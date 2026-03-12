Techmer PM Releases 2025 Sustainability Report Highlighting Innovation, Transparency, and Progress

CLINTON, Tenn., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Techmer PM, a global materials design company specializing in polymer modifiers, has released its 2025 Sustainability Report, highlighting continued progress in integrating sustainability across product innovation, operations, and community engagement. The report reinforces the company’s view that environmental responsibility and commercial performance go hand in hand.

Structured around Techmer PM’s Vision, Mission, Strategic Pillars, and Core Values, the report outlines advancements in sustainable materials science, operational efficiency, employee well‑being, and collaborative innovation with customers and partners, aligned with key United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“At Techmer PM, sustainability is embedded in how we innovate, operate, and grow,” said Craig Foster, Chief Executive Officer of Techmer PM. “This report reflects our commitment to transparency, continuous improvement, and partnering with customers to deliver high‑performance solutions that reduce environmental impact.”

Driving Sustainable Materials Innovation

The report highlights Techmer PM’s continued investment in technologies designed for sustainable outcomes, including recycle enablers, alternative resin technologies, and performance‑driven sustainability additives. Featured innovations include the HiTerra® sustainability portfolio, NIR‑sortable black color technologies, and EvacuTech solutions that reduce product waste and improve recyclability in packaging applications.

Collaboration plays a key role in advancing these efforts. Techmer PM continues its work with PureCycle Technologies to enable circular polypropylene solutions and with Premix Group to advance non-PFAS materials for precision labware.

Operational Progress and Certified Circularity

In 2025, Techmer PM achieved its first Recycled Content Certification for its recycled ABS (rABS) product line, verified by an independent third‑party auditor. The certification underscores the company’s commitment to circular economy principles, transparency, and traceability while supporting customer ESG and regulatory goals.

Across its operations, Techmer PM continues to prioritize energy and water efficiency, waste reduction, recycling initiatives, and pellet containment, embedding sustainability across all facilities.

People, Culture, and Community Impact

The report also emphasizes Techmer PM’s people‑first culture, highlighting employee development, safety, diversity, and engagement across global locations. Community engagement remains a core focus, with initiatives supporting education, workforce development, food security, and local nonprofit organizations in the communities where the company operates.

Looking Ahead

Techmer PM views sustainability as an ongoing journey rooted in innovation, accountability, and collaboration. By building on existing progress and maintaining strong partnerships across the value chain, the company remains focused on supporting long‑term value creation while adapting to evolving expectations.

Download the report here: https://www.techmerpm.com/wp-content/uploads/Techmer-PM-2025-Sustainability-Report-Final-digital.pdf

About Techmer PM

Founded in 1981, Techmer PM, LLC, is a materials design company that specializes in modifying and fine-tuning the properties of technical polymers. The company thrives on partnering and collaborating with plastics processors, fabricators, designers, specifiers, and brand owners. Drawing on a broad portfolio of resins –– from polyolefins to PEEK –– Techmer PM helps manufacturers enhance product function and appearance in scores of end-use markets. The award-winning firm operates several North American plants and has extensive expertise in virtually every plastics- and fiber-related process, from additive manufacturing and blown film to nonwovens, injection molding, and sheet extrusion. Techmer PM has been recognized by Plastics News on its “Best Places to Work” list six times since 2014. Learn more by visiting www.techmerpm.com.

Contact:

Jill Warren, Techmer PM, (tel. 865 457 6700) or jwarren@techmerpm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/511c8b19-2f8f-4b14-b623-957d7c2c4c38