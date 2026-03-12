Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Royalty Rates Agreements Report and Directory 2026: Insights Into 1,567 Licensing Transactions by Company A-Z, Therapeutic Area, Technology, Headline Value

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Royalty Rates in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Deals 2015-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Royalty Rates in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Deals serves as a definitive guide, offering unparalleled insights into 1,567 licensing transactions in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics sectors. It provides detailed information on royalty rates, license fees, upfront payments, milestone payments, and the licensed technologies themselves. This report provides an invaluable resource for professionals seeking a deeper understanding of the structure, trends, and financial terms associated with royalty-based agreements.







Key Insights



The report explores the dynamics of royalty-based partnerships, focusing on the financial and structural terms critical to commercialization. By reviewing actual agreements, it highlights how payments are structured, triggered, and negotiated - insights often unavailable in press releases or databases.



For smaller companies and dealmakers, this report sheds light on the intricacies of payment clauses and provides crucial guidance on navigating negotiations with potential partners.



What's Inside:

Comprehensive review of royalty rate trends in pharmaceutical and biotechnology deals since 2015.

An orientation on royalty clause structures and their integration into broader financial terms.

Exploration of companies disclosing royalty rates and those securing the highest royalty terms.

Insight into contract documents that detail payment structures, rights granted, and other key terms.

A directory of royalty-disclosing deals organized by company, therapeutic area, stage of development, and technology type.

Hyperlinked deal titles for quick access to contract details and, where available, the full agreement.

Why This Report Matters

Clause Breakdown: Analyze royalty clauses with real-life examples.

Deal Insights: Discover and benchmark collaboration and licensing agreements.

Access to Contracts: Evaluate real agreements for detailed insights.

Efficiency: Save valuable research time with consolidated, actionable data.

Report Scope

This report provides an in-depth understanding of royalty rate trends and deal structures across leading life science companies globally. It includes:

Analysis of royalty rate trends in biopharma since 2015.

Case studies of licensing deals with disclosed royalty rates.

Comprehensive listings of royalty-disclosing deals by company, therapeutic area, and technology type.

Access to licensing contracts with detailed financial and legal terms.

Available Listings and Features

Deals are organized by:

Company A-Z

Therapeutic area

Technology type

Headline value

Key Questions Addressed

What are the agreed royalty rates and terms?

How are rights, exclusivity, and payment structures negotiated?

What are the terms for development, commercialization, and supply?

How are audits, confidentiality, and disputes managed?

What jurisdiction governs the agreement?

Who Should Use This Report?



This report is tailored for C-level executives, business development professionals, licensing managers, legal advisors, and anyone involved in pharmaceutical and biotechnology deal-making. It provides the tools needed to evaluate and negotiate royalty terms effectively while benchmarking against industry standards.



Conclusion



Royalty Rates in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Deals is a must-have resource for navigating the complexities of licensing agreements. By offering detailed insights, real-world case studies, and access to actual contracts, this report equips professionals with everything they need to succeed in the competitive biopharma industry.



Key Topics Covered:



