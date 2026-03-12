Toronto Marketing Agency Launches Human-Centred Campaign

TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessica Alex Marketing, a Toronto-based marketing agency, has noticed an alarming trend over the past few years.

“Humans are being replaced by AI, and not enough people seem to be talking about it,” said Jessica Alex, the agency’s founder. “AI can be a beneficial tool, if used responsibly and ethically, but the fact that companies are using it to replace all kinds of jobs, including for modelling and photography, is quite disconcerting to me.”

This shift is also affecting service-based businesses, where some individuals and businesses are opting to use AI instead of hiring people to do the work for them. After reflecting on a conversation with a potential client who told Jessica that they are using AI for everything, she had a light-bulb moment.

“In one-on-one conversations with friends and colleagues, I’ve often brought up the point that if businesses keep opting to replace people with AI, how will people be able to afford those same products and services being offered? After reflecting on several recent discussions, including my conversation with that potential client, the slogan hit me: ‘If your business sells to humans, we should totally work together.’”

This slogan is a rallying cry of sorts to let other businesses know that humans are needed — on both sides of their business.

Looking over her notes from back in late 2023, Jessica realized this topic has been on her mind for quite some time.

“I do believe AI can be a vital, complementary piece to one’s work processes, but an emphasis is on the word complementary,” said Jessica. “And my hope, whether or not people want to work with my agency directly, is that this campaign will at least spark more of the conversations around the ethics and ramifications of replacing human capital with artificial ones.”

