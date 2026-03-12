Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Royalty Rates Agreements Report and Directory 2026: Insights Into 1,567 Licensing Transactions by Company A-Z, Therapeutic Area, Technology, Headline Value

Dublin, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Royalty Rates in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Deals 2015-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Royalty Rates in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Deals serves as a definitive guide, offering unparalleled insights into 1,567 licensing transactions in the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and diagnostics sectors. It provides detailed information on royalty rates, license fees, upfront payments, milestone payments, and the licensed technologies themselves. This report provides an invaluable resource for professionals seeking a deeper understanding of the structure, trends, and financial terms associated with royalty-based agreements.
Key Insights
The report explores the dynamics of royalty-based partnerships, focusing on the financial and structural terms critical to commercialization. By reviewing actual agreements, it highlights how payments are structured, triggered, and negotiated - insights often unavailable in press releases or databases.
For smaller companies and dealmakers, this report sheds light on the intricacies of payment clauses and provides crucial guidance on navigating negotiations with potential partners.
What's Inside:
- Comprehensive review of royalty rate trends in pharmaceutical and biotechnology deals since 2015.
- An orientation on royalty clause structures and their integration into broader financial terms.
- Exploration of companies disclosing royalty rates and those securing the highest royalty terms.
- Insight into contract documents that detail payment structures, rights granted, and other key terms.
- A directory of royalty-disclosing deals organized by company, therapeutic area, stage of development, and technology type.
- Hyperlinked deal titles for quick access to contract details and, where available, the full agreement.
Why This Report Matters
- Clause Breakdown: Analyze royalty clauses with real-life examples.
- Deal Insights: Discover and benchmark collaboration and licensing agreements.
- Access to Contracts: Evaluate real agreements for detailed insights.
- Efficiency: Save valuable research time with consolidated, actionable data.
Report Scope
- This report provides an in-depth understanding of royalty rate trends and deal structures across leading life science companies globally. It includes:
- Analysis of royalty rate trends in biopharma since 2015.
- Case studies of licensing deals with disclosed royalty rates.
- Comprehensive listings of royalty-disclosing deals by company, therapeutic area, and technology type.
- Access to licensing contracts with detailed financial and legal terms.
Available Listings and Features
- Deals are organized by:
- Company A-Z
- Therapeutic area
- Technology type
- Headline value
Key Questions Addressed
- What are the agreed royalty rates and terms?
- How are rights, exclusivity, and payment structures negotiated?
- What are the terms for development, commercialization, and supply?
- How are audits, confidentiality, and disputes managed?
- What jurisdiction governs the agreement?
Who Should Use This Report?
This report is tailored for C-level executives, business development professionals, licensing managers, legal advisors, and anyone involved in pharmaceutical and biotechnology deal-making. It provides the tools needed to evaluate and negotiate royalty terms effectively while benchmarking against industry standards.
Conclusion
Royalty Rates in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Deals is a must-have resource for navigating the complexities of licensing agreements. By offering detailed insights, real-world case studies, and access to actual contracts, this report equips professionals with everything they need to succeed in the competitive biopharma industry.