Executive Summary



Chapter 1 - Introduction

1.1. What are royalties?

1.2. History of royalty rates

1.3. Royalties in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology

1.4. Royalties versus revenue share

1.5. Overview of the report



Chapter 2 - An overview of pharmaceutical and biotechnology royalty rates

2.1. Trends in royalty rates 2015 - 2026

2.2. How do revenue shares figure?

2.3. A review of recent literature

2.4. Royalty rates in the future



Chapter 3 - The royalty clause in pharmaceutical and biotechnology deals

3.1. Partnering agreement structure

3.2. Structure of a typical royalty clause

3.3. Example royalty clauses

3.3.1. Case study 1

3.3.2. Case study 2

3.3.3. Case study 3

3.3.4. Case study 4



Chapter 4 - Companies actively disclosing royalty rates

4.1. Most active companies in disclosing royalty rates



Chapter 5 - Royalty rate contract directory

Explore royalty rates within the deal contract document to gain greater insight



Deal Directory

Deal Directory - Royalty rates in deals - by company A-Z

Deal Directory - Royalty rates in deals - by therapy area

Deal Directory - Royalty rates in deals - by stage of development at signing

Deal Directory - Royalty rates in deals - by technology type



Royalty rate references

Example royalty rate deal contract document



List of Figures

Figure 1: Trends in pharma and biotech royalty rates, 2015 - 2026

Figure 2: Components of the partnering deal structure

Figure 3: Components of the partnering royalty clause

Figure 4: Most active companies disclosing royalty rate 2015 - 2026

Figure 5: Licensing agreement for rhAAT - rEVO Biologics, LFB Biotechnologies





Companies Featured





2seventy bio

3a-diagnostics

3B Pharmaceuticals

3D Medicines

3SBio

4D Molecular Therapeutics

4SC

9 Meters Biopharma

23andMe

Aadi Bioscience

Abbisko Therapeutics

Abbvie

AbCellera Biologics

Abeona Therapeutics

Abex Pharmaceutica

ABL Bio

Ablynx

ABVC BioPharma

ABX

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Acceleron Pharma

Accent Therapeutics

Accord Healthcare

Accro Bioscience

Acelrx Pharmaceuticals

Acer Therapeutics

Acerus

AC Immune

Aclaris Therapeutics

Acorda Therapeutics

Acrotech Biopharma

Actinium Pharmaceuticals

Acuitas Therapeutics

Acumen Pharmaceuticals

Acura Pharmaceuticals

Adamis Pharmaceuticals

Adaptimmune

AdaptVac

Adcendo

ADC Therapeutics

ADEL

Adial Pharmaceuticals

Adimab

Aditx Therapeutics

Adlai Nortye

Adocia

Adovate

Aduro BioTech

Advaccine Biotechnology

Advanced Dosage Forms

Advanz Pharma

Advaxis

Aegerion Pharmaceutical

Aeglea BioTherapeutics

Aelis Pharma

Aerami Therapeutics

Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aeromics

Aerpio Pharmaceuticals

AEterna Zentaris

Aevi Genomic Medicine

Aexon Labs

Affibody

Affimed Therapeutics

AFFiRiS

AFT Pharmaceuticals

Agenus Bio

Agios Pharmaceuticals

AgNovos Healthcare

Aguettant

AiBtl BioPharma

Aimmune Therapeutics

AirNexis Therapeutics

Aitia

AIT Therapeutics

Akamis Bio

Akcea Therapeutics

Akebia Therapeutics

Akeso Biopharma

Alaunos Therapeutics

Albireo

Alder Biopharmaceuticals

Alector

Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alfasigma

ALK-Abello

Alkem Laboratories

Allecra Therapeutics

Allergan

Allist Pharma

Allogene Therapeutics

Almirall

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alora Pharmaceuticals

Alpha Biopharma

Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals

Alphamab Oncology

Alpine Immune Sciences

Altamira Pharma

Alteogen

Alternavida

Altesa Biosciences

Altum Pharmaceuticals

Alumis

Aluztra Bio

Alvogen

Amag Pharmaceuticals

Amarantus BioSciences

Amarin

Ambrx

Amgen

Amherst Pharmaceuticals

Amicus Therapeutics

AMMTeK

Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amphista Therapeutics

Amplyx Pharmaceuticals

Amryt Pharma

Amylyx Pharmaceuticals

AnaptysBio

AnGes MG

Angion Biomedica

AnHeart Therapeutics

Anima Biotech

Anivive Lifesciences

AnnJi Pharmaceutical

Antares Pharma

Antengene

Anteris Bio

Antibe Therapeutics

Antigen Express

Antion Biosciences

Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apic Bio

ApolloBio

Apollo Therapeutics

Applied Therapeutics

AprilBio

Aptamer Therapeutics

Aptose Biosciences

Aquestive Therapeutics

Aravive Biologics

Arbor Biotechnologies

Arbormentis

Arbutus

ARCA Biopharma

Arcellx

Arch Pharmalabs

Arctic Vision

Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcus Biosciences

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

Ardelyx

Arena Pharmaceuticals

argenx

Ariad Pharmaceuticals

Aridis Pharmaceuticals

Arlington Scientific

ArQule

Arrakis Therapeutics

Array Biopharma

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

ARScience Biotherapeutics

ARS Pharmaceuticals

Artios Pharma

Artiva Biotherapeutics

Arvinas

Asahi Kasei

Ascendis Pharma

Asceneuron

Ascentage Pharma

Ascletis

Ashvattha Therapeutics

ASKA Pharmaceuticals

Aslan Pharma

Aspire Health Science

Aspire Pharma

Assembly Biosciences

Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris

Astellas Pharma

AstraZeneca

Astria Therapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics

Athenex

Athersys

Atlantic Healthcare

Atossa Therapeutics

Atreca

Audentes Therapeutics

Augmenta

AUM Biosciences

Auransa

Aurealis Therapeutics

Aurigene Discovery Technologies

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals

Authentic Brands Group

Autolus

Avacta

Avadel Pharmaceuticals

Avalo Therapeutics

Avata Biosciences

Avecho Biotechnology

Avenue Therapeutics

AVEO Oncology

Avero Diagnostics

Avid Bioservices

Avidity Biosciences

Avivagen

Axovant Gene Therapies

Axsome Therapeutics

Aytu BioPharma

Azaya Therapeutics

Baker Brothers Investments

BAKX Therapeutics

Baliopharm

Basilea Pharmaceutica

Bausch Health Companies

Bavarian Nordic

Baxalta

Bayer

Beam Therapeutics

BeiGene

Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology

Beijing InnoCare Pharma

Beijing Mabworks Biotech

Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical Technology and Development

