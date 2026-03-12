Crusoe Unveils Crusoe Edge Zones to Deliver High-Performance AI Infrastructure, Powered by Crusoe Spark Modular AI Data Centers

DENVER, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Crusoe, the industry's first vertically integrated AI infrastructure provider, today announced Crusoe Edge Zones, powered by Crusoe Spark™, a new solution that brings AI compute to virtually any location. Crusoe Edge Zones leverage Crusoe’s proprietary Crusoe Spark modular data centers to provide low-latency infrastructure and sovereign AI deployments for customers globally. With Crusoe Edge Zones, customers can deploy dedicated Crusoe Spark units in geographically targeted locations, unlocking use cases that traditional hyperscale and neo-cloud providers do not support.

Vertical Integration from Factory to Inference

Crusoe Edge Zones illustrate the value of Crusoe's vertically integrated approach to AI infrastructure, enabling customers to get more capacity faster. Powered by Crusoe Spark, Crusoe Edge Zones are modular data center units manufactured at Crusoe’s newly announced Spark Factory. By building the entire AI infrastructure stack – from factory assembly to cloud orchestration – Crusoe can stand up new cloud zones in as little as three months, delivering significant cost advantages and providing critical AI capacity in diverse locations where legacy infrastructure is limited.

“Crusoe Edge Zones powered by Crusoe Spark represent the continued expansion of our vertically integrated ‘AI Factory’ vision," said Cully Cavness, Co-Founder, President, and Chief Strategy Officer of Crusoe. “By optimizing these modular AI factories to run both the Crusoe Cloud platform and our Managed Inference product, we are delivering a high-performance, distributed solution that provides the speed, sovereignty, and quality that the next generation of AI requires.”

Delivering Managed Inference powered by MemoryAlloy™

Crusoe Edge Zones are optimized to run the full Crusoe Cloud platform and Crusoe’s Managed Inference service, providing a high-performance cloud environment for production-scale AI. By leveraging Crusoe’s proprietary MemoryAlloy technology – a cluster-wide KV cache fabric – these modular zones can deliver up to 9.9x faster time-to-first-token and 5x higher throughput than standard configurations for inference. This ensures that users at the network edge have access to the ultra-efficient and responsive AI infrastructure.

Key Use Cases

Deploying Crusoe Edge Zones units near business demand to deliver the ultra-low latency required for real-time AI applications where every millisecond matters. Dedicated enterprise clusters: Providing customers with dedicated, factory-built clusters for specialized training and inference workloads, combining the control of on-premise infrastructure with the simplicity of a managed cloud.

Providing customers with dedicated, factory-built clusters for specialized training and inference workloads, combining the control of on-premise infrastructure with the simplicity of a managed cloud. Sovereign AI deployments: Enabling government entities and regulated industries with strict data residency requirements to deploy Crusoe Edge Zones within their jurisdiction – ensuring data sovereignty while leveraging Crusoe’s advanced infrastructure.



The launch of Crusoe Edge Zones reflects the company's conviction that the future of AI infrastructure will include both massive, gigawatt-scale campuses for model training, as well as modular, distributed compute for high-performance delivery at the edge. With this announcement, Crusoe is investing in both. For more details, please see Crusoe’s blog.

Availability

Organizations interested in geographic expansion deployments, low-latency inference, or sovereign infrastructure options are encouraged to contact Crusoe to discuss Crusoe Edge Zones deployment opportunities.

About Crusoe

As the AI factory company, Crusoe is on a mission to accelerate the abundance of energy and intelligence. The company provides a reliable, scalable, cost-effective, energy-first solution for AI infrastructure. By harnessing large-scale energy sources, building AI-optimized data centers, and delivering a powerful AI cloud platform, Crusoe empowers its customers and partners to build the future faster.

