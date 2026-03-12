Artisan Partners Global Unconstrained Fund Wins U.S. Lipper Fund Award 

BOSTON, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artisan Partners is pleased to announce that the Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund received a 2026 Lipper Fund Award. The Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund, Institutional Class (APHPX), was named best fund in Lipper’s Global Income Funds category over the trailing three-year time periods ended 31 Dec 2025.

“We are grateful to be recognized with this esteemed award from Lipper,” said Mike Cirami, co-Portfolio Manager of the Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund. “This honor underscores the outcomes of the Global Unconstrained Fund and the efforts of the broader EMsights Capital Group, along with our commitment to a disciplined, unique investment approach.”

The Lipper Fund Awards recognize funds for their consistently strong risk-adjusted three-, five- and ten-year performance relative to peers. Based on Lipper’s quantitative, proprietary methodology, the awards reflect a truly independent and uncompromised assessment of fund performance.

LSEG Lipper Fund Awards United States 2026 Winner # of Funds in Category # of Share Classes in Category Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund, Institutional Class, Best Global Income Fund Over 3 Years 49 177

ABOUT LSEG LIPPER FUND AWARDS

For more than 30 years, these highly respected awards have honored funds and fund management firms that have excelled in providing consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers. Find out more at www.lipperfundawards.com .

ABOUT ARTISAN PARTNERS

Artisan Partners, adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, Inc., is a global multi-asset investment platform providing a broad range of high value-added investment strategies in growing asset classes to sophisticated clients around the world. Since 1994, the firm has been committed to attracting experienced, disciplined investment professionals to manage client assets. Artisan Partners’ autonomous investment teams oversee a diverse range of investment strategies across multiple asset classes. Strategies are offered through various investment vehicles to accommodate a broad range of client mandates.

Average Annual Total Returns as of 31-Dec-25 1 Yr 3 Yr Since Inception Expense Ratio1 Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund, Institutional Class (APHPX) 11.58 10.05 9.90 1.80/1.54%

Source: Artisan Partners. Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund Inception: Institutional Class (31 Mar 2022). 1Prospectus 30 Sep 2025. See prospectus for further details. Net expenses reflect a contractual expense limitation agreement in effect through 31 Jan 2027. On January 2, 2025, the fair value methodology used to value emerging markets debt held by the Artisan Partners Funds was changed from using bid pricing to using the midpoint between the bid and ask price. The change resulted in a one-time increase of less than 0.35% in the net asset value for Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund.

Past performance does not guarantee and is not a reliable indicator of future results. Investment returns and principal values will fluctuate so that an investor's shares, when redeemed, may be worth more or less than their original cost. Current performance may be lower or higher than that shown. Call 800.344.1770 for current to most recent month-end performance. Performance may reflect agreements to limit a Fund's expenses, which would reduce performance if not in effect.

Artisan Global Unconstrained Fund is available through multiple share classes, which have lower investment minimums and higher fees than the Fund’s Institutional Share Class.

Carefully consider the Fund’s investment objective, risks and charges and expenses. This and other important information is contained in the Fund's prospectus and summary prospectus, which can be obtained by calling 800.344.1770. Read carefully before investing.

Current and future portfolio holdings are subject to risk. The value of portfolio securities selected by the investment team may rise or fall in response to company, market, economic, political, regulatory or other news, at times greater than the market or benchmark index. A portfolio’s environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) considerations may limit the investment opportunities available and, as a result, the portfolio may forgo certain investment opportunities and underperform portfolios that do not consider ESG factors. Non-diversified portfolios may invest larger portions of assets in securities of a smaller number of issuers and performance of a single issuer may have a greater impact to the portfolio’s returns. International investments involve special risks, including currency fluctuation, lower liquidity, different accounting methods and economic and political systems, and higher transaction costs. These risks typically are greater in emerging and less developed markets, including frontier markets, and include new and rapidly changing political and economic structures, which may cause instability; underdeveloped securities markets; and higher likelihood of high levels of inflation, deflation or currency devaluations. Fixed income securities carry interest rate risk and credit risk for both the issuer and counterparty and investors may lose principal value. In general, when interest rates rise, fixed income values fall. High yield securities (junk bonds) are speculative, experience greater price volatility and have a higher degree of credit and liquidity risk than bonds with a higher credit rating. Use of derivatives may create investment leverage and increase the likelihood of volatility and risk of loss in excess of the amount invested.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards, granted annually, highlight funds and fund companies that have excelled in delivering consistently strong risk-adjusted performance relative to their peers.

The LSEG Lipper Fund Awards are based on the Lipper Leader for Consistent Return rating, which is a risk-adjusted performance measure calculated over 36, 60 and 120 months. The fund with the highest Lipper Leader for Consistent Return (Effective Return) value in each eligible classification wins the LSEG Lipper Fund Award. For more information, see lipperfundawards.com. Although LSEG makes reasonable efforts to ensure the accuracy and reliability of the data contained herein, the accuracy is not guaranteed by LSEG Lipper.

Artisan Partners Funds offered through Artisan Partners Distributors LLC (APDLLC), member FINRA. APDLLC is a wholly owned broker/dealer subsidiary of Artisan Partners Holdings LP. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership, an investment advisory firm and adviser to Artisan Partners Funds, is wholly owned by Artisan Partners Holdings LP.