Bellerophon Therapeutics

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals

Benitec Biopharma

Benuvia Therapeutics

BeOne Medicines

Besins Healthcare

Beta Bionics

Betta Pharmaceuticals

BetterLife Pharma

Bharat Biotech

BICO

Bicycle Therapeutics

Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Thera Solutions

BioArctic AB

biOasis Technologies

BioAtla

Biocodex

Biocon

BioCorRx

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

Biocytogen

BioDelivery Sciences

Biodexa Pharmaceuticals

Bioeq IP

Biogen

BioGenetics

Biohaven Pharmaceuticals

BioHEP Technologies

BioInvent

BiolineRX

Biolojic Design

BioMarin Pharmaceutical

Biomerica

Biond Biologics

BioNexus Gene Lab

BioNova Pharmaceuticals

BioNovion

BioNTech

BioNxt Solutions

Biopas Laboratories

BiopharmX

BioPhausia

Biophytis

Bioprocess Capital Ventures

Bioprojet

Biora Therapeutics

BioSense Global

Biosion

Biosplice

Biossil

Biostem US

BioTheryX

Bioverativ

Bixink Therapeutics

Blackstone

Blanver

Bluebird Bio

Blueprint Medicines

BlueRock Therapeutics

BMV Medica

BNC Korea

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bone Therapeutics

Boryung Pharmaceutical

Botanix Pharmaceuticals

Braeburn Pharmaceuticals

Breathtec BioMedical

BriaCell Therapeutics

BriaPro Therapeutics

Brickell Biotech

BridgeBio Pharma

Bridge Biotherapeutics

BridGene Biosciences

Brigham and Women's Hospital

Brii Biosciences

Bristol-Myers Squibb

C4 Therapeutics

Cabaletta Bio

Calidi Biotherapeutics

California Institute for Biomedical Research

Calithera Biosciences

Calliditas Therapeutics

CAMP4 Therapeutics

Camurus

Can-Fite BioPharma

CanAm Bioresearch

CANbridge Pharmaceuticals

Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals

Candel Therapeutics

Cannassure Therapeutics

CanniMed Therapeutics

Cann Pharmaceutical Australia

Canntab Therapeutics

Cannus Partners

CanProbe

Cantabria Pharma

Cantargia

Cantex Pharmaceuticals

Capricor Therapeutics

Capsida Biotherapeutics

Cara Therapeutics

Cardiff University

Caribou Biosciences

Carna BioSciences

Carpegen

CASI Pharmaceuticals

Cassiopea

Castle Biosciences

Castle Creek Biosciences

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catholic University Leuven

CB2 Therapeutics

CBC Group

Cedars-Sinai Medical Center

Celdara Medical

Celgene

CellAct

Cell Cure Neurosciences

Cellectis

Cellenkos

Cellerant Therapeutics

Cellular Biomedicine

Cellvera

Celyad

Cend Therapeutics

Centessa Pharmaceuticals

Centrexion

Cereal Ingredients

Cerus

CGA 369

cGreen

Checkpoint Therapeutics

Chelexa Biosciences

Chengdu Kanghua Biological Products

Chi-Med

Chiesi Farmaceutici

Chimerix

China Oncology Focus

Chinese University of Hong Kong

Chinook Therapeutics

Chong Kun Dang

Chongqing Jingdong Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical

Cidara Therapeutics

Cilag AG

Cipher Pharmaceuticals

Cipla

Circassia

Citius Pharmaceuticals

City of Hope

City Therapeutics

Clearmind Medicine

Clearside Biomedical

Cleave Therapeutics

Clementia Pharmaceuticals

Cleveland BioLabs

Click Therapeutics

Climb Bio

Clinigen

Clovis Oncology

CMG Pharmaceutical

CMS Medical

CNS Pharmaceuticals

Coave Therapeutics

Cocrystal Pharma

Codex DNA

Codexis

Codiak BioSciences

Coeptis Pharmaceuticals

Coherus Biosciences

Collegium Pharmaceuticals

Columbia Care

Columbia University

Common Sense

Compugen

Conatus Pharmaceuticals

ConforMIS

Consilient Health

Context Therapeutics

Contineum Therapeutics

Copernicus Therapeutics

Corbus Pharmaceuticals

CorMatrix Cardiovascular

Cortice Biosciences

CORXEL Pharmaceuticals

Cosmofix

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

COUR Pharmaceutical

Coya Therapeutics

Crescita Therapeutics

Crestovo

CRISPR Therapeutics

Crossject

Crosswalk Therapeutics

CRT Pioneer Fund

CrystalGenomics

CSL

CSL Behring

CSPC Pharmaceutical Group

CS Pharmaceuticals

CStone Pharmaceuticals

CTI BioPharma

CTT Pharmaceutical

Cue Biopharma

Cullinan Oncology

Cullinan Therapeutics

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Cumulus Oncology

Curadev Pharma

Curasight

Cures Within Reach

Curetis

CureVac

Curis

Curium

Curon Biopharmaceutical

Currax Pharmaceuticals

Cybin

Cyclerion Therapeutics

CymaBay Therapeutics

Cyprium Therapeutics

Cytodyn

Cytokinetics

