AUA Joins Forces with HHS, FDA & CDC To Launch Landmark Women’s Health Partnership to Transform Postmenopausal Care

BALTIMORE, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The American Urological Association (AUA), together with the Urology Care Foundation (UCF), is proud to announce a new formal partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), including the Office of the Deputy Secretary for Women’s Health, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

This partnership establishes a coordinated federal–professional society effort to advance awareness, education, and evidence-based clinical practice related to genitourinary syndrome of menopause (GSM), recurrent urinary tract infections (UTIs), and the safe, appropriate use of vaginal estrogen therapy in postmenopausal women.

“AUA is honored to join this historic and much-needed partnership,” said Lane Palmer, MD, president of the AUA. “Millions of women suffer unnecessarily from treatable symptoms related to menopause and recurrent urinary tract infections. Working alongside our federal partners, we are committed to improving access to evidence‑based care, expanding education, and advancing the quality of life for women nationwide.”

HHS has developed a joint policy statement with the CDC affirming the strong clinical rationale and public health importance of local (vaginal) estrogen therapy in postmenopausal women. It underscores that the treatment is a safe and effective intervention for restoring vaginal and urethral tissue health, reducing recurrent urinary tract infections, and improving the overall quality of life for millions of postmenopausal women.

In 2025, the AUA released its comprehensive Guideline on GSM developed in partnership with the Society of Urodynamics, Female Pelvic Medicine & Urogenital Reconstruction (SUFU) and the American Urogynecologic Society (AUGS), which provides clinicians with evidence‑based recommendations for identifying and treating GSM. The guideline offers a pragmatic framework for improving symptom control, minimizing adverse effects, and elevating the standard of urologic care for millions of women navigating menopause‑related changes.

Recurrent UTIs in postmenopausal women continue to represent a substantial and growing public health burden, contributing to repeated antibiotic exposure, rising antimicrobial resistance, and increased use of emergency and inpatient healthcare services. Experts from the AUA, FDA, and CDC agree that appropriately prescribed vaginal estrogen therapy is an important preventive tool that has the potential to reduce morbidity, lower healthcare costs, and alleviate the strain on both patients and the healthcare system.

“Caring for patients with GSM has been one of the most rewarding aspects of my career. The joy and relief that women experience when their symptoms improve profoundly impacts their quality of life,” said Una Lee, MD, vice‑chair of the AUA Guideline on GSM. “Education sits at the heart of this partnership. Aligning federal agencies with medical societies will amplify these important messages and deliver consistent, evidence‑based guidance to clinicians and clear, trustworthy information to empower patients. This innovative partnership will help us overcome misinformation, improve diagnosis and treatment, and elevate the standard of care for women with GSM.”

The AUA and UCF will collaborate closely with HHS, CDC, and FDA to advance several shared priorities. Together, the organizations will expand clinician education on GSM, recurrent UTIs, and vaginal estrogen therapy; develop accessible, patient‑facing educational materials; support research, surveillance efforts, and data‑driven guidance; promote preventive strategies that reduce unnecessary antibiotic use; and ultimately improve the quality of life for postmenopausal women across the United States.

About the American Urological Association: Founded in 1902 and headquartered near Baltimore, Maryland, the American Urological Association is a leading advocate for the specialty of urology and has nearly 25,000 members throughout the world. The AUA is a premier urologic association, providing invaluable support to the urologic community as it pursues its mission of fostering the highest standards of urologic care through education, research and the formulation of health policy.