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Chapter 1 - Introduction
1.1. What are royalties?
1.2. History of royalty rates
1.3. Royalties in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology
1.4. Royalties versus revenue share
1.5. Overview of the report
Chapter 2 - An overview of pharmaceutical and biotechnology royalty rates
2.1. Trends in royalty rates 2015 - 2026
2.2. How do revenue shares figure?
2.3. A review of recent literature
2.4. Royalty rates in the future
Chapter 3 - The royalty clause in pharmaceutical and biotechnology deals
3.1. Partnering agreement structure
3.2. Structure of a typical royalty clause
3.3. Example royalty clauses
3.3.1. Case study 1
3.3.2. Case study 2
3.3.3. Case study 3
3.3.4. Case study 4
Chapter 4 - Companies actively disclosing royalty rates
4.1. Most active companies in disclosing royalty rates
Chapter 5 - Royalty rate contract directory
Explore royalty rates within the deal contract document to gain greater insight
Deal Directory
Deal Directory - Royalty rates in deals - by company A-Z
Deal Directory - Royalty rates in deals - by therapy area
Deal Directory - Royalty rates in deals - by stage of development at signing
Deal Directory - Royalty rates in deals - by technology type
Royalty rate references
Example royalty rate deal contract document
List of Figures
Figure 1: Trends in pharma and biotech royalty rates, 2015 - 2026
Figure 2: Components of the partnering deal structure
Figure 3: Components of the partnering royalty clause
Figure 4: Most active companies disclosing royalty rate 2015 - 2026
Figure 5: Licensing agreement for rhAAT - rEVO Biologics, LFB Biotechnologies
Companies Featured
- 2seventy bio
- 3a-diagnostics
- 3B Pharmaceuticals
- 3D Medicines
- 3SBio
- 4D Molecular Therapeutics
- 4SC
- 9 Meters Biopharma
- 23andMe
- Aadi Bioscience
- Abbisko Therapeutics
- Abbvie
- AbCellera Biologics
- Abeona Therapeutics
- Abex Pharmaceutica
- ABL Bio
- Ablynx
- ABVC BioPharma
- ABX
- ACADIA Pharmaceuticals
- Acceleron Pharma
- Accent Therapeutics
- Accord Healthcare
- Accro Bioscience
- Acelrx Pharmaceuticals
- Acer Therapeutics
- Acerus
- AC Immune
- Aclaris Therapeutics
- Acorda Therapeutics
- Acrotech Biopharma
- Actinium Pharmaceuticals
- Acuitas Therapeutics
- Acumen Pharmaceuticals
- Acura Pharmaceuticals
- Adamis Pharmaceuticals
- Adaptimmune
- AdaptVac
- Adcendo
- ADC Therapeutics
- ADEL
- Adial Pharmaceuticals
- Adimab
- Aditx Therapeutics
- Adlai Nortye
- Adocia
- Adovate
- Aduro BioTech
- Advaccine Biotechnology
- Advanced Dosage Forms
- Advanz Pharma
- Advaxis
- Aegerion Pharmaceutical
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics
- Aelis Pharma
- Aerami Therapeutics
- Aerie Pharmaceuticals
- Aeromics
- Aerpio Pharmaceuticals
- AEterna Zentaris
- Aevi Genomic Medicine
- Aexon Labs
- Affibody
- Affimed Therapeutics
- AFFiRiS
- AFT Pharmaceuticals
- Agenus Bio
- Agios Pharmaceuticals
- AgNovos Healthcare
- Aguettant
- AiBtl BioPharma
- Aimmune Therapeutics
- AirNexis Therapeutics
- Aitia
- AIT Therapeutics
- Akamis Bio
- Akcea Therapeutics
- Akebia Therapeutics
- Akeso Biopharma
- Alaunos Therapeutics
- Albireo
- Alder Biopharmaceuticals
- Alector
- Alexion Pharmaceuticals
- Alfasigma
- ALK-Abello
- Alkem Laboratories
- Allecra Therapeutics
- Allergan
- Allist Pharma
- Allogene Therapeutics
- Almirall
- Alnylam Pharmaceuticals
- Alora Pharmaceuticals
- Alpha Biopharma
- Alphamab Biopharmaceuticals
- Alphamab Oncology
- Alpine Immune Sciences
- Altamira Pharma