CytoLynx Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics

Cytori Therapeutics

Cytovant Sciences

CYTOVIA Therapeutics

CytRx

D&D Pharmatech

D. E. Shaw Research

Daewoong Pharmaceutical

Daiichi Sankyo

Dare Bioscience

DAS Therapeutics

Day One Biopharmaceuticals

DCx Biotherapeutics

Debiopharm

Decibel Therapeutics

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deimos Biosciences

DelSiTech

Denali Therapeutics

Department of Health and Human Services

DepoMed

Dermavant Sciences

Dermelix Biotherapeutics

Dermira

DeuteRx

DiaMedica

Dianomi Therapeutics

Dianthus Therapeutics

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dimerix Biosciences

Diurnal

Dong-A ST

Dr. Falk Pharma

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Dragonfly Therapeutics

Dren Bio

DRI Capital

DRI Healthcare

DualityBio

Duke University

Durect

Dyadic International

Dynavax Technologies

Eagle Pharmaceuticals

EA Pharma

Earendil Labs

Easton Pharmaceuticals

Eberhard Karls University Tubingen

Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals

Egalet

Eidos Therapeutics

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

EirGen Pharma

Eirion Therapeutics

Eisai

Elanco

Elektrofi

Elencee

Elevar Therapeutics

Eli Lilly

Elpiscience

Emerald Organic Growth

Emergent BioSolutions

Emmaus Life Sciences

Emory University

Emtora Biosciences

Enable Injections

Enalare Therapeutics

EndoCeutics

Endocyte

Endo International

EndoLogic

Endo Ventures

EnGeneIC

Enochian Biosciences

Ensho Therapeutics

Ensoma

Entera Bio

Enteris Biopharma

Entrada Therapeutics

Enumeral Biomedical

Enveric Biosciences

Enzymotec

EPI Health

Epitopea

Epizyme

EQRx

Equillium

Erasca

Ergomed

Esperion Therapeutics

Eterna Therapeutics

Ethypharm

Eton Pharmaceuticals

Euratom

Eurofarma

Evecxia

Evelo Biosciences

Everest Medicines

Everest Pharma

Eversana

Evoke Pharma

Evotec

Evox Therapeutics

Ewopharma

Exacis Biotherapeutics

Exact Sciences

Exavir Therapeutics

Exelixis

Exeltis

Exicure

ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies

Exscientia

EyeCRO

Eyenovia

Eyevance

F-Star Therapeutics

F1 Oncology

Famy Life Sciences

Fate Therapeutics

Fennec Pharmaceuticals

Ferozsons Laboratories

Ferrer

Ferring Pharmaceuticals

Fibrocell Science

Fidelion Diagnostics

Filament Health

First Wave Bio

Five Prime Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics

Foghorn Therapeutics

Forcefield Therapeutics

Foresee Pharmaceuticals

FORMA Therapeutics

Formation Bio

Formycon

ForSeeCon Eye Corporation

Fortify Therapeutics

Forty Seven

FORUS Therapeutics

Fosun Pharmaceutical

Fox Chase Chemical Diversity Center

Freeline Therapeutics

Freenome

Frequency Therapeutics

Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals

Fresh Tracks Therapeutics

Frontier Biotech

FSD Pharma

FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics

Fulcrum Therapeutics

Fusion Pharmaceuticals

FutureGen Biopharm

G1 Therapeutics

Gaelan Medical

Galapagos

Galderma

Galenica

Galera Therapeutics

Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Gamida Cell

GC Pharma

GE Healthcare

GEMMA Biotherapeutics

GenEdit

Genelux

Genentech

GeneQuantum Healthcare

GeneQuine Biotherapeutics

Generate Biomedicines

Generex Biotechnology

Generian Pharmaceuticals

Genevant Sciences

Genexine

Genfit

GenFleet Therapeutics

Genhouse Bio

GenKOre

Genmab

Genor Biopharma

Genovis

Genrix Bio

Gensci

GenScript ProBio

Genzyme

German Cancer Research Center

Germfree

Gicell

Gilead Sciences

Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals

Glaukos

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals S.A.

Global Blood Therapeutics

Goldfinch Bio

Gossamer Bio

GO Therapeutics

GPCR Therapeutics

Gracell Biotechnologies

Grail

Gravitas Therapeutics

Graviton Bioscience

Gravocore

Grifols

Gritstone Bio

GSK

GT Biopharma

Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical

Gurnet Point Capital

Hai Kang Life

Haisco Pharmaceutical

Halo Labs

Halozyme Therapeutics

HanAll Pharmaceuticals

Handa Therapeutics

Handok Pharmaceuticals

Hangzhou Chance Pharmaceuticals

Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical

Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical

HanX Biopharmaceuticals

Harbour Biomed

Harmony Biosciences

Harvard University

HCW Biologics

Healios K.K.

