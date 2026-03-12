National Fuel Declares Quarterly Dividend and Reports Preliminary Voting Results from the Annual Meeting of Stockholders

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of National Fuel Gas Company (NYSE: NFG) today approved a regular quarterly dividend of 53.5 cents per share on the Company’s common stock. The dividend is payable April 15, 2026, to stockholders of record at the close of business on March 31, 2026. The Company has approximately 95.0 million shares of common stock outstanding. It has no preferred stock outstanding.

At the Annual Meeting of Stockholders, held today, the Company announced preliminary results of the stockholder vote on three management proposals. All were approved, including the election of David H. Anderson, David P. Bauer, Barbara M. Bauman, David C. Carroll, Steven C. Finch, Joseph N. Jaggers, Rebecca Ranich, Jeffrey W. Shaw, Thomas E. Skains, David F. Smith and Ronald J. Tanski as directors for one-year terms expiring in 2027; the advisory vote on named executive officer compensation; and the ratification of the appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

National Fuel is a diversified energy company headquartered in Western New York that operates an integrated collection of natural gas assets across three operating segments: Integrated Upstream and Gathering, Pipeline and Storage, and Utility. Additional information about National Fuel is available at www.nationalfuel.com.

