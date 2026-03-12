BTCC TradFi Hits Record Single-Day Volume of $60M in Gold and $33M in Oil Amid Geopolitical Tensions

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

LODZ, Poland, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BTCC, the world’s longest-serving cryptocurrency exchange, has reported its highest-ever single-day trading volumes in gold and oil, driven by rising demand for safe-haven assets as Middle East instability rattles global markets.

On March 6, 2026, BTCC posted its highest single-day trading volume in both gold and oil. Total gold trading volume across all gold tokens (PAXGUSDT, XAUTUSDT, GOLDUSDT, and XAUUSD) surpassed $60 million in a single day, with XAU on TradFi alone accounting for $34.89 million. Crude oil trading also reached a milestone, with combined USOIL and UKOIL volume hitting $33.19 million on the same day. The surge in volumes signals a sharp acceleration in traders' appetite for commodities as macroeconomic uncertainty deepens.

These figures mark a significant milestone for BTCC TradFi, which launched in February 2026. The platform continues to attract traders seeking seamless access to traditional financial markets through a trusted crypto exchange.

To further support users' trading needs, BTCC recently introduced a zero-fee campaign on gold and silver TradFi pairs for traders looking to hedge against market volatility. Users can also accumulate their TradFi trading volume during the campaign to win up to 10g of gold. For more information about the campaign, please visit the 0-fee campaign page .

Building on this momentum, BTCC TradFi is expanding its suite of commodity trading pairs with the addition of Natural Gas and Copper. The two new listings aim to give traders access to two of the most important commodities in global markets.

The record volumes seen on March 6, 2026 reflect genuine market demand for reliable and accessible commodity trading. With the addition of Natural Gas and Copper trading pairs, BTCC continues to expand the variety of its offerings for users worldwide.

BTCC TradFi is available globally via its mobile app and at btcc.com, offering users exposure to forex, commodities, indices, and stocks, with USDT as the margin, in a regulated, secure trading environment.

About BTCC

Founded in 2011, BTCC is a leading global cryptocurrency exchange serving over 11 million users across 100+ countries. Partnered with 2023 Defensive Player of the Year and 2x NBA All-Star Jaren Jackson Jr. as global brand ambassador, BTCC delivers secure, accessible crypto trading services with an unmatched user experience.