Health Canada

Healthcare Royalty Partners

Health Hope Pharma

Hebrew University of Jerusalem

Hefei Life Science

Hefei Tianhui Incubation of Technologies

Heidelberg Pharma

HekaBio

Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen

Helsinn Therapeutics

Hemogenyx

Hemostemix

HemPup

Henlius Biotech

Hepalys Pharma

Hetero Labs

HIBio

HilleVax

HLS Therapeutics

Hoffmann La Roche

Hollister Biosciences

Hookipa Pharma

Horizon Therapeutics

Hoth Therapeutics

Huadong Medicine

Humanigen

Huons

Hutchmed

Hyloris Pharmaceuticals

I-mab

IASO Biotherapeutics

Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai

Ice + Jam

iCeutica

Ichnos Glenmark Innovation

Ichnos Sciences

IconOVir Bio

Iconovo

Icosavax

IDEAYA Biosciences

Idera Pharmaceuticals

Idorsia

IGM Biosciences

ImaginAb

Imbrium Therapeutics

iMetabolic Biopharma

Immatics Biotechnologies

Immedica

Immugenyx

ImmuneCyte Life Sciences

ImmuneOncia Therapeutics

ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals

Immune System Regulation

ImmuNext

ImmunGene

Immunic

ImmunityBio

ImmunoGen

Immunome

Immunomedics

Immunomic Therapeutics

ImmunoScape

Immunovia

Immutep

ImmVira

Imprimis Pharmaceuticals

Imugene

In4Derm

Incannex Healthcare

Incuron

Incyte

InDex Pharmaceuticals

Indivior

Inexia

InfectoPharm

Infinity Pharmaceuticals

InflaRx

Inhibrx

Initiator Pharma

Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals

InMed Pharmaceuticals

Innate Pharma

Innocoll

Innovate Biopharmaceuticals

Innovation Pharmaceuticals

Innovative Cellular Therapeutics

Innovent Biologics

Innovet

Innoviva

Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics

INO Therapeutics

Inovio

Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Insilico Medicine

Insitro

Insmed Inc

Inspirna

Instil Bio

Intact Therapeutics

Intarcia Therapeutics

Intas Pharmaceuticals

IntelGenx

Intellia Therapeutics

Intract Pharma

Intrexon

iNtRON Biotechnology

Invekra

InveniAI

Invenra

Inventiva

Iolyx Therapeutics

Ion Channel Innovations

Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Iovance Biotherapeutics

IOVaxis Therapeutics

Ipsen

IRLAB

Iroko Pharmaceuticals

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Isofol Medical

Isomorphic Labs

Itrom Pharmaceutical Group

Ivantis

Iveric Bio

iX Biopharma

Jacobio Pharmaceuticals

Jacobus Pharmaceutical

Jadeite Medicines

Janssen Biotech

Janssen Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceutica NV

Japan Tobacco

Jazz Pharmaceuticals

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu Alphamab

Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical

Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals

Jiangsu NHWA Pharmaceutical

Jinzhou Ahon Pharma

Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals

Johannes Gutenberg University

John Morley Foods

Joincare Pharmaceutical

Jolt Health

Jounce Therapeutics

Journey Medical

Joyo Pharmatech

JT Pharmaceuticals

Jubilant Life Sciences

Jumpcan Pharmaceutical

Juno Therapeutics

Junshi Biosciences

Jupiter Bioventures

Jupiter Wellness

Juventas Therapeutics

Juyou Biotechnology

JW Pharmaceutical

Kadmon Pharmaceuticals

Kainos Medicines

Kaken Pharmaceutical

Kalbe Genexine Biologics

KalVista Pharmaceuticals

Karuna Therapeutics

Karveer Meditech

Karyopharm Therapeutics

Kashiv BioSciences

Kastle Therapeutics

Kazia Therapeutics

Kelonia Therapeutics

KemPharm

Keros Therapeutics

KeyBioScience

Keymed Biosciences

Kezar Life Sciences

Kiadis Pharma

Kindred Bio

Kineta

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kintor

Kiq

Kiromic Biopharma

Kissei Pharmaceutical

Kite Pharma

Kitov Pharma

Klaria

Klinge Biopharma

Knighton Foods

Knight Therapeutics

Kodiak Sciences

Kolon Life Science

Korea Pharma

Kowa

Kowa Pharmaceuticals America

KPM Tech

Kuhnil Pharmaceuticals

Kukbo

Kura Oncology

KVK-Tech

Kwangdong Pharmaceutical

Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical

Kymera Therapeutics

Kyn Therapeutics

Kyowa Hakko Kirin

Kyverna Therapeutics

L1 Systems

Laboratoires Thea

Laboratories Acbel

LadRx

La Jolla Pharmaceutical

Landos Biopharma

LaNova Medicines

Lantheus Holding

Lantheus Medical Imaging

Launch Therapeutics

Lava Therapeutics

Lee's Pharmaceutical

Lee Moffitt Cancer Center

Legend Biotech

LegoChem Biosciences

Leiden University

Leman SKL SA

LENZ Therapeutics

LEO Pharma

Lepu Biopharma

Les Laboratoires Servier

Level Brands

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

LG Life Sciences

LianBio

Lifestyle Delivery Systems

Ligand Pharmaceuticals

Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals

LimmaTech Biologics

Lindy Biosciences

Lineage Cell Therapeutics

Link Health

LIPAC Oncology

Lipidor

Lipocine

Lixte Biotechnology

Lobesity Pharma

LogicBio Therapeutics

Lorna Linda University

Lotus Pharmaceuticals

Loxo Oncology

Lubrizol

Lucideon

Lundbeck

Lung Therapeutics

Lycia Therapeutics

Lyell Immunopharma

Lynk Pharmaceuticals

Lyra Therapeutics

Lytix Biopharma

MaaT Pharma

MabCare Therapeutics

Mabwell Bioscience

Macrogenics

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Magenta Therapeutics

MagnaPharm Group

MainPointe

Mainz University Medical Centre

Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals

Mammoth Biosciences

Marathon Pharmaceuticals

Marina Biotech

Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Maruho

Massachusetts General Hospital

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Matrix Biomed

Mawson Infrastructure

Mayne Pharma

Mayo Clinic

MC2 Therapeutics

McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development

MD Anderson Cancer Center

Medac

Medexus Pharmaceuticals

Mediar Therapeutics

Medice Arzneimittel Putter

Medicines Patent Pool Foundation

Medicox

Medicure

MediGene

Medigus

MedImmune

MedinCell

Medison Pharma

Medivir

MediWound

Medix

MedRhythms

Medshine Discovery

Meiji Seika

MEI Pharma

MeiraGTx

Melinta Therapeutics

Melior Pharmaceuticals

Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Memo Therapeutics

Menarini

Mercer University

Merck and Co

Merck KGaA

Merck Sharpe & Dohme

Mereo BioPharma

Mersana Therapeutics

Merus

Mesoblast

Metacrine

Metavant

Methodist Hospital Houston

Microbio Shanghai

MiMedx

Mimi's Rock

MiNA Therapeutics

MindBio Therapeutics

Mindset Pharma

Minghui Pharmaceutical

MiNK Therapeutics

Miralogx

Mira Pharmaceuticals

Mirati Therapeutics

Miravo Healthcare

Mirna Therapeutics

Miromatrix Medical

Mirum Pharmaceuticals

Mithra Pharmaceuticals

Mitobridge

Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma

Moderna

ModeX Therapeutics

Modis Therapeutics

Molecular Partners

Moleculin Biotech

Molipharma

Mologen

Molteni Farmaceutici

Momenta Pharmaceuticals

Monash University

Monopar Therapeutics

Monte Rosa Therapeutics

Morgan Stanley

Morningside Ventures

Morphic Therapeutic

MorphoSys

Mount Sinai Health System

MultiCell Immunotherapeutics

Multitude Therapeutics

Mundipharma

MycoMedica Life Sciences

Mylan Laboratories

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

MyoKardia

Myovant Sciences

Nabriva Therapeutics

Nanjing Leads Biolabs

Nanobiotix

NanoCarrier

NanoVibronix

NanoViricides

NantCell

NantKwest

Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical

NantWorks

Nanyang Technological University

National Cancer Institute

National Green Biomed

National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases

National Resilience

National University Hospital

National University of Singapore

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Nektar Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neomorph

Neovacs

Nestle Health Science

Neuraxpharm

Neuren Pharmaceuticals

Neurimmune Therapeutics

Neurizon Therapeutics

Neuro Bio

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals

Neurocrine Biosciences

NeuroRx

NeuroSense Therapeutics

NeuroTrauma

NeuroVive Pharmaceutical

Nevakar

NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewG Lab

NewLeaf Brands

Newron Pharmaceuticals

Newsoara Biopharma

NextCure

Nextleaf Solutions

NGM Biopharmaceuticals

Nicox

Nicoya

Nimble Therapeutics

Nimbus Therapeutics

Nippon Shinyaku

NitricGen

Nkarta Therapeutics

NLC Pharma

NLS Pharmaceutics

Noile-Immune Biotech

Nona Biosciences

Norgine

North Star Holdings

NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes

Northwest Biotherapeutics

Northwestern University

Notable Labs

Notch Therapeutics

Novan

Novan Therapeutics

Novartis

Novavax

NoveCite

Novellus Therapeutics

NovoCodex

Novocure

Novo Nordisk

NRx Pharmaceuticals

NT Pharma

Nuance Pharma

Nucorion

Numab

Nunzi Pharmaceutical

Nurix Therapeutics

Nuvation Bio

Nuvo Research

Nxera Pharma

NXTGEN

Nykode Therapeutics

Oberland Capital

ObsEva

Oceanus Bio

Ocugen

Ocular Therapeutics

Oculus Innovative Sciences

Ocumension Therapeutics

Ocuphire Pharma

Ohio State Innovation Foundation

OKYO Pharma

Olema Oncology

Omega Therapeutics

Omeros

OMERS

OmniAb

Ona Therapeutics

OncoArendi Therapeutics

OncoCyte

Oncologie

Oncolytics Biotech

Onconova Therapeutics

OncoSec Medical

OncoX BioPharma

Onegevity

Oneness Biotech

One Way Liver Genomics (OWL)

