Association of Clinical Research Professionals Launches Research Rising for Clinical Trials Day

Washington, DC, March 12, 2026

The Association of Clinical Research Professionals (ACRP) today announced “Research Rising” as the theme for Clinical Trials Day 2026, an annual celebration ACRP has organized since 2014 to honor the clinical research workforce and the individuals at the center of every study—the patients who place their trust in research, the families who hold onto possibility, and the future generations who will benefit from therapeutic advances.

“Leading the celebrations for Clinical Trials Day aligns closely with ACRP’s advocacy to elevate, support, and amplify the clinical research workforce—professionals whose dedication advances patient care, drives scientific innovation, and improves health outcomes worldwide,” said Susan Landis, Chief Executive Officer, ACRP. “Their daily work is what lifts research forward. Please join ACRP and its group of Official Sponsors who share in our dedication to recognize clinical research professionals everywhere for their immense contributions to improving patient health.”

For 2026, ACRP is partnering with four organizations across the clinical research ecosystem that share a deep commitment to supporting the workforce: HCA Healthcare (Official Sites Organization Sponsor), Sanofi (Official Pharma/Biotech Sponsor), Tempus (Official Technology Sponsor), and Thermo Fisher Scientific (Official CRO Sponsor). ACRP recognizes Merck as a Supporting Sponsor of Clinical Trials Day 2026.

To bring the community together, ACRP provides turnkey campaign resources, including:

• Social media graphics and selfie signs for online celebrations

• Digital and print toolkits for workplace gatherings and community events

• Official Clinical Trials Day buttons, stickers, magnets, apparel, and posters for employee appreciation

Participants are encouraged to use #ClinicalTrialsDay, #CTD2026, and #ResearchRising and tag @ACRP in their social media posts. Clinical research professionals are also invited to celebrate in‑person at the ACRP Annual Conference (ACRP 2026), April 24-27 in Orlando, where the professionals who move research forward will be honored with a experiential activation, giveaways, and meaningful connections at events.

New in 2026, ACRP is asking members to join its effort to have May 20 officially recognized as Clinical Trials Day through state and local proclamations across the country. These ceremonial declarations will help the public better understand the importance of clinical trials, acknowledge the workforce that powers clinical trials, and reinforce that clinical research is fundamental to improved health outcomes in all communities.

ACRP’s Clinical Trials Day campaign reaches a broad global audience, spanning across continents and cultures. Between March and May each year, more than 30,000 visitors from 100+ countries access the Clinical Trials Day website to download toolkits and content. The campaign garners millions of social media impressions each year.

Organizations interested in getting involved with the Research Rising campaign or supporting Clinical Trials Day are encouraged to contact ACRP for more information.

