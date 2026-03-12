Global Pain Therapeutics Market and Modality Trends Report 2026: Currently 391 Innovator Drugs for Pain Indications with Nociceptive Pain Market Expected to See the Highest Growth Rate to 2031

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Market & ModalityTrends: Global PainTherapeutics Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The current pain market is dominated by NSAIDs and opioids. There are currently 391 innovator drugs marketed for pain indications globally.
The pain market is highly genericized, with generics accounting for 98% of all marketed pain drugs globally. The most significant R&D trend in pain is the emergence of voltage-gated sodium channel (NaV) inhibitors, in particular NaV1.8 and NaV1.7, as a validated therapeutic modality.
Compared with the marketed landscape, there is more diversity in the pain pipeline in terms of molecule types, routes of administration, and targets.
The neuropathic pain market is the largest of the pain types, valued at $4.1 billion in 2024 (excluding migraine). The nociceptive pain market is expected to see the highest rate of growth from 2024 to 2031.
Reasons to Buy
- Develop and design your in-licensing and out-licensing strategies through a review of pipeline products and technologies, and by identifying the companies with the most robust pipeline.
- Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the Global Pain therapeutics market.
- Drive revenues by understanding the key trends, innovative products and technologies, market segments, and companies likely to impact Global Pain therapeutics market in the future.
- Identify emerging players with potentially strong product portfolios and create effective counterstrategies to gain a competitive advantage.
- Organize your sales and marketing efforts by identifying the market categories and segments that present maximum opportunities for consolidations, investments, and strategic partnerships.
Key Topics Covered:
- Abbreviations
- Related Reports
- Executive Summary
- Pain Overview
- What is pain?
- Pain Classification
- Acute Pain
- Treatment Management for Acute Pain
- Chronic Pain
- Treatment Management for Chronic Pain
- Chronic Pain - KOL Perspective
- Pain Etiologies
- The analyst Pain Taxonomy
- Marketed Drugs
- Marketed Global Pain Products - Overview
- Marketed Global Pain Products - by Drug Type and Pain Type
- Marketed Global Pain Products - by Indication
- Marketed Global Pain Products - by Molecule Type
- Marketed Global Pain Products - by Molecular Target
- Marketed Global Pain Products - by Route of Administration
- Revised WHO Analgesic Ladder
- Non-opioid Analgesics
- Non-opioid Analgesics - KOL Perspective
- Opioids
- Opioids - KOL Perspective
- Adjuvants
- Adjuvants - KOL Perspective
- Managing Pediatric Pain
- Drug Approvals for Pain Since 2020
- Product Profile: Tonix Pharmaceuticals' Tonmya
- Product Profile: Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Journavx
- Unmet Needs
- Unmet Needs in the Global Pain Market
- Non-addictive Alternatives to Opioids
- Improved Treatment Options for Neuropathic Pain
- Physician Education and Standardized Clinical Guidelines
- Pediatric Pain: Regulatory and Labelling Gaps
- R&D Trends
- Across Industry, Three Key R&D Trends Emerge for the Future of Pain Management
- Industry Trends: Novel Targets
- Novel Targets - KOL Perspective
- Industry Trends: Indication Prioritization & Noval Modalities
- Industry Trends: Non-pharmacological Treatments
- Industry Trends - KOL Perspective
- Clinical Trials
- Pain Therapeutics Clinical Trials by Trial Phase and Sponsor Type
- Pain Therapeutics Clinical Trials by Trial Status
- Pain Therapeutics, Company-sponsored Clinical Trials by Region
- Pain Therapeutics Clinical Trials by Leading Company Sponsors
- Pain Therapeutics Clinical Trials by Age
- Trends in Clinical Trial Design in Pain
- Pain Therapeutics in Clinical Trials - Challenges
- Pain Therapeutics in Clinical Trials - Opportunities
- Opportunities and Challenges - KOL Perspective
- Pipeline Analysis
- Pipeline Products by Development Phase and Pain Type
- Pipeline Products by Indication
- Pipeline Products by Molecule Type
- Pipeline Products by Route of Administration
- PPipeline Products by Molecular Target
- Sodium Channel Blockers
- Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists
- TRPV1 Activators and Blockers
- PTSR and LoA Scores by Pain Type
- Market Analysis
- Global Pain Market Size and Forecast
- Top 10 Recent Deals in the Pain Therapeutics Space
- Key Players
- Appendix
- Bibliography
- Methodology
Companies Featured
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Eli Lilly and Co
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Grunenthal GmbH
- Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- Tris Pharma Inc
- Pharmascience Inc
- AlzeCure Pharma AB
- CNX Therapeutics Ltd
- Mesoblast Inc
- Tonix Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Halia Therapeutics Inc
- Vertex Partners Inc
- Vertanical GmbH
- Haleon Plc
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/s7w0xv
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.