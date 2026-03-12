Announcement of the ordinary general shareholders meeting Urbo bankas UAB for the year 2026

Urbo bankas UAB (hereinafter - “the Bank”), company code 112027077, address: Konstitucijos pr.18B, Vilnius.

The Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of the Bank is convened in 2026 March 27, 10 a.m. in the conference hall of Holiday Inn Vilnius, located at Šeimyniškių St. 1, Vilnius.

The agenda of the ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders is as follows:

Regarding Urbo bankas UAB in 2025 management reports.

Regarding the auditor’s report of Urbo bankas UAB.

Regarding the approval of the Set of Financial Statements of Urbo bankas UAB for 2025.

Regarding the distribution of profit of Urbo bankas UAB for the year 2025.

Regarding the election of the audit firm to perform the audit of the annual financial statements of UAB Urbo Bankas, the conclusion of the agreement with it, and the approval of the terms of payment

Regarding the increase of the authorized capital of Urbo bankas UAB from the funds of Urbo bankas UAB.

Regarding the amendment of the articles of association of Urbo bankas UAB.

Regarding the acquisition of own shares.

The draft resolution of each issue on the agenda of the general meeting of shareholders, as well as other documents that must be submitted to the general meeting of shareholders, and information related to the exercise of shareholder rights, can be obtained from the person exercising the rights of the Bank's shareholder at the bank's headquarters at Konstitucijos pr. 18B, Vilnius. The opportunity to receive the above-mentioned information will be made no later than 10 days before the general meeting of shareholders.

For more information please contact: Head of Business Division Julius Ivaška, ph.: +370 601 04 453, e-mail: media@urbo.lt