ONK Therapeutics

Ono Pharmaceutical

Onxeo

OPKO Health

Opsis Therapeutics

Opthea

OptiBiotix

Optieum Biotechnologies

OptiNose

Opus Genetics

Oramed Pharmaceuticals

Orchard Therapeutics

Orexia Therapeutics

Orexigen Therapeutics

Orexo

Organon

Organovo

Orgenesis

ORIC Pharmaceuticals

Orion

OSE Immunotherapeutics

OSI Pharmaceuticals

OTR Therapeutics

Otsuka

Outpost Medicine

Ovid Therapeutics

Oxford BioMedica

Oxis Biotech

Oyster Point Pharma

Paion

Paladin Labs

Palatin Technologies

Palvella Therapeutics

Pandion Therapeutics

PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy

Paragon Biosciences

Paratek Pharmaceuticals

Par Pharmaceutical

Partner Therapeutics

Passage Bio

Patagonia Pharmaceuticals

PDS Biotechnology

Pediatrix Therapeutics

PellePharm

Pepper Bio

PeptiDream

Perception Neuroscience

Pernix Therapeutics

Pfenex

Pfizer

PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaEssentia

PharmaMar

Pharmanovia

Pharmastrip

PharmaTher

Pharming Group

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals

Pheon Therapeutics

Philochem

Philogen

Phosphagenics

Piedmont Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pierre Fabre

Pint Pharma

Plexium

Plexxikon

Pliant Therapeutics

POINT Biopharma

Polyphor

PolyPid

Polyrizon

Portola Pharmaceuticals

Poseida Therapeutics

Poxel

Praxis Precision Medicines

Precigen

Precision BioSciences

Prelude Therapeutics

Presage Biosciences

Pressure BioSciences

Prevail Therapeutics

Prilenia Therapeutics

PRIMA BioMed

Primevera Therapeutics

Principia Biopharma

PRISM BioLab

Processa Pharmaceuticals

Profound Medical

ProGen Co

Progenics Pharmaceuticals

Prokaryotics

Proliant Health and Biologicals

Promedico

Prometheus Biosciences

ProNAi Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics

Protalix BioTherapeutics

ProteoMediX

Proteostasis Therapeutics

Proteovant Therapeutics

ProtoKinetix

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals

Provention Bio

Providence Therapeutics

Psyence Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics

PT Etana Biotechnologies

Pulmatrix

Puma Biotechnology

Purdue Pharma

PureTech Health

Purnovate

Pyramid Biosciences

Pyxis Oncology

QED Therapeutics

Qilu Pharmaceutical

Qualigen

Queensland University of Technology

Quellis Biosciences

Quince Therapeutics

Quoin Pharmaceuticals

Race Oncology

Radius Health

Rafael Pharmaceuticals

Rain Oncology

Rani Therapeutics

Ra Pharmaceuticals

Rasayana Therapeutics

Rayner Surgical

RayzeBio

Recludix Pharma

Recordati

Recursion

RedHill Biopharma

Redx Pharma

Reedy Creek Investments

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regenity Biosciences

Regenxbio

Regnum

Regor Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics

Relief Therapeutics

Relife

Relmada Therapeutics

RemeGen

RenalytixAI

ReNeuron

Renovacor

Repair Biotechnologies

Repare Therapeutics

Replicel Life Sciences

Repligen

Reprise Biomedical

Resarci Therapeutics

Res Nova Bio

Respira Therapeutics

Restoration Biologics

resTORbio

Resverlogix

Revance Therapeutics

ReveraGen BioPharma

reViral

Revitope Oncology

Revive Therapeutics

Revolution Medicines

Rexahn Pharmaceuticals

Rezolute

Rgene

Rhinomed

Rhizen Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Ribon Therapeutics

Rigel Pharmaceuticals

Ripple Therapeutics

Roche

Rockefeller University

Rocket Pharmaceuticals

RogCon Biosciences

Roivant Sciences

Rosetta Genomics

Roswell Park Cancer Institute

ROTOP Pharmaka

Royalty Pharma

RQ Biotechnology

RTW Investments

Rubius Therapeutics

Ryvu Therapeutics

SACCO

Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners

Sage Therapeutics

Salk Institute

SAMIL Pharmiceuticals

Sanara MedTech

SanBio

Sandoz

Sangamo Therapeutics

Saniona

Sanofi

Sanofi-Pasteur

Sanpellegrino Cosmetics

SanReno Therapeutics

Santen Pharmaceutical

Santhera Pharmaceuticals

Sanuwave Health

Sapientia Pharmaceuticals

Sarepta Therapeutics

Sato Pharmaceutical

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals

Sayre Therapeutics

Scancell

Scholar Rock

Schrodinger

SciBase

SciClone Pharmaceuticals

Scintomics

SciSparc

Scopus BioPharma

Scorpion Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics

Scripps Research Institute

Scynexis

Seagen

Searchlight Pharma

Seattle Genetics

Sebela Pharmaceuticals

Second Genome

Secura Bio

Seelos Therapeutics

Seer

Sekris Biomedical

Selecta Biosciences

SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SemaThera

Senior Paradise

Senju Pharmaceutical

Sensory Cloud

Sentynl Therapeutics

Seqirus

Seres Therapeutics

Serina Therapeutics

Sermonix Pharmaceutical

Serum Institute of India

Sesen Bio

SevenScore Pharmaceuticals

Shandong Luoxin Pharma

Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holdings

Shattuck Labs

Shenzhen BioScien Pharmaceuticals

Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals

Shield Therapeutics

Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories

Shionogi

Sierra Oncology

Sigilon Therapeutics

Silence Therapeutics

Silo Pharma

Simcere Pharmaceuticals

Simcere Zaiming

Singlomics Biopharmaceuticals

Sino Biopharmaceutical

SinoMab Bioscience

Sinopharm

Sinovant Sciences

Sio Gene Therapies

Sirion Biotech

Sirius Therapeutics

Sirtex Medical

Sitryx

SK Biopharmaceuticals

Skye Bioscience

SkyePharma

SmartCella

Smith & Nephew

Sol-Gel

Solarvest BioEnergy

Solasia Pharma

Solid Biosciences

Sona Nanotech

Sonnet BioTherapeutics

Sonoma BioTherapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics

Sosei

Sosei Heptares

SOTIO

Spark Therapeutics

Specialised Therapeutics

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals

Spero Therapeutics

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals

SpringWorks Therapeutics

Sprint Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences

STADA Arzneimittel

Staidson (Beijing) BioPharmaceuticals

Stanford University

Starton Therapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stemline Therapeutics

