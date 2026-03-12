Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology Co-promotion and Co-marketing Agreements Trends Report 2026 with Directory of 384 Deal Records - Terms, Structures, and Strategies Behind These Impactful Partnerships

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Co-promotion and Co-marketing in Pharmaceuticals and Biotechnology 2016-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Whether you're negotiating a new alliance or benchmarking existing agreements, this report gives you the data-driven insights you need to craft smarter, stronger, and more profitable deals.



The report provides the most comprehensive analysis available of co-commercialization strategies across the life sciences industry. Featuring 384 detailed deal records and links to publicly available contracts where filed, this fully revised and updated report gives you an unmatched look inside the terms, structures, and strategies behind the industry's most impactful partnerships.





What You'll Gain

Access 384 Real-World Deals - Get the details on deal structure, revenue sharing, territory splits, and commercialization responsibilities, with links to online contract documents where available.

Understand Winning Structures - See how biopharma leaders split promotional duties, allocate rights, and manage exclusivity across co-promotion and co-marketing agreements.

Negotiate with Confidence - Leverage detailed financial data, including payment terms, to understand what's standard - and what's possible.

Learn from the Leaders - Examine how top players like Pfizer, Novartis and AstraZeneca approach co-commercialization.

Access Real Contracts - Where available, review actual SEC-filed agreements to understand deal mechanics that press releases and databases don't reveal.

Stay Ahead of Market Trends - Track activity including trends by year, therapy area, technology type, and company A-Z.

Inside the Report

An orientation to the structure, purpose, and use of the report.

Covers key industry trends, growth in activity, and strategic rationale for shared commercialization models.

Explains how companies structure these partnerships - including revenue splits, territories, exclusivity, responsibilities, and duration.

A curated overview of high-value deals with direct links to online records and available SEC-filed contracts.

Profiles of the most prolific companies in co-commercialization, each linked to their deal records and available contract documents.

An in-depth review of all co-promotion and co-marketing deals signed since 2016, categorized by company A-Z, therapeutic area, technology type, and contract availability.

Deal Directory

A complete deal listing, each linked to a detailed record in the Current Agreements database, with direct access to contract documents where available.

What's Included

Industry trends in co-promotion and co-marketing (2016-2026)

Overview of deal structures and revenue models

Analysis of top deals and dealmakers

Directory of all deals by company, therapy area, and technology

Access to real contract documents (where publicly available)

Numerous tables and figures illustrating activity across the industry

Who Should Use This Report?

Business Development & Licensing Teams - Evaluate deal structures and identify ideal partners.

Commercial Strategy & Operations - Plan smarter co-launches and regional strategies.

Legal & Contracts Teams - Benchmark clauses and strengthen negotiation positions with real contract language.

C-Level Executives & Investors - Assess monetization strategies and partnership dynamics in commercial-stage assets.

Due Diligence Made Easy: What You'll Learn from Contracts

What rights are granted or optioned?

How is revenue shared and audited?

What exclusivity and territory provisions are included?

Who handles commercialization, manufacturing, and supply?

What is the term and how is termination managed?

How are disputes, confidentiality, and publication handled?

Which legal jurisdiction is used?

Are sublicensing and subcontracting allowed?

Which clauses are standardized, and which vary across partners?

Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of co-promotion and co-marketing deals

2.3. Trends in co-promotion and co-marketing deals since 2016

2.3.1. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by year, 2016-2026

2.3.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by phase of development, 2016-2026

2.3.3. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by industry sector, 2016-2026

2.3.4. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by therapy area, 2016-2026

2.3.5. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by technology type, 2016-2026

2.3.6. Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by most active company, 2016-2026

2.4. Reasons for entering into co-promotion and co-marketing partnering deals

2.5. The future of co-promotion and co-marketing deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of co-promotion and co-marketing deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading co-promotion and co-marketing deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top co-promotion and co-marketing deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active co-promotion and co-marketing dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Co-promotion and co-marketing deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Co-promotion and co-marketing deals with contracts 2016-2026



Deal directory

Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - Co-promotion and co-marketing dealmaking by technology type

