APKPure Partners with Honor of Kings to Support Its Official Launch in India

NEW YORK, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- APKPure, the world's leading Android app distribution platform, has partnered with Honor of Kings for the game’s official debut in India, giving local players another trusted way to access one of the world’s most recognized mobile MOBA titles.

Honor of Kings is developed by Tencent's TiMi Studio Group and published by Level Infinite. This foray into the Indian market will offer players a classic 5v5 battle experience, a fair matching system, a variety of launch celebration activities, as well as future plans for localized content and e-sports events.

Through this partnership, APKPure is helping support the game’s local rollout by providing Indian users with access to the official release, timely updates, and a familiar app discovery experience as the title enters a major new market.

For APKPure, the partnership highlights the platform’s growing relevance in supporting high-profile mobile game launches across key regions. For Honor of Kings, it marks an important step in reaching Indian players through a distribution channel with established visibility and user trust.

The Globally Popular MOBA Game Has Officially Launched in India

As the MOBA mobile game with the largest user base globally, Honor of Kings has continued its consistent philosophy of "free to play and fair competition" with its launch in India. The game emphasizes individual skills, teamwork, and fast-paced confrontation, providing Indian players with an authentic MOBA experience on mobile devices.

The core gameplay revolves around "Hero Canyon". In the 5v5 battlefield, players can choose from a variety of heroes with different styles to experience diverse roles and tactical combinations. With a fast-matching mechanism, optimized touch controls, and localized support, the game is both suitable for seasoned players to challenge themselves and easy for beginners to pick up.

This time, the launch in India also comes with launch-period content, localized plans, and a roadmap that includes future player engagement and esports participation. Through APKPure, users can access the official game release and stay up to date with new versions and upcoming content as Honor of Kings begins building its local community.

For early players, the launch period also offers added value through in-game events and onboarding incentives, making the official India release an important entry point into one of mobile gaming’s biggest competitive franchises.

India's Gaming Market Continues Rapid Expansion

In recent years, India has become one of the world's fastest-growing mobile game markets. With a huge base of smartphone users, a continuously improving network environment, and a preference for accessing the internet via mobile devices, the country is attracting increasing attention from international publishers.

In the process of large-scale games entering the Indian market, the strategic significance of application distribution channels is becoming increasingly prominent. Besides ensuring the accessibility of games, publishers also need to provide a convenient first-time download experience, good product visibility, and reliable platform support that users can trust.

Among Android users, especially in India, APK downloading and installation remains one of the mainstream methods for obtaining applications. APKPure has established a good reputation in markets such as India with its rich content resources, timely app updates, and user-friendly experience. Its brand recognition and user base make it an indispensable partner for publishers during important launch phases.

Multi-channel Distribution: The Key to Success

The competition in the current mobile application market is becoming increasingly fierce. How to stand out among numerous products is one of the main challenges faced by developers and publishers. Third-party platforms like APKPure not only provide users with a window to discover new applications but also offer publishers more exposure and download opportunities.

Therefore, relying solely on a single channel such as Google Play is no longer a mainstream strategy. Although mainstream app stores still play a core role, an increasing number of publishers are beginning to attach importance to cooperating with reputable third-party platforms, leveraging their reach and user stickiness to enhance the launch effect.

In the fast-paced and highly competitive Indian market, whether users can download and experience the game easily and promptly will directly affect the initial growth momentum. APKPure plays an irreplaceable role in this process, not only providing players with efficient and secure download channels, but also opening up broader user reach methods for publishers.





