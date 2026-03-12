Reclaiming Wellness: Storm Blackwell Advances The BlackWell Theory into Emotional Science | Just Published From Palmetto Publishing!

Charleston, SC, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In The BlackWell Theory, Storm Blackwell (the ascended self of Kelli Harris, LPC-MHSP, ACS) presents a bold new framework for understanding Black wellness. More than a book, it is a declaration: Black women are not problems to be pathologized but carriers of their own medicine.

Unique in its dual structure, The BlackWell Theory begins by honoring the Black women and lived experiences that shaped Blackwell’s lens. This first half situates her qualifications—as practitioner, cultural witness, and daughter of a lineage—offering compassion, gratitude, and repair for the past. The second half translates those lessons into a future-oriented practice: practical tools for emotional literacy, daily rituals of care, and reclaiming voice, body, and boundaries. Together, the book insists that repairing the past is not about dwelling in trauma, but about establishing the present and securing a legacy.

As a scholar-practitioner and lifelong researcher, Blackwell draws on nearly three decades of clinical practice. Harris has supervised and trained counselors-in-training, directed trauma programs, and pioneered community-rooted interventions. She is also pursuing her PhD in Mind-Body Medicine, working to turn The BlackWell Theory into an emotional science.

Unlike the traditional mental health system, which has too often failed to see, diagnose, or treat Black women accurately, TheBlackWell Theory affirms that wellness is cultivated daily, at the kitchen table, in the beauty shop, and in sister circles. Emotional literacy, Blackwell insists, is not just a skill but a survival practice.

Themes of the Book:

Decentering Trauma as Identity

Spiritual Growth Outside of Christianity

Repairing Ruptured Relationships with Self and other Black Women

Feeling All Feelings Without Turning them into Facts

“Traditional psychology has overlooked what is right about Black women,” Blackwell notes. “This work centers our wellness, our rituals, and our resilience as the foundation for emotional science.”

Beyond her professional contributions, Blackwell is the proud mother of Kaleb Benjamin (Howard University graduate and K–5 educator) and Kennedy Morgan (sophomore at Austin Peay State University, Agriculture major). Their brilliance, alongside the legacy of lifelong educators in her family, shapes her commitment to present wellness and future legacy.

About the Author:

Storm Blackwell is the ascended self of Kelli Harris, LPC-MHSP, ACS, a nationally recognized clinician and clinical supervisor. Known for her nearly three decades of trauma-focused leadership in Memphis, Harris created The BlackWell Theory to reframe emotional literacy and wellness for Black families. As both practitioner and researcher, Blackwell bridges scholarship and lived experience. Harris is currently pursuing her PhD in Mind-Body Medicine to formally establish The BlackWell Theory as a recognized field of emotional science.

About the Book:

Title: The BlackWell Theory

Author: Storm Blackwell

Publisher: Palmetto Publishing

Publication Date: 10/05/2025

ISBN-13: 9798822976191

Media Contact: theblackwelltheory@gmail.com

Available for interviews: Author, Storm Blackwell

Attachment