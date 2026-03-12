Mining Investment Surges as Global Conflicts Induce Further Gold Price Rally and Exploration

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EquityInsider.com Sector Commentary — As conflicts continue to smolder around the world, the gold price is rising but the true surge hasn’t even truly kicked in yet, according to experts[1]. With fear on the rise, gold’s current surge is coupled with a rise in safe-haven demand[2], which is just serving to continue the story at the mining level across the sector. Business is good. Really good. Amid the explorers, developers and producers in the pack, GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF), Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE) (TSX: SKE), Artemis Gold (TSXV: ARTG) (OTCQX: ARGTF), OR Royalties (NYSE: OR) (TSX: OR), and DPM Metals (TSX: DPM) are positioning their portfolios to capitalize on a commodity cycle that shows no signs of abating.

According to some experts, gold’s rise may not even stop once the geopolitical crises on the ground stop[3]. The result for now is the new normal, which includes +US$5,000 gold prices, and gains for miners lucky enough to be in the pack[4].

GoldHaven Resources (CSE: GOH) (OTCQB: GHVNF) recently appointed Raymond Wladichuk as Technical Advisor to the Company, joining the BC geological team with a primary focus on advancing the Magno Project. Mr. Wladichuk is a Professional Geoscientist (P.Geo.) registered in multiple Canadian provinces with over 15 years of experience across mineral exploration, engineering, and construction. In his role, he will support drill permitting initiatives and the strategic design of the Company’s 2026 work program.

“We are very pleased to add Raymond to our geological team at a pivotal time for the Company,” said Rob Birmingham, President and CEO of GoldHaven. “His experience in exploration, engineering, and project execution will be instrumental as we advance the Magno Project, including drill permitting and the strategic planning of our 2026 exploration program. Strengthening our technical team ensures we are well-positioned to efficiently move Magno forward.”

The appointment follows a $2.0 million critical mineral flow-through financing to advance the district-scale Magno Polymetallic Project in British Columbia’s Cassiar District. The financing is expected to fund 3D geological modeling, target refinement, and drill planning through 2026.

The financing follows a productive 2025 exploration campaign at Magno that defined property-scale porphyry-related zonation across the 36,973-hectare project, where 357 samples revealed bonanza silver grades up to 2,370 grams per tonne and tungsten values reaching 6,550 ppm across multiple skarn zones. Strong and widespread tungsten mineralization at the Kuhn and Dead Goat zones further confirms the scale of the system. The company also confirmed high-grade copper at its Three Guardsmen Project, with surface sampling returning up to 15.85% copper.

In Brazil, GoldHaven recently confirmed gold mineralization in bedrock at its Copeçal West Target , where the first-ever drilling returned 39 meters at 0.11 g/t gold from 58 meters depth. Hole COPE-PDH-006 returned 7 meters at 0.46 g/t gold including 1 meter at 1.21 g/t, while the inaugural East Target program discovered bornite, suggesting potential for a substantial gold-copper system.

GoldHaven now controls 133,186 hectares across proven mining jurisdictions in British Columbia and Brazil, with the Magno property located just three kilometres south of the historic Cassiar mining camp and accessible via Highway 37, providing infrastructure advantages rarely present at projects of this scale. All projects are supported by a comprehensive 43-101 Technical Report

Skeena Resources (NYSE: SKE) (TSX: SKE) continues to advance construction at its Eskay Creek Project in British Columbia’s Golden Triangle, having recently released a construction video update. The update came just weeks after Skeena announced the completion of its permitting process on the project.

“Receiving the final permits is a pivotal milestone for our team and a testament to years of rigorous planning, collaboration, and commitment to responsible development,” said Randy Reichert, CEO of Skeena. “We are deeply grateful to our employees, the Tahltan Nation and the regulatory authorities for their ongoing support throughout this process. With this approval in hand, we are well-positioned to advance toward construction and long-term value creation for all stakeholders.”

