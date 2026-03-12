UEFA Club Competitions Business Analysis Report 2025-2026: Key Revenue Streams - Media, Competition Sponsorship, Team Landscape, Social Media, and Overall Markets

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Business of UEFA club competitions 2025-26" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The "Business of the UEFA club competitions 2025-26" report takes a deep dive into the three continental soccer tournaments run by UEFA. The report highlights the media rights landscape and sponsorship portfolios of all three competitions. The report also explores the front-of-shirt market and kit supplier market across all competing teams. The report also looks hosting rights, social media numbers and makes an assessment on the recent in change in format.
Relevent has replaced Team marketing as commercial rights holder. Streaming brands are not as interested as expected in global media rights. Adidas are the most prominent kit supplier. Front-of-shirt rights are dominated by home-based brands despite global interest. Despite bans in several European countries, the gambling industry is the most prominent in shirt rights. European soccer is the most popular continental soccer league in the world.
Key Highlights
- Overview of the market
- Media landscape
- Tournament breakdown
- Team kit supplier rights
- Team front-of-shirt rights
- Overview of the market
- Hosting rights
- Swiss format change being assessed
- Social media numbers
Report Scope
- The main aims of this report is to highlight the commercial landscape across three of the biggest soccer tournaments in the world. It breaks the competitions down individually, looking at key revenue streams, at a tournament and team level.
Reasons to Buy
- Soccer is the biggest and most popular sport in the world, and UEFA's club competitions are three of the most watched. The UEFA Champions League has a larger online following than any domestic sports league and reaches a true global fanbase. The report highlights the key commercial revenue streams for these tournaments.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Information & Background
2. Media Landscape
3. Competition sponsorship landscape
4. Team sponsorship landscape
5. Overall Market
6. Social Media
7. Appendix
List of Tables
- All Active teams
- Media rights breakdown
- Sponsorship rights breakdown
- Annual values
- Partnership lengths
- Brand visibility
- UEFA revenue
- Hosting rights
- Social media numbers
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b9a7e7
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.