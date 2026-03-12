Greenwood, SC, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- — The Digital Ruckus, a Greenwood, South Carolina-based advertising technology company serving clients across the Piedmont region including Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens, McCormick, and Columbia, has announced the launch of FirstAnswer — a new service designed to position businesses and brands as the trusted, cited source when consumers search for products, services, and information using AI chat tools.

FirstAnswer addresses a fundamental shift in how consumers find businesses. Where traditional search page results once dominated the discovery journey, AI-powered chat tools are increasingly the first stop for consumers seeking answers — from healthcare providers and home services to retail and professional services. FirstAnswer ensures that when those questions are asked, The Digital Ruckus clients are the answer.

"We've launched FirstAnswer because the rules of digital visibility are being rewritten right now," said Josh Scott, founder of The Digital Ruckus. "Every business we work with has invested in SEO, paid search, and social media to show up where customers are looking. AI chat is the next frontier of that same race and the companies that establish authority in these systems now will be nearly impossible to displace later. FirstAnswer is how we get our clients there first."

How FirstAnswer Works

FirstAnswer distributes AI-optimized press releases and content directly into the knowledge graph systems and data layers that power today's leading AI platforms. Unlike traditional press releases, FirstAnswer content is structured specifically for AI indexing and remains active as a citable reference source for months to years.

The Digital Ruckus manages the full process; query research, content creation, distribution, and monthly reporting, providing clients with a clear picture of where their brand is being cited across the AI landscape.

Part of a Full Ad Tech Stack Built for the Modern Buyer Journey

FirstAnswer is the latest addition to The Digital Ruckus's comprehensive suite of advertising technology solutions, which are designed to reach audiences at every stage of the buyer journey with precision targeting and transparent, data-driven results.

The Digital Ruckus's core technology offerings include:

Geo-Fencing & Location-Based Targeting — Using actual GPS latitude and longitude data rather than grid-based segments, The Digital Ruckus builds custom geographic shapes with pinpoint precision around specific addresses, boundaries, and locations. Users who enter a geo-fenced area can be served ads across multiple devices for up to 90 days, with conversion zones tracking both online engagement and physical in-store visits.

Addressable Geo-Fencing — A household-level targeting solution that builds geo-fences around individual addresses based on demographic, financial, behavioral, and lifestyle data. Ads are then served across all devices in the home — smartphones, tablets, computers, and OTT/CTV screens — enabling truly personalized, 1-to-1 brand conversations at scale.

OTT/CTV Advertising — Programmatic Over-the-Top and Connected TV advertising that combines the reach and impact of television with the precision of digital targeting. The Digital Ruckus uses best-in-class location data to serve video ads to individual households with unmatched accuracy, and offers online-to-offline attribution that links in-store visits directly to streaming TV ad exposures — something traditional television has never been able to do.

Programmatic DSP & Display — Access to a full programmatic demand-side platform enabling contextual targeting, keyword search retargeting, native programmatic, programmatic video, and CRM-based audience targeting across premium inventory at scale.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) & Pay-Per-Click (PPC) — Integrated search strategies that drive organic authority and paid visibility, now complemented by FirstAnswer's AI search presence capabilities.

Social Media Advertising — Social newsfeed targeting using a data network of over 600 million user profiles, with life event, demographic, interest, and behavioral targeting.

Reporting & Analytics — A proprietary 24/7 client dashboard providing real-time, transparent visibility into campaign performance across all channels, including white-label reporting for agency partners.

Serving the Piedmont Region and Beyond

The Digital Ruckus is headquartered in Greenwood, South Carolina, and serves businesses and agency partners across the Piedmont Upstate region including Greenwood, Abbeville, Laurens, McCormick, and Newberry counties, as well as the broader South Carolina market including Columbia and the Midlands. The company also works with regional and national clients and agency partners seeking white-label access to its technology stack.

FirstAnswer is immediately available to new and existing clients. Businesses in healthcare, home services, legal, retail, financial services, and other consumer-facing industries are encouraged to contact The Digital Ruckus to discuss a FirstAnswer query audit for their market.

About The Digital Ruckus

The Digital Ruckus is a Greenwood, South Carolina advertising technology company specializing in precision digital targeting, programmatic advertising, and AI search visibility. The company's proprietary platform ingests unstructured GPS and behavioral data to deliver highly localized, multi-channel campaigns with industry-leading accuracy and transparency. Services include geo-fencing, addressable targeting, OTT/CTV advertising, programmatic DSP, SEO, PPC, social media advertising, and the newly launched FirstAnswer AI visibility service. The Digital Ruckus serves local businesses, regional brands, and agency partners across South Carolina and the Southeast.

Website: https://www.TheDigitalRuckus.com

Press Inquiries

Joshua Scott

josh [at] TheDigitalRuckus.com

8642701772

https://thedigitalruckus.com

104 Maxwell Ave Greenwood SC 29646