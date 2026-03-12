Sciens Software Technologies Celebrates 11+ Years of Innovation: From Web Studio to Global AI Innovation Partner

Hyderabad, TELANGANA, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sciens Software Technologies, a pioneering Hyderabad‑based technology firm founded in 2014, proudly marks 11+ years as a global leader in AI‑driven enterprise solutions. What began as a modest web design studio has grown into a comprehensive partner for businesses seeking intelligent applications, data insights, automation, digital experiences, and scalable workforce support across India, the USA, UAE, Nigeria, and Australia.

Sciens Journey Timeline

In its early days, Sciens focused on empowering Startups and SMEs with essential digital foundations: custom websites, mobile apps, branding, and targeted digital marketing campaigns. This hands‑on approach quickly built trust, as clients relied on the team to deliver reliable, user-centric tech that drove their initial online growth.

Recognizing the shift toward integrated, intelligent systems, Sciens expanded strategically into full‑spectrum technology services, IT recruitment, and advanced digital strategies. By bridging creative design with robust engineering, the firm became a one-stop partner for end‑to‑end digital transformation.

The past five years have defined Sciens rise as an AI innovator, with core offerings now centered on AI/ML solutions, data engineering, predictive analytics, business intelligence dashboards, and no‑code automation workflows. These capabilities enable enterprises to harness data for real‑time decisions, streamline operations, and deploy scalable AI at production scale.

Today, with a 100+ strong team and 11+ years of proven delivery, Sciens serves diverse sectors through its Technology, Recruitment, and Digital Marketing verticals. Its Global Workforce Solutions help global firms assemble high‑performing offshore teams, blending IT expertise with domain knowledge for faster project execution.

“Over eleven years ago, we set out to make technology accessible and impactful for businesses of all sizes. Our evolution from a web agency to an AI partner reflects our commitment to staying ahead of client needs blending innovation, reliability, and people‑first service to fuel lasting growth.”

— Leadership Team, Sciens Software Technologies

As it enters its next decade, Sciens is doubling down on AI-led innovation, including generative AI applications, advanced ML models, and integrated cloud-DevOps platforms. The firm aims to expand its international footprint and launch industry-specific accelerators to help more enterprises unlock AI’s full potential.

Sciens as a Funding Technology Partner for Global Startups & SMEs

Beyond delivering technology services, Sciens Software Technologies is actively positioning itself as a Funding Technology Partner for Startups & SMEs worldwide. With 11+ years of deep technical expertise and a proven track record of building scalable digital products, Sciens is uniquely placed to co-invest its technology, talent, and infrastructure in high‑potential startups — in exchange for equity or strategic partnership arrangements.

Sciens believes that the next wave of global innovation will be driven by Startups &SME's with bold ideas but limited access to world‑class technology resources. By stepping in as a technology funding partner, Sciens bridges this gap — providing startups not just with code and platforms, but with dedicated engineering teams, AI capabilities, product strategy, and go-to-market digital infrastructure.

Startups across sectors including FinTech, HealthTech, EdTech, AgriTech, and CleanTech are especially encouraged to explore this partnership model. Whether at idea stage, MVP, or early growth, Sciens is open to conversations with founders who are building for scale and impact across emerging and developed markets.

Are you a Startup founder or an SME owner? Sciens is actively seeking visionary Startups & SMEs across the globe to partner with as a funding technology co-investor. If you have an idea that can change industries, we bring the technology, talent, and scale to make it real.

About Sciens Software Technologies

Sciens Software Technologies, founded in 2014 and headquartered in Hyderabad, India, delivers AI-powered technology solutions that transform enterprise operations. Specializing in AI/ML, Data Analytics, Automation, Custom Development, Digital Marketing, and Global Workforce Management, Sciens empowers clients worldwide with scalable, intelligent systems.

Website: scienstechnologies.com

Partnership & Funding Enquiries

Sciens welcomes collaboration opportunities across Technology Integration, Co-Innovation, Reseller Partnerships, Global Workforce Solutions, and Startup Funding Technology Partnerships. If you are a Startup founder, Investor, or an Enterprise looking to build the future together, our partnerships team is ready to explore what’s possible with you.

Startup Funding & Incubation

Press Inquiries

Contact: Partnerships & Alliances Team

Company: Sciens Software Technologies LLP

Email: support@scienstechnologies.com

Website: https://scienstechnologies.com/partnerships/

Location: Hyderabad, India – Serving partners across India, US, UAE, Nigeria & Australia