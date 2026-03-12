GenTent Introduces New Steel Mounting System and Expanded Storm-Rated Performance for Generator Running Covers





BRENTWOOD, N.H., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enhanced platform now fits nearly 4,000 generator models and delivers independently tested protection up to 110 mph winds, 18 inches of rain per hour, and 20 inches of snow.

GenTent® Safety Canopies, the original generator tent, today announced the release of its next-generation steel mounting system and enhanced product performance ratings. The expansion of the GenTent running cover catalog now delivers tool-free protection for portable generators up to 28,000 watts while operating in severe weather.



“Our focus has always been on building solutions that are stronger, safer, and validated through real testing and performance,” said Mark Carpenter, CEO of GenTent Safety Canopies. “This next generation system continues that commitment to build protects that will keep families safe, while expanding compatibility across more generators than ever before.”

Engineered to Protect the Newest Generators

The mounting platform represents the latest evolution of GenTent’s patented Universal Clamp System and significantly expands compatibility across portable generator designs. With the expansion to the adaptive steel clamp design, GenTent systems now adapt to nearly 4,000 generator models, making it the most adaptable engineered generator running cover platform available today.

The updated mounting system allows GenTent products to deliver easy-on, easy-off protection designed for real storm conditions while maintaining portability and full access to control panels and refueling. These engineered solutions are supported by validation from PGMA members, independent laboratories, and safety standards organizations, ensuring strong performance while maintaining customer experience and accessible pricing GenTent is known for.

Independently Tested for Safety and Performance

GenTent running covers are designed to protect critical electrical components while maintaining the airflow and exhaust clearances required for safe generator operation. The new patented mounting system underwent extensive validation, including flame-retardancy and weather performance testing. The canopy fabric is NFPA 701 rated for flame retardancy, and structural components meet UL 94 V-0 flammability performance. Independent laboratory testing confirmed:

• Wind survivability: up to 110 mph

• Rainfall protection: up to 18 inches per hour

• Snow load: up to 20 inches (or 60 pounds)

Additional validation confirms GenTent operates safely with ANSI PGMA G300 and UL2201 compliant carbon monoxide sensor-equipped generators, without triggering nuisance shutdowns or interfering with generator cooling performance.

This level of engineering and testing distinguishes GenTent from common storage covers or improvised weather protection that are not designed for safe generator operation while running.

“GenTent was built around a simple mission: engineer safer solutions that allow generators to operate reliably in real weather,” said Brian Thomas, Director of Sales & Marketing at GenTent Safety Canopies. “Our new steel mounting system reflects years of development and testing. It expands compatibility across thousands of generators while delivering stronger mounting performance and higher weather protection ratings.”

Expanding OEM Partnerships

The new platform builds on the strong market response to GenTent’s Covered by GenTent™ OEM partnership program, including the successful launch of DuroMax branded GenTent running covers in October 2025. Early sell-through and customer adoption reinforced the growing demand for engineered generator protection.

Built for Real Storms

For nearly fifteen years, GenTent products have been designed and manufactured in the United States, with customer support based in New Hampshire. The company’s patented generator running covers are trusted by homeowners, contractors, emergency responders, and government agencies during severe weather events.

With the introduction of the steel mounting system and expanded compatibility, GenTent further strengthens its position as the industry leader in engineered generator weather protection.

About GenTent Safety Canopies

Founded in 2011, GenTent® Safety Canopies manufactures easy-to-install generator running covers that enable safe operation of portable generators in rain, snow, and severe weather. GenTent’s patented canopy systems are independently tested for performance and flame resistance and now adapt to nearly 4,000 generator models across major brands.

Installation follows a simple three-step process: Clamp it. Frame it. Cover it. to WeatherProof Your Power™.

Learn more at gentent.com.

Press Contacts

GenTent Safety Canopies

Brian Thomas, Director of Sales & Marketing

(781) 334-8368 ext. 1001

brian.thomas@gentent.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9ce3c755-d894-471c-8d52-e2b42906ad36