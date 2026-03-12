Biotechnology Licensing Agreements Trends Report 2026 with Directory of 2,500+ Deals Signed Since 2020 by the World's Leading Biopharma Companies

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Licensing Deals in Biotechnology 2020-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Licensing Deals in Biotechnology 2020-2026 report provides a comprehensive analysis of licensing agreements across the global biotechnology sector. Designed for business development, licensing, legal, and strategy professionals, the report delivers detailed insight into how companies structure licensing partnerships, negotiate financial terms, and allocate development and commercialization rights.



Fully revised and updated, the report provides detailed information on 2,500+ biotechnology licensing deals announced between 2020 and 2026, offering a broad view of licensing activity across emerging technologies and therapeutic areas. Each transaction includes financial information where available and links to online deal records and contract documents filed with regulators when publicly disclosed.



By combining detailed deal data, financial benchmarking, and access to real contract agreements, the report provides valuable intelligence for evaluating partners, structuring licensing agreements, and negotiating stronger deal terms.



Key Benefits

Save Significant Research Time: Access a comprehensive database of biotechnology licensing deals instead of searching multiple databases, press releases, and regulatory filings.

Access a comprehensive database of biotechnology licensing deals instead of searching multiple databases, press releases, and regulatory filings. Benchmark Licensing Deal Structures: Understand how biotechnology companies structure licensing partnerships, including development responsibilities, territorial rights, and commercialization arrangements.

Understand how biotechnology companies structure licensing partnerships, including development responsibilities, territorial rights, and commercialization arrangements. Analyze Financial Terms with Confidence: Review disclosed financial terms including upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalty structures, enabling accurate benchmarking of licensing deal value.

Review disclosed financial terms including upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalty structures, enabling accurate benchmarking of licensing deal value. Access Real Contract Documents: Where available, review actual licensing agreements filed with the SEC, providing deeper insight into the contractual provisions behind real-world deals.

Where available, review actual licensing agreements filed with the SEC, providing deeper insight into the contractual provisions behind real-world deals. Identify Active Licensing Dealmakers: Discover which biotechnology companies are most active in licensing partnerships and analyze their dealmaking strategies.

Discover which biotechnology companies are most active in licensing partnerships and analyze their dealmaking strategies. Track Industry Trends: Analyze licensing activity since 2020 across companies, therapeutic areas, and technologies to understand how partnering strategies are evolving in the biotech sector.

What's Included in the Report

Analysis of biotechnology licensing dealmaking trends since 2020

Overview of licensing deal structures and financial models

Review of leading licensing deals by disclosed value

Profiles of the top 25 most active licensing dealmakers

Detailed analysis of deals organized by company, therapeutic area, technology type, and industry segment

A comprehensive deal directory covering licensing deals announced since 2020

Links to online deal records and contract documents where available

Due Diligence Insights from Real Agreements

Rights granted or optioned under the license

Upfront payments, milestones, and royalty structures

Intellectual property ownership and licensing scope

Development, manufacturing, and commercialization responsibilities

Exclusivity provisions and territorial rights

Contract duration and termination clauses

Why This Report Matters



Licensing partnerships are central to innovation in biotechnology, allowing companies to access new technologies, share development risk, and accelerate product development.



By combining comprehensive deal data, financial benchmarking, and access to real contract documents, this report provides the intelligence needed to structure stronger licensing partnerships and negotiate more effectively.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction



Chapter 2 - Trends in licensing dealmaking

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Definition of licensing deal

2.3. Trends in licensing deals since 2020

2.3.1. Licensing dealmaking by year

2.3.2. Licensing dealmaking by phase of development

2.3.3. Licensing dealmaking by industry sector

2.3.4. Licensing dealmaking by therapy area

2.3.5. Licensing dealmaking by technology type

2.3.6. Licensing dealmaking by most active company

2.4. Reasons for entering into licensing partnering deals

2.5. The future of licensing deals



Chapter 3 - Overview of licensing deal structure

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Licensing agreement structure



Chapter 4 - Leading licensing deals

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Top licensing deals by value



Chapter 5 - Top 25 most active licensing dealmakers

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Top 25 most active licensing dealmakers



Chapter 6 - Licensing deals including contracts directory

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Licensing deals with contracts



Deal directory

Deal directory - licensing dealmaking by companies A-Z

Deal directory - licensing dealmaking by therapy area

Deal directory - licensing dealmaking by technology type

