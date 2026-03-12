NNIT A/S: Resolutions from the annual general meeting of NNIT A/S

Today, NNIT A/S (the “Company”) held its annual general meeting, at which the following were noted/approved:

Financial years 2025 and 2026

The Chairman of the Board gave the Board of Directors’ report on the Company’s activities in the past financial year, especially highlighting:

The global market has been highly volatile with macroeconomic uncertainty and delay of customer projects, especially within the life science industry, which has affected the Company’s growth.

Organizational efficiency has improved with higher productivity and supporting governance.

A strategic focus has been on artificial intelligence and standardized solutions.

Both employee and customer satisfaction is high as well as NNIT has received high rankings in external assessments.

Adoption of the Company's audited annual report for 2025.

Approval of covering of loss according to the adopted annual report for 2025.

Approval of granting discharge of liability to members of the Board of Directors and Executive Management.

Approval of the Company's Remuneration Report for 2025 (advisory vote).

Approval of the remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2026.

Approval of the Company’s updated remuneration policy.

Adoption of amendment of the geographical location for holding the general meeting in the Articles of Association.

Elections

Re-election of Carsten Dilling as Chairman of the Board of Directors and election of Eva Berneke as new Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Re-election of Nigel Govett, Caroline Serfass and Jan Winther as members of the Board of Directors and election of Peter Bøggild as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Re-appointment of EY Godkendt Revisionspartnerselskab, company registration (CVR) no. 30 70 02 28, as the Company’s auditor in respect of statutory financial reporting.

Authorisation to acquire treasury shares

Authorisation to the Board of Directors to in the period until the annual general meeting in 2027 approve the acquisition of treasury shares with a total nominal value of up to 10% of the share capital, subject to the Company’s holding of treasury shares not exceeding 10% of the share capital.

Composition of the Board of Directors and board committees

After the annual general meeting, the Board of Directors held a board meeting to appoint the members of its Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee.

In accordance with the resolutions passed at the general meeting and previous employee representative election, the Board of Directors are composed as follows, and the Board of Directors decided that the Audit Committee and Remuneration Committee shall be composed as follows:

Carsten Dilling (Chairman of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Eva Berneke (Deputy Chairman of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Remuneration Committee)

Nigel Govett (member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Audit Committee)

Peter Bøggild (member of the Board of Directors and member of the Remuneration Committee)

Caroline Serfass (member of the Board of Directors and Audit Committee)

Jan Winther (member of the Board of Directors)

Kim Høyer (employee representative)

Dorte Broch Pedersen (employee representative)

Frederik Sparre Willumsen (employee representative until end March 2026, where he is leaving the Company).

Daniel Fittussy (currently alternate but will replace Frederik Sparre Willumsen as employee representative as of 1 April 2026).

For more information, please contact:

Investor Relations Media Relations Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com Thomas Stensbøl

Press & Communications Manager

Tel: +45 3077 8800

tmts@nnit.com



ABOUT NNIT

NNIT is a leading provider of IT solutions to life sciences internationally, and to the public and private sectors in Denmark.

We focus on high complexity industries and thrive in environments where regulatory demands and complexity are high.

We advise on and build sustainable digital solutions that work for the patients, citizens, employees, end users or customers.

We strive to build unmatched excellence in the industries we serve, and we use our domain expertise to represent a business first approach – strongly supported by a selection of partner technologies, but always driven by business needs rather than technology.

NNIT consists of group company NNIT A/S and the subsidiary SCALES. Together, these companies employ around 1,600 people in Europe, Asia and USA.

