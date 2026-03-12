Crusoe Announces New Manufacturing Facility to Produce Modular AI Factories

DENVER, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry’s first vertically-integrated AI infrastructure provider, today expanded its manufacturing capabilities with the announcement of a new specialized manufacturing facility in Brighton, Colorado. Branded as the “Spark Factory,” the site is dedicated to the production of Crusoe Spark™, the company’s modular AI factory, allowing Crusoe to rapidly and predictably scale capacity for its Crusoe Cloud AI platform and Managed Inference offerings.

The announcement coincides with the company’s launch of Crusoe Edge Zones, a new cloud offering that enables low-latency, sovereign AI capacity to be deployed in targeted geographies worldwide. Together, these announcements exemplify Crusoe’s vertically integrated strategy for AI infrastructure – including sourcing diverse energy, manufacturing both modular and hyperscale-sized data centers, and offering an AI cloud platform and managed services for developers. By tightly coupling the “stack”, Crusoe provides the market with a complete solution for AI infrastructure with impressive deployment velocity and scale.

“Speed is core to Crusoe’s DNA, and is the primary driver behind our new Spark Factory – allowing us to move beyond traditional construction methods to deliver AI infrastructure in a modular productized form factor with velocity,” said Cully Cavness, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Strategy Officer of Crusoe. “By manufacturing modular data center units in-house, we can rapidly scale our Crusoe Cloud and Managed Inference offerings. The Crusoe Spark AI factory enables our customers across a variety of use cases including low-latency inference, on-premise deployments, sovereign AI, and grouped training clusters. Crusoe Spark units represent the continued expansion of our vertically-integrated, energy-first vision for AI infrastructure, enabling us to quickly respond to customer demand with unique and innovative product offerings.”

The Future of Energy-First AI Infrastructure: Proven, Turnkey and Scalable

Crusoe Spark is a turnkey, prefabricated modular AI factory designed to bring powerful, low-latency compute to the network’s edge. These modular data centers solve the critical infrastructure challenges of deploying AI closer to where data is generated and decisions are made. This includes real-time patient monitoring in healthcare or predictive maintenance in manufacturing. Each Spark modular deployment integrates all necessary infrastructure – including power, cooling, remote monitoring, fire suppression, and high-density racks – into a rapidly deployable platform.

The Spark Factory now enables a new level of industrial speed and scale for the mass production of modular AI infrastructure:

Rapidly scalable: Crusoe Spark unit deployments are scalable from hundreds of kilowatts to tens or hundreds of megawatts. Designed as extensible modules, Crusoe Spark units can be deployed individually as stand-alone computing hubs or grouped to form larger-scale integrated compute clusters. By treating infrastructure as a manufactured product, Crusoe can deliver these AI-optimized data centers in as little as three months.

Crusoe Spark units pair with diverse power sources – including , grid power, natural gas power generation, or small modular nuclear reactors (SMRs). Cooling options: Building on Crusoe’s proven air-cooled design, Crusoe plans to introduce a liquid-cooled version in the second half of 2026, which will be specifically engineered for the ultra-high-density requirements of next-generation GPU clusters.



America’s Reindustrialization: Manufacturing AI Infrastructure in Colorado

Between the leasing and build out of Crusoe’s new 352,000 square-foot Spark Factory located in Brighton, Colorado and Crusoe’s investment into an initial fleet of Crusoe Spark units, today’s announcement represents a commitment of more than $200 million of investment. In addition, it is expected to create more than 200 local jobs in Brighton plus many additional jobs throughout Crusoe’s supply chains. This adds to Crusoe’s more than 500 existing employees who work across the company’s vertically-integrated manufacturing footprint in Colorado, Oklahoma and Louisiana.

“Colorado is the best place in the country to build the future. Crusoe’s new ‘Spark Factory’ will create more than 200 high-paying jobs in Colorado building upon our strong and talented workforce. Colorado’s entrepreneurial spirit, strong business economy, commitment to clean and reliable energy, and culture of innovation make our state a national leader in advanced manufacturing and the best place to expand and grow a business," commented Colorado Governor Jared Polis.

The new Brighton facility will feature advanced manufacturing systems to facilitate the assembly of Crusoe Spark modules. Crusoe’s AI-powered manufacturing approach ensures that the infrastructure housing the world’s most advanced GPUs is built at a state of the art manufacturing facility using advanced technology.

Crusoe expects the first factory-produced Crusoe Spark modules to be completed Q3 2026. To support this expansion, Crusoe is actively hiring for multiple positions across the Denver and Brighton areas, including roles in manufacturing, electrical engineering, and production operations. Interested candidates can visit www.crusoe.ai/careers .

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, and energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy resources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering an AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers to build the future faster.

To learn more about Crusoe and the Crusoe Spark modular AI factory, visit www.crusoe.ai.

