China Regional and Outbound Tourism Market Insights Report 2026

Key market opportunities include understanding Chinese tourist profiles, leveraging insights on traveler flows and spending patterns, and targeting main destination markets to capitalize on current and future trends in China's outbound tourism sector.

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Source Market Insight: China (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a thorough insight into the China's domestic and outbound tourism market. The report looks at the profiles of Chinese tourists and summarizes the key reasons why they travel. The report offers an in-depth analysis of traveler flows, spending patterns, main destination markets and current and future opportunities for tourism businesses seeking to tap into the China's outbound travel market

  • The report uses data and analysis to discuss future trends related to domestic trips, international departures, traveler spending, Source Market attractive index and main destination markets.

Key Topics Covered:

  • Overview
  • China's Tourist Profile
  • Domestic Tourism
  • Outbound Tourism
  • Source Market Attractiveness Index
  • Main and Developing Destination Markets
  • Outlook
  • Appendix

Companies Featured

  • Trip.com
  • TripGenie

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9nxti0