- Alteogen
- Alternavida
- Altesa Biosciences
- Altum Pharmaceuticals
- Alumis
- Aluztra Bio
- Alvogen
- Amag Pharmaceuticals
- Amarantus BioSciences
- Amarin
- Ambrx
- Amgen
- Amherst Pharmaceuticals
- Amicus Therapeutics
- AMMTeK
- Amneal Pharmaceuticals
- Amphista Therapeutics
- Amplyx Pharmaceuticals
- Amryt Pharma
- Amylyx Pharmaceuticals
- AnaptysBio
- AnGes MG
- Angion Biomedica
- AnHeart Therapeutics
- Anima Biotech
- Anivive Lifesciences
- AnnJi Pharmaceutical
- Antares Pharma
- Antengene
- Anteris Bio
- Antibe Therapeutics
- Antigen Express
- Antion Biosciences
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals
- Apic Bio
- ApolloBio
- Apollo Therapeutics
- Applied Therapeutics
- AprilBio
- Aptamer Therapeutics
- Aptose Biosciences
- Aquestive Therapeutics
- Aravive Biologics
- Arbor Biotechnologies
- Arbormentis
- Arbutus
- ARCA Biopharma
- Arcellx
- Arch Pharmalabs
- Arctic Vision
- Arcturus Therapeutics
- Arcus Biosciences
- Arcutis Biotherapeutics
- Ardelyx
- Arena Pharmaceuticals
- argenx
- Ariad Pharmaceuticals
- Aridis Pharmaceuticals
- Arlington Scientific
- ArQule
- Arrakis Therapeutics
- Array Biopharma
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals
- ARScience Biotherapeutics
- ARS Pharmaceuticals
- Artios Pharma
- Artiva Biotherapeutics
- Arvinas
- Asahi Kasei
- Ascendis Pharma
- Asceneuron
- Ascentage Pharma
- Ascletis
- Ashvattha Therapeutics
- ASKA Pharmaceuticals
- Aslan Pharma
- Aspire Health Science
- Aspire Pharma
- Assembly Biosciences
- Assistance Publique-Hopitaux de Paris
- Astellas Pharma
- AstraZeneca
- Astria Therapeutics
- Atara Biotherapeutics
- Athenex
- Athersys
- Atlantic Healthcare
- Atossa Therapeutics
- Atreca
- Audentes Therapeutics
- Augmenta
- AUM Biosciences
- Auransa
- Aurealis Therapeutics
- Aurigene Discovery Technologies
- Aurinia Pharmaceuticals
- Authentic Brands Group
- Autolus
- Avacta
- Avadel Pharmaceuticals
- Avalo Therapeutics
- Avata Biosciences
- Avecho Biotechnology
- Avenue Therapeutics
- AVEO Oncology
- Avero Diagnostics
- Avid Bioservices
- Avidity Biosciences
- Avivagen
- Axovant Gene Therapies
- Axsome Therapeutics
- Aytu BioPharma
- Azaya Therapeutics
- Baker Brothers Investments
- BAKX Therapeutics
- Baliopharm
- Basilea Pharmaceutica
- Bausch Health Companies
- Bavarian Nordic
- Baxalta
- Bayer
- Beam Therapeutics
- BeiGene
- Beijing Defengrei Biotechnology
- Beijing InnoCare Pharma
- Beijing Mabworks Biotech
- Beijing Podconley Pharmaceutical Technology and Development
- Bellerophon Therapeutics
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals
- Benitec Biopharma
- Benuvia Therapeutics
- BeOne Medicines
- Besins Healthcare
- Beta Bionics
- Betta Pharmaceuticals
- BetterLife Pharma
- Bharat Biotech
- BICO
- Bicycle Therapeutics
- Bio-Rad Laboratories
- Bio-Thera Solutions
- BioArctic AB
- biOasis Technologies
- BioAtla
- Biocodex
- Biocon
- BioCorRx
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals
- Biocytogen
- BioDelivery Sciences
- Biodexa Pharmaceuticals
- Bioeq IP
- Biogen
- BioGenetics
- Biohaven Pharmaceuticals
- BioHEP Technologies
- BioInvent
- BiolineRX
- Biolojic Design
- BioMarin Pharmaceutical
- Biomerica
- Biond Biologics
- BioNexus Gene Lab
- BioNova Pharmaceuticals
- BioNovion
- BioNTech
- BioNxt Solutions
- Biopas Laboratories
- BiopharmX
- BioPhausia
- Biophytis
- Bioprocess Capital Ventures
- Bioprojet
- Biora Therapeutics
- BioSense Global
- Biosion
- Biosplice
- Biossil
- Biostem US
- BioTheryX
- Bioverativ
- Bixink Therapeutics
