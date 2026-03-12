Crispin Osborne Joins SEDA, Bringing Over 30 Years’ Experience in Global Investment Banking and Corporate Finance

New York, NY, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEDA Experts LLC, a leading expert witness firm providing world-class financial expert witness services, announced today that Crispin Osborne joined the firm as Managing Director.

“Crispin brings an extraordinary depth of experience in global investment banking and capital markets,” said Damiano Colnago, Managing Partner of SEDA Experts. “Over the course of his career, he has advised on some of the most complex IPOs and equity offerings across international markets. His insight into capital raising, investor engagement, and market practices will be invaluable to clients navigating high-stakes disputes and investigations.”

Crispin Osborne has over 30 years of experience in global investment banking and corporate finance, having held senior roles at Barclays, Citigroup, and Credit Suisse First Boston. He has extensive expertise across the full investment banking product spectrum, including Equity Capital Markets, Mergers and Acquisitions, and Debt Capital Markets, with experience across multiple geographies, including significant work in privatizations and emerging markets.

Crispin has operated across the full equity issuance lifecycle, and over the course of his career, he has led initial public offerings and follow-on equity transactions across more than 30 countries, raising in excess of USD 100 billion in aggregate proceeds. As a lead originating banker, he has advised companies, founders, private equity sponsors, and other shareholders on transaction structuring, market positioning, timing, and execution strategy. He has also served as Head of Syndicate, with responsibility for coordinating global distribution, managing investor engagement, and overseeing pricing and allocation across complex, multi-jurisdictional equity offerings.

Mr. Osborne most recently served at Barclays in several senior leadership roles, including Chairman of Corporate Finance and Equity Capital Markets EMEA and Co-Head of Banking EMEA. In these roles, he oversaw major banking activities across the region and managed large, multi-disciplinary teams of investment banking professionals. During his tenure, he supervised business units across Continental Europe and the CEEMEA region and, in his final years at the firm, led more than 800 professionals across EMEA. The banking division under his leadership generated close to £1 billion in annual revenues in both 2015 and 2016.

During this period, Barclays achieved its highest-ever regional market share and was recognized by Euromoney Magazine as the Best Investment Bank in Western Europe and the Best Investment Bank in the UK in 2016.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Osborne served as Managing Director in Equity Capital Markets at Citigroup, advising on a wide range of equity capital raising transactions for corporate and financial sponsor clients. Prior to Citigroup, he spent more than a decade at Credit Suisse, where he held several senior investment banking roles, including Head of the Media and Telecommunications Group.

Mr. Osborne also served as Chief Executive Officer of EMPG International, a joint venture between Houghton Mifflin Harcourt and the Government of Dubai focused on education ventures and investments in emerging markets, supported by US$125 million in committed equity capital.

Mr. Osborne began his career at Hambros Bank in London in the International Debt Issues Division. He holds a B.Sc. in Mathematics from the University of Warwick.

About SEDA Experts LLC

SEDA is a leading expert witness firm specializing in financial services. We support international law firms by offering the highest level of expertise across the financial industry and providing access to the most influential financial services industry leaders. We provide superior independent advice, data analytics, valuation, and elite expert reports and testimony services to law firms, regulators, and leading financial institutions.