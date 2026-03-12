Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements Report 2026 with Directory of 280 Deals Signed Since 2017 by Company A-Z, Technology Type, Therapy Area, and Development Stage

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Animal Health Partnering Terms and Agreements 2017 to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Animal Health Partnerships 2017-2026 report provides a comprehensive analysis of partnering agreements across the global animal health sector. Designed for business development, licensing, and strategy professionals, the report delivers detailed insight into how companies structure partnerships to develop, commercialize, and distribute veterinary medicines, vaccines, diagnostics, and animal health technologies.
Fully revised and updated, the report analyzes over 280 animal health agreements announced since 2017, providing a clear view of how companies collaborate across research, development, and commercialization. These partnerships often combine multiple components - beginning with collaborative R&D and progressing through licensing, manufacturing, or commercialization agreements.
Each deal record includes financial information where available and links to detailed online deal records. Where agreements have been publicly filed, the report also provides direct access to contract documents submitted to regulators, enabling users to examine the detailed terms negotiated between partners.
By combining detailed deal data, financial benchmarking, and access to real contract documents, the report provides valuable intelligence for evaluating potential partners, structuring collaboration agreements, and negotiating stronger deals within the animal health industry.
Key Benefits
- Save Significant Research Time: Access a consolidated resource covering hundreds of animal health partnerships rather than searching multiple databases, press releases, and regulatory filings.
- Benchmark Animal Health Deal Structures: Understand how companies structure veterinary and animal health partnerships, including collaborative R&D agreements, licensing arrangements, and commercialization partnerships.
- Analyze Financial Terms with Confidence: Review financial deal terms - including headline values, upfront payments, milestone payments, and royalties - to benchmark the value of comparable partnerships.
- Access Real Contract Documents: Where available, explore actual partnership agreements filed with the SEC, providing insight into detailed contractual provisions that are often not disclosed publicly.
- Identify the Most Active Animal Health Dealmakers: Discover which companies are leading partnering activity across the animal health sector and analyze their collaboration strategies.
- Track Industry Partnering Trends: Analyze partnership activity since 2017 across technologies, therapy areas, and development stages to understand how the animal health industry is evolving.
What's Included in the Report
- Analysis of animal health partnering trends since 2017
- Overview of animal health deal structures and financial models
- Review of the leading animal health partnerships by deal value
- Profiles of the top 25 most active animal health dealmakers
- Detailed analysis of deals organized by technology type, therapy area, and development stage
- A comprehensive directory of animal health partnerships organized by company A-Z
- Links to online deal records and contract documents where available
Due Diligence Insights from Real Agreements
By reviewing actual partnership contracts, the report enables users to evaluate key deal provisions such as:
- Licensing and development rights
- Financial payment structures and milestone triggers
- Intellectual property ownership and licensing scope
- Development and commercialization responsibilities
- Exclusivity provisions and territorial rights
- Contract duration and termination clauses
Contract documents provide valuable insight into the detailed terms negotiated between companies - information rarely disclosed in press releases or traditional deal databases.
Why This Report Matters
Strategic partnerships are essential to innovation in the animal health industry, allowing companies to combine technologies, share development risk, and expand global commercialization capabilities.
By providing comprehensive deal data, financial benchmarking, and access to real contract agreements, this report delivers the intelligence needed to evaluate partnership opportunities, structure stronger collaboration agreements, and negotiate more effectively in the animal health sector.
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 - Introduction
Chapter 2 - Trends in animal health dealmaking
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Animal health partnering over the years
2.3. Most active animal health dealmakers