- Blackstone
- Blanver
- Bluebird Bio
- Blueprint Medicines
- BlueRock Therapeutics
- BMV Medica
- BNC Korea
- Boehringer Ingelheim
- Bone Therapeutics
- Boryung Pharmaceutical
- Botanix Pharmaceuticals
- Braeburn Pharmaceuticals
- Breathtec BioMedical
- BriaCell Therapeutics
- BriaPro Therapeutics
- Brickell Biotech
- BridgeBio Pharma
- Bridge Biotherapeutics
- BridGene Biosciences
- Brigham and Women's Hospital
- Brii Biosciences
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- C4 Therapeutics
- Cabaletta Bio
- Calidi Biotherapeutics
- California Institute for Biomedical Research
- Calithera Biosciences
- Calliditas Therapeutics
- CAMP4 Therapeutics
- Camurus
- Can-Fite BioPharma
- CanAm Bioresearch
- CANbridge Pharmaceuticals
- Cancer Prevention Pharmaceuticals
- Candel Therapeutics
- Cannassure Therapeutics
- CanniMed Therapeutics
- Cann Pharmaceutical Australia
- Canntab Therapeutics
- Cannus Partners
- CanProbe
- Cantabria Pharma
- Cantargia
- Cantex Pharmaceuticals
- Capricor Therapeutics
- Capsida Biotherapeutics
- Cara Therapeutics
- Cardiff University
- Caribou Biosciences
- Carna BioSciences
- Carpegen
- CASI Pharmaceuticals
- Cassiopea
- Castle Biosciences
- Castle Creek Biosciences
- Catalyst Pharmaceuticals
- Catholic University Leuven
- CB2 Therapeutics
- CBC Group
- Cedars-Sinai Medical Center
- Celdara Medical
- Celgene
- CellAct
- Cell Cure Neurosciences
- Cellectis
- Cellenkos
- Cellerant Therapeutics
- Cellular Biomedicine
- Cellvera
- Celyad
- Cend Therapeutics
- Centessa Pharmaceuticals
- Centrexion
- Cereal Ingredients
- Cerus
- CGA 369
- cGreen
- Checkpoint Therapeutics
- Chelexa Biosciences
- Chengdu Kanghua Biological Products
- Chi-Med
- Chiesi Farmaceutici
- Chimerix
- China Oncology Focus
- Chinese University of Hong Kong
- Chinook Therapeutics
- Chong Kun Dang
- Chongqing Jingdong Pharmaceutical
- Chugai Pharmaceutical
- Cidara Therapeutics
- Cilag AG
- Cipher Pharmaceuticals
- Cipla
- Circassia
- Citius Pharmaceuticals
- City of Hope
- City Therapeutics
- Clearmind Medicine
- Clearside Biomedical
- Cleave Therapeutics
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals
- Cleveland BioLabs
- Click Therapeutics
- Climb Bio
- Clinigen
- Clovis Oncology
- CMG Pharmaceutical
- CMS Medical
- CNS Pharmaceuticals
- Coave Therapeutics
- Cocrystal Pharma
- Codex DNA
- Codexis
- Codiak BioSciences
- Coeptis Pharmaceuticals
- Coherus Biosciences
- Collegium Pharmaceuticals
- Columbia Care
- Columbia University
- Common Sense
- Compugen
- Conatus Pharmaceuticals
- ConforMIS
- Consilient Health
- Context Therapeutics
- Contineum Therapeutics
- Copernicus Therapeutics
- Corbus Pharmaceuticals
- CorMatrix Cardiovascular
- Cortice Biosciences
- CORXEL Pharmaceuticals
- Cosmofix
- Cosmo Pharmaceuticals
- COUR Pharmaceutical
- Coya Therapeutics
- Crescita Therapeutics
- Crestovo
- CRISPR Therapeutics
- Crossject
- Crosswalk Therapeutics
- CRT Pioneer Fund
- CrystalGenomics
- CSL
- CSL Behring
- CSPC Pharmaceutical Group
- CS Pharmaceuticals
- CStone Pharmaceuticals
- CTI BioPharma
- CTT Pharmaceutical
- Cue Biopharma
- Cullinan Oncology
- Cullinan Therapeutics
- Cumberland Pharmaceuticals
- Cumulus Oncology
- Curadev Pharma
- Curasight
- Cures Within Reach
- Curetis
- CureVac
- Curis
- Curium
- Curon Biopharmaceutical
- Currax Pharmaceuticals
- Cybin
- Cyclerion Therapeutics
- CymaBay Therapeutics
- Cyprium Therapeutics
- Cytodyn
- Cytokinetics
- CytoLynx Therapeutics
- CytomX Therapeutics
- Cytori Therapeutics
