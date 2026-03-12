UEFA Club Competitions Business Analysis Report 2025-2026: Key Revenue Streams - Media, Competition Sponsorship, Team Landscape, Social Media, and Overall Markets

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of UEFA club competitions 2025-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The "Business of the UEFA club competitions 2025-26" report takes a deep dive into the three continental soccer tournaments run by UEFA. The report highlights the media rights landscape and sponsorship portfolios of all three competitions. The report also explores the front-of-shirt market and kit supplier market across all competing teams. The report also looks hosting rights, social media numbers and makes an assessment on the recent in change in format.



Relevent has replaced Team marketing as commercial rights holder. Streaming brands are not as interested as expected in global media rights. Adidas are the most prominent kit supplier. Front-of-shirt rights are dominated by home-based brands despite global interest. Despite bans in several European countries, the gambling industry is the most prominent in shirt rights. European soccer is the most popular continental soccer league in the world.



Key Highlights

Overview of the market

Media landscape

Tournament breakdown

Team kit supplier rights

Team front-of-shirt rights

Overview of the market

Hosting rights

Swiss format change being assessed

Social media numbers

Report Scope

The main aims of this report is to highlight the commercial landscape across three of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world. It breaks the competitions down individually, looking at key revenue streams, at a tournament and team level.

Reasons to Buy

Soccer is the biggest and most popular sport in the world, and UEFA's club competitions are three of the most watched. The UEFA Champions League has a larger online following than any domestic sports league and reaches a true global fanbase. The report highlights the key commercial revenue streams for these tournaments.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Information & Background



2. Media Landscape



3. Competition sponsorship landscape



4. Team sponsorship landscape



5. Overall Market



6. Social Media



7. Appendix



List of Tables

All Active teams

Media rights breakdown

Sponsorship rights breakdown

Annual values

Partnership lengths

Brand visibility

UEFA revenue

Hosting rights

Social media numbers