2.4. Animal health partnering by deal type
2.5. Animal health partnering by therapy area
2.6. Animal health partnering by technology type
2.7. Deal terms for animal health partnering
2.7.1 Animal health partnering headline values
2.7.2 Animal health deal upfront payments
2.7.3 Animal health deal milestone payments
2.7.4 Animal health royalty rates
Chapter 3 - Leading animal health deals
3.1. Introduction
3.2. Top animal health deals by value
Chapter 4 - Most active animal health dealmakers
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Most active animal health dealmakers
4.3. Most active animal health partnering company profiles
Chapter 5 - Animal health contracts dealmaking directory
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Animal health contracts dealmaking directory
Chapter 6 - Animal health dealmaking by technology type
Appendices
Appendix 1 - Animal health deals by company A-Z
Appendix 2 - Animal health deals by stage of development
Appendix 3 - Animal health deals by deal type
Appendix 4 - Animal health deals by therapy area
Appendix 5 - Deal type definitions
Appendix 6 - Further reading
Companies Featured
- AbCellera Biologics
- Ab E Discovery
- Absorption Systems
- AcuraBio
- AdaptVac
- Adisseo
- ADM
- Advanced Animal Diagnostics
- Aeronics
- AgBiome
- AGC Biologics
- Agricultural Research Organization
- Aimia Pet Health
- AKL Research and Development
- Akston Biosciences
- Algenex
- ALK-Abello
- Allegro
- ALR Technologies
- Altro Pharmaceuticals
- Alveolus
- Alveo Technologies
- AmacaThera
- American Regent
- American Veterinary Medical Foundation
- Anatara Lifesciences
- Angany
- Animal Allergy Clinical Laboratories
- AnimalBiome
- Animalcare
- Animal Clinical Investigation
- Animal Life Sciences
- Anivive Lifesciences
- Ankyra Therapeutics
- Apacor
- Applied BioSciences
- Applied DNA Sciences
- Aptimmune Biologics
- Aratana Therapeutics
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Argenta
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals
- Arysta LifeScience
- AskAt
- Assisi Animal Health
- Atomwise
- Aurelius Biotherapeutics
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
- Australian Research Council
- Avacta
- Avivagen
- Basepaws
- BASF
- Bayer
- Bayer Animal Health
- Better Choice Company
- Better Choice Products
- Big Barker
- BioChek
- BioCopy
- BioInvent
- BioIVT
- BiomEdit
- BioTecon Diagnostics
- Blacksmith Medicines
- Blackstone
- Blue Buffalo Company
- BodeVet
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Boehringer Ingelheim Vetmedica
- Bond Pet Foods
- Boragen
- Brainomix
- Broad Institute
- Buhler
- Calysta Energy
- CannaSoul Analytics
- CannPal Animal Therapeutics
- CAPInnoVet
- Cardiff University
- cbdMD
- Celsee
- Central Institute for Experimental Animals
- Centrovet
- Ceva Sante Animale
- Charles River Laboratories
- Choom
- Colorado State University
- Conduit Pharmaceuticals
- Cornell University
- Cornerstone Animal Health
- COTA
- Covenant Animal Health Partners
- Covetrus
- Cresilon
- CSA Medical
- CSIRO
- CURE Pharmaceutical
- Curio Genomics
- CVM Ecografia
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Danish Innovation Fund
- Dawn Health
- Dechra Pharmaceuticals
- Deinove
- Delf
- Department of Defense
- Destination Pet
- Diversigen
- Domes Pharma
- Dovetail Genomics
- Dragonfly Therapeutics
- DSM
- DW Healthcare
- Dyadic International
- EBOS Group
- Eko Health
- Elanco
- ELIAS Animal Health
- Emergent BioSolutions
- Emollivet
- Energesis Pharmaceuticals
- Enveric Biosciences
- Envigo
- EPiQ Animal Health
- epitoMAP
- Epivax
- eQcell
- EQT
- Esteve
- Ethos Discovery
- Ethos Veterinary Health
- Eurocine Vaccines
- Evah
- Evax
- Evonik Industries
- Evotec
- Evvivax
- Express Scripts
- Eyebiotech
- Eyegate Pharmaceuticals
- ezyVet
- Fatro
- FDA Center for Veterinary Medicine
- Felix Biotechnology
- Flagship Pioneering
- Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
- Formation Bio
- Forte Biotechnology
- Fraunhofer Institute for Cell Therapy and Immunology
- Front Range Laboratories
- FSD Pharma
- Gallant Therapeutics
- GE Healthcare
- Gencove
- Genelux
- Genetic Veterinary Sciences
- Ginkgo BioWorks
- Global Access Diagnostics
- Global Dx
- Global Stem Cell Technology
- Globion
- GNA Biosolutions
- Gnubiotics Sciences
- Government of Australia
- Greenlight Biosciences
- Grovet
- GrowSafe Systems
- Grunenthal
- Gryphon Investors
- HappyBond
- Heiland
- HemPup
- Hendrix Genetics
- Henry Schein
- Heska
- Hill's Pet Nutrition
- Horizon Discovery
- Huvepharma
- IdentiGEN
- IDEXX Laboratories
- Ilender
- Illumina
- Immune Therapeutics
- Immunomic Therapeutics
- Impact NRS
- Imugene
- IncellDx
- India Globalization Capital
- Infinovo Medical
- Innovate UK
- Innovet
- Inovalon
- Inovet
- Inphilco
- Insilico Medicine
- Institute of Virology and Immunology
- IntelGenx
- Interpath Global
- Intrexon
- Invetx
- Jaguar Health
- Jenga Biosciences
- JP Equine Services
- Jurox
- Kahu Vet Group
- Kane Biotech