- Cytovant Sciences
- CYTOVIA Therapeutics
- CytRx
- D&D Pharmatech
- D. E. Shaw Research
- Daewoong Pharmaceutical
- Daiichi Sankyo
- Dare Bioscience
- DAS Therapeutics
- Day One Biopharmaceuticals
- DCx Biotherapeutics
- Debiopharm
- Decibel Therapeutics
- Deciphera Pharmaceuticals
- Deimos Biosciences
- DelSiTech
- Denali Therapeutics
- Department of Health and Human Services
- DepoMed
- Dermavant Sciences
- Dermelix Biotherapeutics
- Dermira
- DeuteRx
- DiaMedica
- Dianomi Therapeutics
- Dianthus Therapeutics
- Dicerna Pharmaceuticals
- Dimerix Biosciences
- Diurnal
- Dong-A ST
- Dr. Falk Pharma
- Dr. Reddy's Laboratories
- Dragonfly Therapeutics
- Dren Bio
- DRI Capital
- DRI Healthcare
- DualityBio
- Duke University
- Durect
- Dyadic International
- Dynavax Technologies
- Eagle Pharmaceuticals
- EA Pharma
- Earendil Labs
- Easton Pharmaceuticals
- Eberhard Karls University Tubingen
- Eczacibasi Pharmaceuticals
- Egalet
- Eidos Therapeutics
- Eiger BioPharmaceuticals
- EirGen Pharma
- Eirion Therapeutics
- Eisai
- Elanco
- Elektrofi
- Elencee
- Elevar Therapeutics
- Eli Lilly
- Elpiscience
- Emerald Organic Growth
- Emergent BioSolutions
- Emmaus Life Sciences
- Emory University
- Emtora Biosciences
- Enable Injections
- Enalare Therapeutics
- EndoCeutics
- Endocyte
- Endo International
- EndoLogic
- Endo Ventures
- EnGeneIC
- Enochian Biosciences
- Ensho Therapeutics
- Ensoma
- Entera Bio
- Enteris Biopharma
- Entrada Therapeutics
- Enumeral Biomedical
- Enveric Biosciences
- Enzymotec
- EPI Health
- Epitopea
- Epizyme
- EQRx
- Equillium
- Erasca
- Ergomed
- Esperion Therapeutics
- Eterna Therapeutics
- Ethypharm
- Eton Pharmaceuticals
- Euratom
- Eurofarma
- Evecxia
- Evelo Biosciences
- Everest Medicines
- Everest Pharma
- Eversana
- Evoke Pharma
- Evotec
- Evox Therapeutics
- Ewopharma
- Exacis Biotherapeutics
- Exact Sciences
- Exavir Therapeutics
- Exelixis
- Exeltis
- Exicure
- ExpreS2ion Biotechnologies
- Exscientia
- EyeCRO
- Eyenovia
- Eyevance
- F-Star Therapeutics
- F1 Oncology
- Famy Life Sciences
- Fate Therapeutics
- Fennec Pharmaceuticals
- Ferozsons Laboratories
- Ferrer
- Ferring Pharmaceuticals
- Fibrocell Science
- Fidelion Diagnostics
- Filament Health
- First Wave Bio
- Five Prime Therapeutics
- Flexion Therapeutics
- Foghorn Therapeutics
- Forcefield Therapeutics
- Foresee Pharmaceuticals
- FORMA Therapeutics
- Formation Bio
- Formycon
- ForSeeCon Eye Corporation
- Fortify Therapeutics
- Forty Seven
- FORUS Therapeutics
- Fosun Pharmaceutical
- Fox Chase Chemical Diversity Center
- Freeline Therapeutics
- Freenome
- Frequency Therapeutics
- Fresenius Kabi Pharmaceuticals
- Fresh Tracks Therapeutics
- Frontier Biotech
- FSD Pharma
- FUJIFILM Cellular Dynamics
- Fulcrum Therapeutics
- Fusion Pharmaceuticals
- FutureGen Biopharm
- G1 Therapeutics
- Gaelan Medical
- Galapagos
- Galderma
- Galenica
- Galera Therapeutics
- Galmed Pharmaceuticals
- Gamida Cell
- GC Pharma
- GE Healthcare
- GEMMA Biotherapeutics
- GenEdit
- Genelux
- Genentech
- GeneQuantum Healthcare
- GeneQuine Biotherapeutics
- Generate Biomedicines
- Generex Biotechnology
- Generian Pharmaceuticals
- Genevant Sciences
- Genexine
- Genfit
- GenFleet Therapeutics
- Genhouse Bio
- GenKOre
- Genmab
- Genor Biopharma
- Genovis
- Genrix Bio
- Gensci
- GenScript ProBio
- Genzyme
- German Cancer Research Center
- Germfree
- Gicell
- Gilead Sciences
- Gilgamesh Pharmaceuticals
- Glaukos
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
- Glenmark Pharmaceuticals S.A.
