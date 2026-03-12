Global In Vitro Diagnostics Market to Reach USD 157.63 Billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL , March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in vitro diagnostics (IVD) market, valued at USD 101.05 billion in 2024, has advanced to USD 109.06 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a resilient compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% through 2030, reaching USD 157.63 billion by the end of the forecast period. This substantial expansion reflects fundamental shifts in healthcare delivery priorities, diagnostic technology capabilities, and global investment patterns that are reshaping clinical operations and strategic planning across hospitals, laboratories, and diagnostic service providers.

Why the Market is Expanding and How It Impacts Strategy

The momentum driving the IVD landscape is fundamentally fueled by an escalating global burden of chronic and infectious diseases, coupled with a surging clinical demand for early, high-precision detection. In emerging economies, heightened awareness and government-backed screening programs are rapidly unlocking lucrative new revenue streams. To capitalize on these opportunities, decision-makers must strategically address stringent regulatory roadblocks—such as Europe’s evolving IVDR frameworks and rigorous FDA standards—which continue to inflate compliance costs and extend product development lifecycles.

Where Capital is Flowing: High-Yield Segments and Technologies

Investment priorities are heavily concentrating in segments that guarantee recurring revenue and workflow efficiency. Reagents and kits currently command the largest market share, acting as the indispensable backbone for automated analyzers and clinical chemistry workflows. Technologically, immunoassays lead the sector, propelled by high-sensitivity chemiluminescence and multiplexing platforms that deliver rapid turnaround times for oncology, endocrinology, and infectious disease testing.

Blood, serum, and plasma remain the dominant clinical specimens, reliably anchoring diagnostic workflows across the globe's busiest testing sites: centralized laboratories and hospital networks. Geographically, North America maintains its stronghold, leveraging advanced healthcare infrastructure and heavy precision medicine investments, though emerging markets are aggressively closing the gap.

Overcoming Operational Disruption Despite the highly lucrative outlook, Chief Operating Officers and laboratory directors face tangible operational friction. Shortages of skilled laboratory personnel, supply chain volatility, and high instrument maintenance costs threaten workflow efficiencies. To mitigate these risks, major healthcare institutions—including the Cleveland Clinic and Johns Hopkins Medicine—are increasingly relying on fully automated, high-throughput systems that reduce manual intervention, stabilize testing environments, and standardize clinical decision-making.

Who is Leading the Charge: Strategic Moves by Top Market Players

The competitive landscape is aggressively consolidating, with the top five market leaders driving innovation through strategic M&A, advanced R&D blitzes, and global expansions:

Danaher (US): Bolstered its extensive diagnostics capacity with the strategic USD 5.6 billion acquisition of Abcam plc (December 2023) and recently launched the DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer (July 2024) to optimize integrated hospital workflows.

Bolstered its extensive diagnostics capacity with the strategic USD 5.6 billion acquisition of Abcam plc (December 2023) and recently launched the DxC 500i Clinical Analyzer (July 2024) to optimize integrated hospital workflows. F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland): Unveiled its groundbreaking Sequencing by Expansion (SBX) technology for next-generation sequencing (NGS) in February 2025 to scale testing efficiency, closely following its late-2024 acquisition of biopharmaceutical firm Poseida Therapeutics, Inc.

Unveiled its groundbreaking Sequencing by Expansion (SBX) technology for next-generation sequencing (NGS) in February 2025 to scale testing efficiency, closely following its late-2024 acquisition of biopharmaceutical firm Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. Abbott (US): Achieved a critical milestone in global public health when its Alinity m MPXV Test secured WHO emergency use authorization in October 2024, becoming the first authorized diagnostic test for mpox.

Achieved a critical milestone in global public health when its Alinity m MPXV Test secured WHO emergency use authorization in October 2024, becoming the first authorized diagnostic test for mpox. Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany): Reinvested heavily in future technologies, dedicating USD 2,107.7 million to R&D in 2024, and expanded its clinical research capabilities through a strategic collaboration with the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center (November 2024).

Reinvested heavily in future technologies, dedicating USD 2,107.7 million to R&D in 2024, and expanded its clinical research capabilities through a strategic collaboration with the Ohio State Wexner Medical Center (November 2024). Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US): Expanded its global operational footprint by launching a state-of-the-art biologics manufacturing facility in Hangzhou, China, optimizing supply chains and drug product capabilities for the Asia-Pacific region.

Other prominent players shaping the market ecosystem include Illumina, Inc., Hologic, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, bioMérieux, Sysmex Corporation, Revvity Inc, Becton, Dickinson and Company, Agilent Technologies, Qiagen, DiaSorin S.p.A., Grifols, S.A., Werfen, and QuidelOrtho Corporation.

