Bitget Wallet to Expand Global Stablecoin Payments on Stellar



SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the everyday finance app, announced its integration with the Stellar network to advance stablecoin-based payment infrastructure. The integration marks a key expansion of Bitget Wallet's payment infrastructure designed to align blockchains, stablecoin issuers, wallets, and payment networks. Integrating the Stellar network expands real-world crypto utility with speed and efficiency as digital assets increasingly move into everyday financial activity.

Stellar is a decentralized blockchain built for financial products and services. Bitget Wallet has integrated Stellar across its payment infrastructure, including crypto card, QR payments, bank transfers, and on/off-ramps, to support seamless movement between digital assets and real-world financial activity. By leveraging the Stellar network's fast settlement and low transaction costs, the collaboration aims to strengthen cross-border transfers, merchant payments, and consumer cash-out scenarios within a self-custodial wallet environment. The rollout will begin in phases, with regional availability dependent on local payment integrations.

Beyond payments, the integration on Stellar expands utility across Bitget Wallet's asset and trading functions. Users will gain Stellar mainnet access to hold, swap, and transfer supported assets. To reduce onboarding friction, Bitget Wallet will introduce automated XLM distribution to help users meet activation requirements. Bitget Wallet also plans to expand real-world use cases for USDC and other stablecoins on the Stellar network.

"Stellar was built to make moving money across borders as seamless and affordable as possible," said Raja Chakravorti, Chief Business Officer of Stellar Development Foundation. "This allows Bitget Wallet to extend that infrastructure directly into consumer-facing financial applications, expanding stablecoin utility across payments and real-world use cases."

“Stablecoins are becoming operational components of the global payment system,” said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. “Yet financial infrastructure remains fragmented across banks, card networks, and blockchains. We are building a global payment infrastructure — the Onchain Payments Matrix — that aligns settlement networks and liquidity so digital value can move more seamlessly between systems. The integration of Stellar strengthens this coordination layer and supports practical cross-border use.”

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is an everyday finance app designed to make crypto simple, secure, and usable in daily life. Serving more than 90 million users worldwide, it offers an all-in-one platform to send, spend , earn , and trade crypto and stablecoins through blockchain-based infrastructure. With global on- and off-ramps, the app enables faster and borderless onchain finance, supported by advanced security and a $300 million user protection fund . Bitget Wallet operates as a fully self-custodial wallet and does not hold or control user funds, private keys, or user data. Transactions are signed by users and executed on public blockchains.

About The Stellar Network

The Stellar network is a decentralized, fast, scalable, and uniquely sustainable blockchain built for financial products and services. It offers builders smart contracts functionality and a protocol optimized for payments, with a design intended to keep fees low and to provide transaction speeds that can scale with increased adoption. Financial institutions and innovators worldwide issue assets and settle payments on the Stellar network, which has processed billions of operations with millions of accounts since the network was first launched.

