Global Pain Therapeutics Market and Modality Trends Report 2026: Currently 391 Innovator Drugs for Pain Indications with Nociceptive Pain Market Expected to See the Highest Growth Rate to 2031

The current pain market is dominated by NSAIDs and opioids. There are currently 391 innovator drugs marketed for pain indications globally.



The pain market is highly genericized, with generics accounting for 98% of all marketed pain drugs globally. The most significant R&D trend in pain is the emergence of voltage-gated sodium channel (NaV) inhibitors, in particular NaV1.8 and NaV1.7, as a validated therapeutic modality.



Compared with the marketed landscape, there is more diversity in the pain pipeline in terms of molecule types, routes of administration, and targets.



The neuropathic pain market is the largest of the pain types, valued at $4.1 billion in 2024 (excluding migraine). The nociceptive pain market is expected to see the highest rate of growth from 2024 to 2031.



Key Topics Covered:

Abbreviations

Related Reports

Executive Summary

Pain Overview

What is pain?

Pain Classification

Acute Pain

Treatment Management for Acute Pain

Chronic Pain

Treatment Management for Chronic Pain

Chronic Pain - KOL Perspective

Pain Etiologies

The analyst Pain Taxonomy

Marketed Drugs

Marketed Global Pain Products - Overview

Marketed Global Pain Products - by Drug Type and Pain Type

Marketed Global Pain Products - by Indication

Marketed Global Pain Products - by Molecule Type

Marketed Global Pain Products - by Molecular Target

Marketed Global Pain Products - by Route of Administration

Revised WHO Analgesic Ladder

Non-opioid Analgesics

Non-opioid Analgesics - KOL Perspective

Opioids

Opioids - KOL Perspective

Adjuvants

Adjuvants - KOL Perspective

Managing Pediatric Pain

Drug Approvals for Pain Since 2020

Product Profile: Tonix Pharmaceuticals' Tonmya

Product Profile: Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Journavx

Unmet Needs

Unmet Needs in the Global Pain Market

Non-addictive Alternatives to Opioids

Improved Treatment Options for Neuropathic Pain

Physician Education and Standardized Clinical Guidelines

Pediatric Pain: Regulatory and Labelling Gaps

R&D Trends

Across Industry, Three Key R&D Trends Emerge for the Future of Pain Management

Industry Trends: Novel Targets

Novel Targets - KOL Perspective

Industry Trends: Indication Prioritization & Noval Modalities

Industry Trends: Non-pharmacological Treatments

Industry Trends - KOL Perspective

Clinical Trials

Pain Therapeutics Clinical Trials by Trial Phase and Sponsor Type

Pain Therapeutics Clinical Trials by Trial Status

Pain Therapeutics, Company-sponsored Clinical Trials by Region

Pain Therapeutics Clinical Trials by Leading Company Sponsors

Pain Therapeutics Clinical Trials by Age

Trends in Clinical Trial Design in Pain

Pain Therapeutics in Clinical Trials - Challenges

Pain Therapeutics in Clinical Trials - Opportunities

Opportunities and Challenges - KOL Perspective

Pipeline Analysis

Pipeline Products by Development Phase and Pain Type

Pipeline Products by Indication

Pipeline Products by Molecule Type

Pipeline Products by Route of Administration

PPipeline Products by Molecular Target

Sodium Channel Blockers

Cannabinoid Receptor Agonists

TRPV1 Activators and Blockers

PTSR and LoA Scores by Pain Type

Market Analysis

Global Pain Market Size and Forecast

Top 10 Recent Deals in the Pain Therapeutics Space

Key Players

Appendix

Companies Featured

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc

Eli Lilly and Co

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc

Grunenthal GmbH

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals Co Ltd

Tris Pharma Inc

Pharmascience Inc

AlzeCure Pharma AB

CNX Therapeutics Ltd

Mesoblast Inc

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Inc

Halia Therapeutics Inc

Vertex Partners Inc

Vertanical GmbH

Haleon Plc

