National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM) Named in Newsweek’s America’s Top Online Learning Providers 2026

Gilbert, Arizona, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The National Academy of Sports Medicine (NASM), the global leader in evidence-based learning and certifications for fitness and wellness professionals, has been named to Newsweek’s America’s Top Online Learning Providers 2026 for the fourth consecutive year. Standing alongside global education leaders like Duolingo, MasterClass, and Coursera, NASM is the only dedicated fitness and wellness organization to receive this distinction.

This prestigious award, presented in collaboration with Statista, recognizes institutions that deliver a high standard of education in a flexible, accessible, and practically relevant way. The 2026 rankings were determined by an independent survey of over 10,000 participants who evaluated providers on key criteria, including Practical Relevance of Contents, Expected Success, and Organizational Reputation.

"NASM is the industry-recognized gold standard when it comes to fitness and wellness training and certification," said Mehul Patel, CEO of NASM. "A big reason for this leadership position is our focus on delivering the highest quality instruction with practical, proven, science-backed content that develops the necessary skills for career success. NASM learners gain valuable knowledge in a highly engaging and effective manner that includes simulations, 3D animations, videos, and AI support to develop the expertise that employers require. This recognition stands as a clear validation of our product's impact and the 1.9 million people who have enabled their personal and professional growth through NASM over time."

NASM’s presence on this ranking for the fourth year in a row reinforces its position as the industry benchmark. By providing a bridge between academic theory and real-world application, the NASM content addresses the confidence gap many professionals face early in their careers. While the full awards list was announced in late 2025 and is currently viewable on Newsweek’s website, the ongoing impact of NASM’s community of 1.9 million fitness professionals continues to set the standard for professional development in 2026.

