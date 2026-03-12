Media Advisory: Minister Joly to announce investment in research infrastructure

SHERBROOKE, Quebec, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada Foundation for Innovation

The Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, will announce an investment in research infrastructure.

Minister Joly will be joined by Sylvain Charbonneau, President and CEO of the Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI) and Professor Jean-Pierre Perreault, Rector of the Université de Sherbrooke.

The minister will be available to media following the announcement.

Date: Friday March 13, 2026

Time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: Sherbrooke, QC

Members of the media are asked to contact CFI Media Relations at sara.frizzell@innovation.ca to receive event location details and confirm their attendance.

Contacts

Sara Frizzell

Media Relations and Social Media Specialist

Canada Foundation for Innovation

613-943-2580

sara.frizzell@innovation.ca

Media Relations

Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada

media@ised-isde.gc.ca Gabrielle Landry

Deputy Director, Media Relations

Office of the Hon. Minister Mélanie Joly, Minister of Industry & Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

Gabrielle.landry@ised-isde.gc.ca

