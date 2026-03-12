Serotonin Centers Introduces New Medical Longevity Model for the Fitness Industry

ORLANDO, Fla., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Serotonin Centers today announced the launch of its Serotonin Partner Program, a new platform designed to bring medically supervised longevity services directly into fitness facilities across the United States. The model enables gyms and other qualified operators to add medical weight loss, hormone optimization and other longevity-focused services through a turnkey Serotonin suite funded and operated by the company.

The announcement marks a strategic step in Serotonin’s broader vision to help shape the future of fitness by integrating medical wellness and longevity services into club environments. As consumer demand continues to rise for solutions that improve body composition, metabolic health, energy, recovery and long-term performance, Serotonin believes fitness operators are uniquely positioned to become trusted destinations for medically supervised transformation.

Introduced to the industry during the Health & Fitness Association Global Conference & Trade Show in San Diego, the Serotonin Partner Program is designed to help fitness operators convert underutilized space into a branded medical longevity suite without taking on the complexity of clinical operations, compliance or care delivery.

“The future of fitness will extend far beyond equipment and group exercise,” said Eric Casaburi, founder of Serotonin Centers. “Consumers increasingly want integrated solutions that help them lose weight, optimize hormones, improve recovery and extend health span through medically supervised care. We believe Serotonin is uniquely positioned to help lead that evolution by giving fitness operators a turnkey way to bring medical longevity services into their clubs.”

Fitness Is Converging with Medical Longevity

Consumer interest in medically supervised weight loss, hormone optimization, peptide therapies and advanced recovery solutions continues to accelerate, creating a major opportunity for fitness operators to expand their offerings and deepen member value. Serotonin Centers was built to meet that demand through a model that allows gyms to stay focused on training, community and member experience while adding a medical longevity platform inside their facilities.

By embedding medical longevity services directly into the club environment, Serotonin aims to help fitness businesses strengthen their positioning, improve member engagement and participate in one of the fastest-growing categories in health and wellness.

“The operators that move early will be better positioned to become comprehensive performance, recovery and longevity destinations for their members,” Casaburi said. “This is not about adding another amenity. It is about helping define the next generation of fitness.”

Built for Fitness Operators

Founded by fitness industry entrepreneur Eric Casaburi, Serotonin Centers developed the Partner Program specifically for gyms and health clubs seeking to unlock new revenue opportunities while increasing the value they deliver to members.

Under the model, Serotonin installs a 200- to 500-square-foot longevity suite inside the host facility and manages the medical and operational infrastructure. Partner locations may benefit from:

New rent or revenue-sharing opportunities

Stronger member engagement and retention

Better alignment between training outcomes and medical wellness support

Greater differentiation in an increasingly competitive fitness market

“This model was built by gym operators for gym operators,” Casaburi said. “Our goal is to strengthen the fitness ecosystem by helping clubs deliver better results, increase member stickiness and participate in the growth of medical longevity.”

Turning Underutilized Space Into a Medical Longevity Suite

Serotonin Centers transforms underperforming areas such as offices, studios or other underused space into branded longevity suites offering medically supervised services that may include:

Hormone optimization for men and women

Medical weight loss, including GLP-1 and GIP protocols

Peptide therapies

NAD+ optimization

IV therapy and metabolic support

Red light therapy and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, where space allows

Each client begins with SeroVitals360, Serotonin’s diagnostic assessment program, which includes a comprehensive blood panel and body composition analysis designed to identify physiological barriers to progress. Those insights can then support a more integrated approach to training, recovery and long-term health optimization.

About Serotonin Centers

Serotonin Centers is a medical wellness and longevity platform focused on helping people optimize health span, performance and quality of life through personalized, medically supervised care. Founded by fitness industry entrepreneur Eric Casaburi, the company integrates advanced diagnostics, licensed medical providers and individualized treatment protocols across services including hormone optimization, medical weight management, IV therapy and other longevity-focused offerings.