The Golden Triangle’s resurgence as a premier mining district continues to attract significant capital. Skeena’s commitment to restarting Eskay Creek with modern mining methods positions the project to reclaim its reputation as a Tier-1 precious metals producer, with first production coinciding with a historically strong commodity price environment.

Artemis Gold (TSXV: ARTG) (OTCQX: ARGTF) recently put out its 2025 Financial and Operating Results, and the results were strong, including full year gold production of 192,808 ounces, and Q4 2025 having sold 67,852 ounces at an average realized price of US$4,168 per ounce (higher than the LBMA average price).

“We delivered strong financial performance during the quarter with lowest decile AISC1 and strong margins and cash flows driven by higher realized gold prices,” said Dale Andres, CEO of Artemis Gold. “Looking ahead, we continue to execute on our organic growth strategy, advancing construction of the Phase 1A expansion, which is expected to increase mill throughput by 33% by Q4 2026. We are also now advancing the EP2 project which will increase production to more than 500,000 ounces of annual gold production by the end of 2028, transforming Blackwater into one of the three largest single gold mines in Canada.”

Artemis expects to produce 265,000-290,000 ounces of gold in 2026 at AISC of US$925-US$1,025 per ounce sold, which is one of the lowest costs in the industry. Higher grades are expected in the first half of the year as mining progresses towards the bottom of the current pit phases and higher throughput rates expected in the second half of the year as components of the Phase 1A plant expansion come online. The Phase 1A expansion project, which is expected to be completed, commissioned and fully ramped up during the fourth quarter of 2026, will require an estimated 8-day shutdown of the existing plant at the end of Q3 2026 to tie in major components.

OR Royalties (NYSE: OR) (TSX: OR) recently acquired additional royalties, through the acquisition of Terraco Gold Corp, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sailfish Royalty Corp., which comes with the indirect ownership of net smelter return (NSR) royalty assets, largely consisting of royalties that cover the Spring Valley Gold Project in Nevada.

“Consolidating our royalty interest in Spring Valley, a fully permitted, multi-million-ounce gold project in Nevada, is a high-conviction move for OR Royalties,” said Jason Attew, President and CEO of OR Royalties. “This acquisition enhances our peer-leading growth profile by adding significant, long-life gold production starting in 2028 (with GEOs to OR Royalties starting as early as 2029), further validating our strategy of acquiring top-tier assets in the world’s best mining jurisdictions.”

For those interested in more information on the acquired project’s assets, the company has posted links to a technical report, feasibility study results, and more.

DPM Metals (TSX: DPM) delivered record 2025 results including $950 million in revenue, $443 million in adjusted net earnings, and $505 million in free cash flow from its operations at Chelopech and Ada Tepe in Bulgaria and the Vareš mine in Bosnia. The company ended the year with $498 million in cash and no debt, authorizing up to $200 million in share buybacks for 2026.

“Our exceptional 11-year track record of delivery has created long-term shareholder value and underpins our ability to realize Vareš' full potential and grow the business with Čoka Rakita, which is on track for first concentrate production in the first half of 2029,” said David Rae, CEO of DPM Metals. “Together with the Čoka Rakita project, the initial Inferred Mineral Resource Estimates for Dumitru Potok, Frasen and Rakita North prospects completed in December highlight the Rakita camp’s potential as a Tier One gold asset for DPM, offering a rare combination of scale, grade and longevity. Further upside potential remains as we test the continuation of the system with step-out drilling on the adjacent licence. DPM continues to be in a very strong position to carry out our strategy of becoming a mid-tier gold producer.”

Dundee Precious Metals’ European operating base provides jurisdictional diversification uncommon among mid-tier gold producers. The combination of a debt-free balance sheet, growing cash flow from three producing mines, and aggressive shareholder returns positions the company to capitalize on sustained gold price strength while maintaining financial flexibility for opportunistic growth.

Article Source: https://equity-insider.com/2025/10/02/the-goldhaven-story-two-continents-one-strategy-systematic-historic-gold-district-exploration-2/