StemSynergy

Stoke Therapeutics

Strongbridge Biopharma

Structure Therapeutics

Sucampo AG

SUDA Pharmaceuticals

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma

Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals

Summit Therapeutics

Sunovion Pharmaceuticals

Sun Pharmaceutical

Sunshine Lake Pharma

Surface Oncology

Surrozen

Sutro Biopharma

Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals

Suzhou Sinovent Pharmaceuticals

Swedish Orphan Biovitrum

Sydys Corporation

SymBio Pharmaceuticals

Synaffix

Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Synergy Strips

Synthon

Syros Pharmaceuticals

Systec

T-Cell Protect Hellas

Tactical Relief

Taiba

TaiGen Biotechnology

Taiho

Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A

Talaris Therapeutics

Talem Therapeutics

Tango Therapeutics

Target Group

Targovax

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarveda Therapeutics

Tasly Pharmaceuticals

Tauriga Sciences

Tavros Therapeutics

Taysha Gene Therapies

TearLab

Technion Research and Development Foundation

Teijin

Tela Bio

Telcon RF Pharmaceuticals

Telix Pharmaceuticals

Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Temple University

Tenacia Biotechnology

TeneoBio

Terns Pharmaceuticals

TerSera Therapeutics

Terumo

Tesaro

Tessera Therapeutics

Tetra Bio-Pharma

TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

TFF Pharmaceuticals

TG Therapeutics

Tharimmune

The Medicines Company

Therakine

Theramex

Theranexus

TherapeuticsMD

Therapeutic Solutions International

Therapharm

Therapyx

Theratechnologies

Theravance

Theravance Biopharma

The Regents of the University of California

Theriva Biologics

Theseus Pharmaceuticals

Thorne Research

TiGenix

Tilray

Titan Pharmaceuticals

TiumBio

Tizona Therapeutics

TLC BioSciences

Todos Medical

Tonghua Dongbao Pharma

TONIX Pharmaceuticals

Torch Biosciences

Torii Pharmaceutical

TRACON Pharmaceuticals

Transcenta

Transgene

Transition Bio

Translate Bio

Travere Therapeutics

TreeFrog Therapeutics

Trek Therapeutics

Trevena

TriSalus Life Sciences

TScan Therapeutics

Tubulis

Tufts Medical Center

Tufts University

Turing Pharmaceuticals

Turning Point Therapeutics

Turnstone Biologics

Twist Bioscience

Tyme Technologies

Ubix Therapeutics

Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals

Undisclosed Company

Union Springs Pharmaceuticals

UNION Therapeutics

UniQure

United Therapeutics

Universal Cells

University College Dublin

University of Alberta

University of Arizona

University of Basel

University of California San Francisco

University of Chicago

University of Connecticut

University of Geneva

University of Heidelberg

University of Louisville

University of Massachusetts Medical School

University of Miami

University of Missouri

University of North Carolina

University of Pennsylvania

University of Southampton

University of Texas

University of Tubingen

University of Washington

Unnatural Products

Uppsalagruppen Medical

UroGen Pharma

Urovant Sciences

Vaccibody

Vaccinex

Vactech

Valeant Pharmaceuticals

Valneva

Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vasomune Therapeutics

Vaxart

VaxEquity

VAYA Pharma

VBI Vaccines

VBL Therapeutics

Vectura

Verastem

Vera Therapeutics

Veraxa Biotech

Vericel

VerImmune

Verity Pharmaceuticals

Verrica Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Verve Therapeutics

Viatris

VIB

Vida Concepts

Vifor-Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma

Vifor Pharma

ViiV Healthcare

Vincera Pharma

Vir Biotechnology

Viridian Therapeutics

Vivelix Pharmaceuticals

Vividion Therapeutics

Vivus

Voronoi

Voyager Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics

Vyera Pharmaceuticals

Vyluma

VYNE Therapeutics

Warp Drive Bio

WAVE Life Sciences

Wellcome Trust

Werewolf Therapeutics

Whitehead Institute

Wigen Biomedicine

Wilex

Windtree Therapeutics

Winhealth Pharma Group

World Class Extractions

WPD Pharmaceuticals

WUGEN

WuXi Biologics

WY Biotech

X4 Pharmaceuticals

Xbiome

Xbrane Biopharma

Xencor

Xenetic Biosciences

Xenon Pharmaceuticals

XERIS Pharmaceuticals

Xilio Therapeutics

Xlife Sciences

Xoma

XPhyto Therapeutics

Xspray Pharma

Xuanzhu Biopharma

XWPharma

XyloCor Therapeutics

Xynomic Pharmaceuticals

Xyphos Biosciences

Y-Biologics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Yakult Honsha

Yale University

Yarrow Bioscience

Yissum Research Development

Yuhan Corporation

Yungjin Pharmaceutical

ZAI Laboratory

Zealand Pharma

Zenas BioPharma

Zenith Epigenetics

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zenyaku Kogyo

Ziopharm Oncology

Zogenix

Zydus Cadila

Zydus Lifesciences

Zylo Therapeutics

Zymeworks





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/j804v6

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment