New Advertising Opportunities Now Accessible via PATTISON With the Opening of TTC Line 5 and 6





TORONTO, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PATTISON Outdoor is now expanding its transit advertising portfolio East to West in Toronto with the TTC now operating on Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West, Toronto’s new LRT lines. Line 5 and 6 provide riders with convenient and reliable light rail transit service along these busy corridors of the city. Direct connections with TTC’s Lines 1 and 2, and links to regional transit are helping riders connect to major arteries of the city like never before. PATTISON is delivering visibility along these new routes with presence at 17 stations, providing a variety of static and digital advertising opportunities for brands seeking to reach commuters at both the west and east ends of the city. Line 5 Eglinton includes 15 new, state-of-the-art stations that are modern, spacious and provide brands an opportunity to make a lasting impact with wall murals, 4x6 Station Posters and 75” Digital Station posters at Concourse and Platform levels. Similarly, Line 6 Finch West’s stations at Finch West and Humber College join PATTISON’s existing network of TTC stations, wherein a dynamic variety of ad options are available – from window vinyl wraps to stairway murals to cross track digital screens and more - the creative possibilities are endless.

For advertisers, this creates a powerful opportunity to achieve a new echelon of exposure and expand reach across diverse pockets of the city. Faster travel, improved connectivity and modern stations are making transit a more viable option for thousands of daily riders.

“Congratulations to the TTC for commencing service on the highly anticipated Line 5 Eglinton and Line 6 Finch West. With these new routes up and running, PATTISON Outdoor can deliver more premium and innovative advertising products to an expanded audience, reaching new neighbourhoods and communities on their daily commutes. Our experienced salesforce is ready to deliver measurable impact via these new LRT networks.” said Steve McGregor, President of PATTISON Outdoor.

Serving as the exclusive advertising provider for TTC for more than a decade, PATTISON’s unparalleled expertise in transit advertising is only further fortified by this latest expansion of the TTC Network.

PATTISON Outdoor Advertising, a division of The Jim Pattison Group, is Canada’s largest Out-of-Home advertising company. PATTISON helps brands and businesses harness the power of Out-of-Home advertising by providing the most comprehensive range of products, markets, insights and customer support services.

With roots dating back to 1908, PATTISON has been providing innovative solutions for Out-of-Home advertising opportunities with products ranging from traditional billboards to transit, digital, airport, office, and street-level formats. PATTISON is headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, with over 25 sales offices across the country, providing advertisers unmatched reach and coverage with products available in over 200 markets coast to coast.