- Kansas State University
- Karyopharm Therapeutics
- Kemin Industries
- KeraVet Bio
- Kermode Biotechnologies
- Kincell Bio
- Kindred Bio
- Kiora Pharmaceuticals
- Konica Minolta
- KulKote
- KVP International
- Laboratorios Adler
- Lacuna Diagnostics
- Leiber
- LexaGene
- LIC Automation
- LightDeck Therapeutics
- Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals
- Liiv Organics
- Likarda
- LineaRx
- Lipidor
- LiteCure Medical
- Livestock Improvement
- Loop Genomics
- LSPediA
- Lumosa Therapeutics
- Lygos
- Lytix Biopharma
- Magdalena Biosciences
- Magiar Chilena
- Makana Therapeutics
- Manoira Corporation
- Marrone Bio Innovations
- Mars Petcare
- MBF Therapeutics
- MBP Solutions
- Med-Pharmex
- MedGene Bioscience
- MediCann Handels
- MedinCell
- MediSapiens
- Merck and Co
- Merck Animal Health
- Midori USA
- Miller Veterinary Supply East
- Mimi's Rock
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Moderna
- Moleculin Biotech
- Mologic
- Morris Animal Foundation
- Mountain Valley MD
- MSD Animal Health
- MWI Animal Health
- MyoKardia
- MYOS
- Nanomix
- NanoSmart Pharmaceuticals
- National Institute for Biotechnology in the Negev
- National Veterinary Associates
- Nature-Cide
- Neogen
- Neptune Technologies & Bioressources
- Nerio Therapeutics
- Neurizon Therapeutics
- NeuroCycle Therapeutics
- NewLeaf Brands
- New Ruipeng Group
- Nextmune
- Nexvet
- Nirvana Group
- Nona Biosciences
- Nong San Viet
- Nortev
- Novovet
- Novozymes
- Nrgene
- Nufarm
- Nuritas
- NutraMax
- NutriQuest
- NWO.ai
- NXTGEN
- NYtor
- Ocular Therapeutix
- Okava Pharmaceuticals
- Ology Bioservices
- Oncology Pharma
- Ontera
- OpenAI
- Orion
- Pacific Biosciences
- Pacific GeneTech
- PARI
- Pathogens and Environmental Solutions
- Patient Square Capital
- Patterson Companies
- PBI-Gordon Companies
- Pebble Labs
- Penn Veterinary Supply
- Performance Livestock Analytics
- Perrigo
- Pestmaster Services
- PetCareRx
- Petco
- PetDx
- PetIQ
- PetLife Pharmaceuticals
- PetMed Express
- Petriage
- PetVivo
- Pfizer
- PharmaCielo
- PHAXIAM Therapeutics
- Phibro Animal Health
- Phyto Animal Health
- Plandai Biotechnology
- PlantForm
- Pond Technologies
- POSCO International
- Poultry Sense
- Precigen
- Prelude Therapeutics
- Primordial Genetics
- ProBioGen
- ProFound Therapeutics
- ProtonDx
- Provet
- PulseVet
- Purdue Research Foundation
- Purdue University
- PureKana
- Purina
- Qorvo Biotechnologies
- Quantified Ag
- Queensland University of Technology
- Redbarn Pet Products
- Regen BioPharma
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- RegenLab
- Rejuvenate Bio
- Reliance Animal Health Partners
- Restoration Biologics
- Revive & Restore
- Revo Squared
- Riemser
- Ripe Technology
- Royal GD
- Saiba Animal Health
- Sanofi
- Sasaeah Pharmaceutical
- Science Biotech
- Scil Animal Care
- Seed Mena
- Senestech
- Sentrx Animal Care
- Sharp Edge Labs
- Simulations Plus
- SIRE Veterinario
- Skout's Honor Pet Supply Company
- Skyline Vet Pharma
- Sleip
- Sonoma Pharmaceuticals
- Sound Technologies
- Southwest Research Institute
- SRx Health
- STEM Animal Health
- Stonehaven Incubate
- Structured Monitoring Products
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
- Syngene
- Syngenta
- Synthetic Genomics
- Syntr Health Technologies
- SynWorld Technologies
- Takis Biotech
- Target Specialty Products
- Techcyte
- Technology Acceleration Partners
- TeleVet
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals
- Tetra Bio-Pharma
- Tetracore
- Tiba Biotech
- Titan Pharmaceuticals
- TONIX Pharmaceuticals
- Torigen Pharmaceuticals
- Toronto Innovation Acceleration Partners
- Trans Ova Genetics
- Trianni
- TriRx Pharmaceutical Services
- TriviumVet
- Tufts University
- Twist Bioscience
- UNION Therapeutics
- University of California
- Davis
- University of Connecticut
- University of Glasgow
- University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign
- University of Liverpool
- University of Prince Edward Island
- University of Queensland
- University of Surrey
- University of Vermont
- University of Zurich
- US Department of Agriculture
- Valent Biosciences
- Vaxinano
- VCA Antech
- VCP
- Vence
- Verios Agro
- VERT
- Vet-Allergy
- Vetcor
- Veterinary Pharmacology Research Foundation
- Vetigenics
- Vetnique Labs
- VetNOW
- Vetophage
- Vetoquinol
- Vets First Choice
- VetStem
- Victor Medical
- Victor Medical Company
- Vida Concepts
- Vigil Neuroscience
- Vimian Group
- Virbac
- Vita Bee Health
- VitalPet
- Vitanova Biomedical
- Vium
- Vivaldis
- Vivani Medical
- VolitionRX
- Vuja De Sciences
- Vytelle
- Wanda Fish Technologies
- Wedgewood Pharmacy
- Wildlife Pharmaceuticals
- Woodley Equipment Company
- World Pet Care Products Company
- Zander Therapeutics
- Zenfold Sustainable Technologies
- Zenoaq
- Zenyaku Kogyo
- Zesty Paws
- Zivo Bioscience
- Zoetis
- Zomedica
- Zydus Cadila
- Zymeworks
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/yl9kin
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.