Plastics Industry Report 2026: Demand & Supply Analysis by Country and Polymer Type, with Upcoming Capacity Additions and New Project Developments 2015-2030

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Plastics Market (2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global plastics market has shown a robust and consistent growth and is expected to grow at a healthy 2.6% CAGR over the period 2026-2030. China remains the world's largest producer and consumer of plastics, accounting for more than one-third for both global production and global consumption in 2025.



Key Topics Covered:

Polyethylene and Polypropylene continue to drive the Plastics Market

China and the US to Remain the Key Demand Drivers

China to Dominate Global Plastics Supply

Product Analysis: High Density Polyethylene (HDPE)

Product Analysis: Low Density Polyethylene(LDPE) (includes Linear Low-Density Polyethylene(LLDPE))

Product Analysis: Polypropylene (PP)

Product Analysis: Polystyrene (PS)

Product Analysis: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Product Analysis: Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Product Analysis: Polyethylene Terephthalate (PET)

Product Analysis: Expandable Polystyrene (EPS)

Product Analysis: Polycarbonate (PC)

Plastics -Europe to Attract Major Trade Flows

China and India to Lead Global Plastics Capacity Additions

End-Use Industries to Drive the Upcoming Capacity Additions

Plastics - Packaging Sector dominates the plastics demand

Key Plastics Projects Globally

Key Upcoming Plastics Projects

