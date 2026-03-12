Black Bear Sports Group Announces Wings West’s Next Chapter as BIGGBY® COFFEE Ice Cube - Kalamazoo

Registration for New Programming Including ‘Take a Shot at Hockey’ and

‘Get in the Game’ Set for April, Ahead of June Ice Return





Kalamazoo, MI, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Bear Sports Group today announced the next chapter for the former Wings West ice facility in Kalamazoo, which will reopen ahead of the 2026-27 season as BIGGBY® COFFEE Ice Cube - Kalamazoo, through a strategic partnership with Michigan-founded BIGGBY® COFFEE. As part of the arena’s revitalization efforts, Black Bear is bringing new hockey and skating programming, expanding opportunities for community use, and announcing the grand opening of bar-and-grill CD Top Shelf’s debut Kalamazoo location. Public access to the ice is expected to resume in late June with early skating and hockey activity, and broader summer offerings to follow.

Registration will open in April for the first new programs, including ‘Take a Shot at Hockey’ and Foundry Adult Hockey ‘Get in the Game,’ two introductory offerings designed to welcome new participants to the sport. ‘Take a Shot at Hockey’ helps lower the barrier to entry for young players through a beginner-friendly format with equipment included at no cost, while ‘Get in the Game’ creates a structured path for adults who are new to hockey and looking to learn in a supportive setting. The expanded offerings mark a major step in reestablishing the rink as a vibrant year-round destination for Kalamazoo families, athletes, and fans.

The announcement comes at a pivotal moment for Kalamazoo’s ice sports community, with a recent feasibility study’s findings outlining the county’s critical need for new ice, warning of reduced participation, fewer tournaments, and less economic activity generated by visiting teams and families without added capacity. With the former Wings West arena having closed last September due to a refrigeration system failure, the facility’s reopening carries added importance as local, reliable ice access becomes a pressing priority.

Since stepping in, Black Bear has been focused on restoring the rink as a high-quality home for hockey, skating, and community gathering in Kalamazoo. As part of the facility’s next chapter, BIGGBY® COFFEE Ice Cube - Kalamazoo will feature a broad lineup of programming designed to serve players and skaters across ages and skill levels. Offerings will include learn-to-play hockey, youth house league programming, adult hockey, learn-to-skate programming, camps, clinics, public skating, and other drop-in opportunities designed to keep the rink active and accessible throughout the year.

The partnership between Black Bear Sports Group and Michigan-founded BIGGBY® COFFEE is rooted in a shared belief that strong rink communities help grow the game. The collaboration pairs Black Bear’s experience building hockey and skating pathways with BIGGBY® COFFEE’s deep Michigan ties and long-standing emphasis on showing up for local communities.

“We built BIGGBY in Michigan, and Kalamazoo is a special place for me personally,” said Mike McFall, Co-Founder and CEO of BIGGBY® COFFEE. “Bringing this facility back with more happening in it, more people coming through it, and more reasons to rally around it reflects the same concept behind our stores – building community hubs.”

The arena’s relaunch will also include the upcoming debut of CD Top Shelf’s first Kalamazoo location, bringing a new bar-and-grill to the arena for players, parents, and anyone spending time at the rink. With roots in Michigan and existing locations in Brighton and Chelsea, CD Top Shelf is known for quality food and a casual, welcoming atmosphere, making it a natural addition to the arena’s off-ice amenities.

“This facility has meant a lot to Kalamazoo over the years, and bringing it back the right way means giving people more reasons to use and enjoy it,” said Scott Branovan, Black Bear Sports Group’s Regional Director of Operations for Michigan, Ohio and Western PA. “The goal is for it to feel busy, welcoming, and full of life again, with something happening across the calendar for the families and athletes it serves.”

About Black Bear Sports Group

Founded in 2015 by lifelong hockey enthusiasts, Black Bear Sports Group is a premier owner and operator of ice arenas and youth hockey leagues across the United States. Dedicated to strengthening hockey communities and expanding access to the sport, Black Bear manages dozens of rinks, teams, and leagues, including the Atlantic Hockey Federation, the Atlantic Girls Hockey Federation, and the Tier 1 Hockey Federation. Black Bear also offers elite training programs, tournaments, and Black Bear TV, a dedicated streaming platform that increases visibility for athletes. By preserving community rinks and creating development opportunities, Black Bear ensures that hockey and other ice sports remain accessible, competitive, and positioned for long-term success. For more information, visit www.blackbearsportsgroup.com.

About BIGGBY® COFFEE

BIGGBY® COFFEE, headquartered in East Lansing, Michigan, is a national coffee franchise with over 460 locations across 13 states. Since opening its first store in 1995, BIGGBY® has remained 100% franchise-owned and operates under a fully franchised business model designed to help local entrepreneurs grow successful, community-minded businesses. The company is guided by a people-first philosophy and a commitment to values-aligned growth — supporting franchise owners and baristas, creating positive experiences for guests, and partnering with coffee producers who treat people well, respect the environment and invest in their communities. In 2024, BIGGBY® introduced a refined visual identity anchored by the tagline BIGGBY® Makes it Better, reinforcing the brand’s dedication to consistent quality, human connection and uplifting everyday interactions. For more information on BIGGBY® COFFEE or franchise opportunities, visit www.biggby.com.





