Aqua-Tots Swim School Named Top Franchise for Women by Franchise Business Review

Phoenix, Arizona, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aqua-Tots Swim School has been recognized by Franchise Business Review as a 2026 Top Franchise for Women. Only 100 brands were named to the annual list of award winners.

By prioritizing strong support for franchisees, Aqua-Tots Swim School has built a scalable, community-centered franchise model designed for long-term success. Aqua-Tots empowers owners with comprehensive training, operational support, and a mission-driven business focused on saving lives through water safety. As the largest international swim school franchise, Aqua-Tots operates more than 180 locations across 14 countries, delivering year-round swim instruction through its proven curriculum.

Franchise Business Review, a research firm that conducts independent surveys of franchisee satisfaction, provides the only ratings of franchises based solely on actual franchisee satisfaction and performance. Franchise Business Review publishes industry reports throughout the year that highlight research on the top franchises in specific sectors.

Aqua-Tots Swim School was among 320 franchise brands, representing nearly 8,550 female franchise owners, that participated in Franchise Business Review’s research on the Top Franchises for Women. Aqua-Tots Swim School’s franchisees were surveyed on 33 benchmark questions about their experience and satisfaction regarding critical areas of their franchise systems, including leadership, training & support, financial opportunity, and work/life balance.

"For women exploring the path to business ownership—whether full-time or part-time—franchising opens a world of real, achievable opportunity," said Michelle Rowan, president of Franchise Business Review. "But with a vast landscape of options out there, due diligence is everything. Before committing to any brand, women should take a close look at what current female franchisees are actually experiencing: the quality of training and support, work/life balance, earning potential, company culture, and the strength of leadership. This year's Top Franchises for Women list speaks for itself—88% of female owners say they enjoy operating their business, and 3 out of 4 would recommend their franchise to others. That kind of peer validation is invaluable when you're standing at the threshold of a major life decision."

As the brand continues to grow globally, Aqua-Tots Swim School remains committed to fostering an environment where women entrepreneurs can thrive. With a strong support system, proven operational model, and mission-driven purpose, the franchise provides women with the tools and resources needed to successfully build and lead businesses that make a meaningful impact in their communities.

“We’re proud to support so many talented women across our franchise system who are building successful businesses while making a difference in their communities,” said April Cauiloa, director of franchise support at Aqua-Tots Swim School. “Our role is to ensure every franchise owner has the guidance, training and resources they need to grow with confidence. Seeing women step into leadership, support their teams and deliver life-saving swim education to families is incredibly rewarding.”

Through its commitment to franchisee success, leadership development, and operational support, Aqua-Tots Swim School continues to attract entrepreneurs who are passionate about building strong businesses with purpose. The brand’s recognition as a Top Franchise for Women reflects the positive experiences of its franchise owners and the strength of a system designed to support long-term growth.

Visit FranchiseBusinessReview.com to see the full list of the 2026 Top Franchises for Women.

###

About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2024, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2025, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 180 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at http://www.FranchiseBusinessReview.com. To read our publications, visit https://franchisebusinessreview.com/page/publications/.

Aqua-Tots Swim School

Kyndall Echols

Communications Manager

kyndall.echols@aqua-tots.com

Franchise Business Review

Mariah Morgan

Vice President of Marketing

603.501.1977

mariah@franchisebusinessreview.com

Attachment