- Global Blood Therapeutics
- Goldfinch Bio
- Gossamer Bio
- GO Therapeutics
- GPCR Therapeutics
- Gracell Biotechnologies
- Grail
- Gravitas Therapeutics
- Graviton Bioscience
- Gravocore
- Grifols
- Gritstone Bio
- GSK
- GT Biopharma
- Guangzhou Xiangxue Pharmaceutical
- Gurnet Point Capital
- Hai Kang Life
- Haisco Pharmaceutical
- Halo Labs
- Halozyme Therapeutics
- HanAll Pharmaceuticals
- Handa Therapeutics
- Handok Pharmaceuticals
- Hangzhou Chance Pharmaceuticals
- Hangzhou Highlightll Pharmaceutical
- Hangzhou Zhongmei Huadong Pharmaceutical
- HanX Biopharmaceuticals
- Harbour Biomed
- Harmony Biosciences
- Harvard University
- HCW Biologics
- Healios K.K.
- Health Canada
- Healthcare Royalty Partners
- Health Hope Pharma
- Hebrew University of Jerusalem
- Hefei Life Science
- Hefei Tianhui Incubation of Technologies
- Heidelberg Pharma
- HekaBio
- Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen
- Helsinn Therapeutics
- Hemogenyx
- Hemostemix
- HemPup
- Henlius Biotech
- Hepalys Pharma
- Hetero Labs
- HIBio
- HilleVax
- HLS Therapeutics
- Hoffmann La Roche
- Hollister Biosciences
- Hookipa Pharma
- Horizon Therapeutics
- Hoth Therapeutics
- Huadong Medicine
- Humanigen
- Huons
- Hutchmed
- Hyloris Pharmaceuticals
- I-mab
- IASO Biotherapeutics
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai
- Ice + Jam
- iCeutica
- Ichnos Glenmark Innovation
- Ichnos Sciences
- IconOVir Bio
- Iconovo
- Icosavax
- IDEAYA Biosciences
- Idera Pharmaceuticals
- Idorsia
- IGM Biosciences
- ImaginAb
- Imbrium Therapeutics
- iMetabolic Biopharma
- Immatics Biotechnologies
- Immedica
- Immugenyx
- ImmuneCyte Life Sciences
- ImmuneOncia Therapeutics
- ImmuneOnco Biopharmaceuticals
- Immune System Regulation
- ImmuNext
- ImmunGene
- Immunic
- ImmunityBio
- ImmunoGen
- Immunome
- Immunomedics
- Immunomic Therapeutics
- ImmunoScape
- Immunovia
- Immutep
- ImmVira
- Imprimis Pharmaceuticals
- Imugene
- In4Derm
- Incannex Healthcare
- Incuron
- Incyte
- InDex Pharmaceuticals
- Indivior
- Inexia
- InfectoPharm
- Infinity Pharmaceuticals
- InflaRx
- Inhibrx
- Initiator Pharma
- Inmagene Biopharmaceuticals
- InMed Pharmaceuticals
- Innate Pharma
- Innocoll
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals
- Innovation Pharmaceuticals
- Innovative Cellular Therapeutics
- Innovent Biologics
- Innovet
- Innoviva
- Innoviva Specialty Therapeutics
- INO Therapeutics
- Inovio
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals
- Insilico Medicine
- Insitro
- Insmed Inc
- Inspirna
- Instil Bio
- Intact Therapeutics
- Intarcia Therapeutics
- Intas Pharmaceuticals
- IntelGenx
- Intellia Therapeutics
- Intract Pharma
- Intrexon
- iNtRON Biotechnology
- Invekra
- InveniAI
- Invenra
- Inventiva
- Iolyx Therapeutics
- Ion Channel Innovations
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals
- Iovance Biotherapeutics
- IOVaxis Therapeutics
- Ipsen
- IRLAB
- Iroko Pharmaceuticals
- Ironwood Pharmaceuticals
- Isofol Medical
- Isomorphic Labs
- Itrom Pharmaceutical Group
- Ivantis
- Iveric Bio
- iX Biopharma
- Jacobio Pharmaceuticals
- Jacobus Pharmaceutical
- Jadeite Medicines
- Janssen Biotech
- Janssen Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen Pharmaceutica NV
- Japan Tobacco
- Jazz Pharmaceuticals
- JCR Pharmaceuticals
- Jiangsu Alphamab
- Jiangsu Aosaikang Pharmaceutical
