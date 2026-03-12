Plastics Industry Report 2026: Demand & Supply Analysis by Country and Polymer Type, with Upcoming Capacity Additions and New Project Developments 2015-2030

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Market (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global plastics market has shown a robust and consistent growth and is expected to grow at a healthy 2.6% CAGR over the period 2026-2030. China remains the world's largest producer and consumer of plastics, accounting for more than one-third for both global production and global consumption in 2025.
- Polyethylene and Polypropylene continue to drive the Plastics Market
- China and the US to Remain the Key Demand Drivers
- China to Dominate Global Plastics Supply
- Product Analysis: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)
- Product Analysis: Low Density Polyethylene(LDPE) (includes Linear Low-Density Polyethylene(LLDPE))
- Product Analysis: Polypropylene (PP)
- Product Analysis: Polystyrene (PS)
- Product Analysis: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)
- Product Analysis: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)
- Product Analysis: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)
- Product Analysis: Expandable Polystyrene (EPS)
- Product Analysis: Polycarbonate (PC)
- Plastics -Europe to Attract Major Trade Flows
- China and India to Lead Global Plastics Capacity Additions
- End-Use Industries to Drive the Upcoming Capacity Additions
- Plastics - Packaging Sector dominates the plastics demand
- Key Plastics Projects Globally
- Key Upcoming Plastics Projects
- Plastics- Packaging Sector Dominates the Plastic Demand
- Key details of upcoming plastics projects globally, 2026-2030
- Global plastics demand by product, 2015-2030
- Global Plastics demand, 2015-2030
- Global Plastics production, 2015-2030
- HDPE Demand (mtpa)
- HDPE Supply (mtpa)
- LDPE/LLDPE Demand (mtpa)
- LDPE/LLDPE Supply (mtpa)
- Polypropylene Demand (mtpa)
- Polypropylene Supply (mtpa)
- Polystyrene Demand (mtpa)
- Polystyrene Supply (mtpa)
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Demand (mtpa)
- Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS) Supply (mtpa)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Demand (mtpa)
- Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC) Supply (mtpa)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Demand (mtpa)
- Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET) Supply (mtpa)
- Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Demand (mtpa)
- Expandable Polystyrene (EPS) Supply (mtpa)
- Polycarbonate Demand (mtpa)
- Polycarbonate Supply (mtpa)
- Upcoming Plastics capacity additions by key countries, 2026-2030
- Plastics capacity additions vs demand growth
