizations worldwide are increasingly adopting hyperspectral imaging systems for successful material detection, quality analysis, and real-time decision-making. Furthermore, AI and machine learning have also been adding value to the hyperspectral imaging data analysis process, thereby increasing accuracy, automation, and overall scalability, which is leading to widespread adoption.

Major Key Players in the Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Industry:

Corning Incorporated (US),

HORIBA (Japan),

BaySpec, Inc. (US),

SPECIM,

SPECTRAL IMAGING LTD. (Finland), and

Malvern Panalytical Ltd. (UK), and others.

Hyperspectral Imaging Systems Market Segmentation:

Based on application, the research & diagnostics segment is projected to register the highest CAGR in the hyperspectral imaging systems market during the forecast period.

As organizations worldwide prioritize efficiency and accuracy in research and diagnostic workflows, hyperspectral imaging is gaining global traction for its ability to detect subtle material and biological variations that are difficult to identify using conventional imaging techniques. Ongoing technological advancements are enhancing the resolution, speed, and scalability of hyperspectral imaging systems, making them increasingly valuable for research institutions, laboratories, and medical facilities across both developed and emerging markets, which seek advanced solutions for analysis and diagnosis.

Snapshot segment to witness the highest CAGR in the hyperspectral imaging systems market by technology during the forecast period.

The snapshot hyperspectral imaging technology enables the capture of complete spectral data in a single exposure, eliminating the need for scanning and significantly reducing acquisition time. At a global level, this makes snapshot systems well-suited for real-time and high-throughput applications such as medical diagnostics, food inspection, and industrial quality control. Continued advancements in sensor design and manufacturing are enhancing the performance and affordability of snapshot hyperspectral systems, driving their adoption across various industries worldwide that seek fast, efficient, and cost-effective imaging solutions.

Visible & NIR segment to account for the largest share of the hyperspectral imaging systems market, by wavelength, during the forecast period.

Visible and NIR hyperspectral cameras offer high versatility and a broad range of applications across global markets, enabling detailed spectral capture across both visible and near-infrared bands. These wavelength ranges are widely adopted in agriculture, environmental monitoring, food inspection, and industrial quality control worldwide. The combined use of visible and NIR spectra enhances analytical depth, allowing organizations to derive actionable insights that support improved decision-making, quality assurance, and process optimization across diverse industries.

The US is expected to account for the largest share of the North America hyperspectral imaging systems market during the forecast period.

The US is expected to hold the largest share in the North America hyperspectral imaging systems market due to its strong defense and aerospace spending, extensive adoption of advanced sensing technologies, and early commercialization of hyperspectral solutions across various industries. The presence of leading hyperspectral imaging companies, research institutions, and system integrators accelerates innovation and deployment. Large-scale government programs, including defense surveillance, space missions, and environmental monitoring initiatives, further drive sustained demand. Additionally, widespread use of hyperspectral imaging in precision agriculture, healthcare research, and industrial inspection reinforces the US’ dominant market position.

Key Takeaways

North America is expected to dominate the hyperspectral imaging systems market with a share of ~35-37% in terms of value in 2025.

By wavelength, the visible& NIR segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of ~9–13% during the forecast period.

By type, the cameras segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of ~10–12% during the forecast period.

By technology, the pushbroom/ line scan segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

HORIBA (Japan), Resonon Inc. (US), BaySpec, Inc. (US), and SPECIM, SPECTRAL IMAGING LTD. (Finland) were identified as star players in the hyperspectral imaging systems market due to their strong market share and extensive product footprint.

Brandywine Photonics, Pixxel, and Orbital Sidekick, among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders in the hyperspectral imaging systems market.

