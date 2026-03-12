Berlin Packaging Receives Prestigious Awards from both WorldStar and PAC Global Competitions

CHICAGO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Berlin Packaging, the world’s largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier®, announced it has earned multiple awards in the 2026 WorldStar Awards and the 2026 PAC Global Awards Competition for excellence in global packaging innovation.

Presented by the World Packaging Organisation (WPO), the WorldStar Awards recognize the best in packaging innovation on a global scale. In 2026, the competition received 481 entries from 36 countries. Berlin Packaging earned a WorldStar Award for its Young Living Cleaning Dispensers — a refillable spray bottle and foaming soap dispenser system — marking the company’s sixth WorldStar win in the past four years.

For a package entry to be eligible for a WorldStar Award, it must have received a national or regional packaging award in the last two years from a competition recognized by the WPO. Young Living won Bronze in the Household Products category at the 2025 National Association of Container Distributors (NACD) Packaging Awards.

Held annually by PAC Global, a not-for-profit packaging association with more than 2,400 members, the PAC Global Awards Competition recognizes excellence in packaging innovation and design. In 2026, Berlin Packaging earned three awards, including two Best in Class honors and one Award of Distinction. With this latest recognition, the company has secured six PAC Global Awards in the past four years.

In the 2026 PAC Global Competition, Berlin Packaging earned the following awards:

Best in Class (Wine & Spirits): Still G.I.N.

Best in Class (Health & Wellness): BooBoo Bubbles

The prestigious WorldStar and PAC Global awards highlight the remarkable talent and incredible global capabilities of Studio One Eleven®, Berlin Packaging’s design and innovation engine. With nine locations across the globe, the Studio offers branding strategy, package development, and sustainability consulting services, and waives its fees in exchange for packaging supply opportunities.

“It’s a privilege to receive recognition from both the World Packaging Organisation and PAC Global,” said Scott Jost, Chief Innovation Officer at Berlin Packaging. “Our team’s extraordinary dedication, talent, and innovation have always set them apart, and we’re incredibly honored to see that reflected in these awards.”

The World Packaging Organization will honor WorldStar Award winners on May 8, 2026, in Düsseldorf, Germany. PAC Global announced its award winners at the PAC Global Awards @ Futures Edge Summit on February 18 and 19, 2026, in Toronto, Canada.

About Berlin Packaging

Berlin Packaging is the world's largest Hybrid Packaging Supplier® of glass, plastic, and metal containers and closures. The company supplies billions of items annually, along with package design, financing, consulting, warehousing and logistics services, and sustainability solutions for customers across all industries. Berlin Packaging brings together the best manufacturing, distribution, and income-adding service providers. Its mission is to increase the net income of its customers through packaging products and services. Please visit berlinpackaging.com and corporate.berlinpackaging.eu for more information.