- Jiangsu Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical
- Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical
- Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals
- Jiangsu NHWA Pharmaceutical
- Jinzhou Ahon Pharma
- Ji Xing Pharmaceuticals
- Johannes Gutenberg University
- John Morley Foods
- Joincare Pharmaceutical
- Jolt Health
- Jounce Therapeutics
- Journey Medical
- Joyo Pharmatech
- JT Pharmaceuticals
- Jubilant Life Sciences
- Jumpcan Pharmaceutical
- Juno Therapeutics
- Junshi Biosciences
- Jupiter Bioventures
- Jupiter Wellness
- Juventas Therapeutics
- Juyou Biotechnology
- JW Pharmaceutical
- Kadmon Pharmaceuticals
- Kainos Medicines
- Kaken Pharmaceutical
- Kalbe Genexine Biologics
- KalVista Pharmaceuticals
- Karuna Therapeutics
- Karveer Meditech
- Karyopharm Therapeutics
- Kashiv BioSciences
- Kastle Therapeutics
- Kazia Therapeutics
- Kelonia Therapeutics
- KemPharm
- Keros Therapeutics
- KeyBioScience
- Keymed Biosciences
- Kezar Life Sciences
- Kiadis Pharma
- Kindred Bio
- Kineta
- Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals
- Kintor
- Kiq
- Kiromic Biopharma
- Kissei Pharmaceutical
- Kite Pharma
- Kitov Pharma
- Klaria
- Klinge Biopharma
- Knighton Foods
- Knight Therapeutics
- Kodiak Sciences
- Kolon Life Science
- Korea Pharma
- Kowa
- Kowa Pharmaceuticals America
- KPM Tech
- Kuhnil Pharmaceuticals
- Kukbo
- Kura Oncology
- KVK-Tech
- Kwangdong Pharmaceutical
- Kwang Dong Pharmaceutical
- Kymera Therapeutics
- Kyn Therapeutics
- Kyowa Hakko Kirin
- Kyverna Therapeutics
- L1 Systems
- Laboratoires Thea
- Laboratories Acbel
- LadRx
- La Jolla Pharmaceutical
- Landos Biopharma
- LaNova Medicines
- Lantheus Holding
- Lantheus Medical Imaging
- Launch Therapeutics
- Lava Therapeutics
- Lee's Pharmaceutical
- Lee Moffitt Cancer Center
- Legend Biotech
- LegoChem Biosciences
- Leiden University
- Leman SKL SA
- LENZ Therapeutics
- LEO Pharma
- Lepu Biopharma
- Les Laboratoires Servier
- Level Brands
- Lexicon Pharmaceuticals
- LG Life Sciences
- LianBio
- Lifestyle Delivery Systems
- Ligand Pharmaceuticals
- Lighthouse Pharmaceuticals
- LimmaTech Biologics
- Lindy Biosciences
- Lineage Cell Therapeutics
- Link Health
- LIPAC Oncology
- Lipidor
- Lipocine
- Lixte Biotechnology
- Lobesity Pharma
- LogicBio Therapeutics
- Lorna Linda University
- Lotus Pharmaceuticals
- Loxo Oncology
- Lubrizol
- Lucideon
- Lundbeck
- Lung Therapeutics
- Lycia Therapeutics
- Lyell Immunopharma
- Lynk Pharmaceuticals
- Lyra Therapeutics
- Lytix Biopharma
- MaaT Pharma
- MabCare Therapeutics
- Mabwell Bioscience
- Macrogenics
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals
- Magenta Therapeutics
- MagnaPharm Group
- MainPointe
- Mainz University Medical Centre
- Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals
- Mammoth Biosciences
- Marathon Pharmaceuticals
- Marina Biotech
- Marinus Pharmaceuticals
- Maruho
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Massachusetts Institute of Technology
- Matrix Biomed
- Mawson Infrastructure
- Mayne Pharma
- Mayo Clinic
- MC2 Therapeutics
- McQuade Center for Strategic Research and Development
- MD Anderson Cancer Center
- Medac
- Medexus Pharmaceuticals
- Mediar Therapeutics
- Medice Arzneimittel Putter
- Medicines Patent Pool Foundation
- Medicox
- Medicure
- MediGene
- Medigus
- MedImmune
- MedinCell
- Medison Pharma
- Medivir
- MediWound
- Medix
- MedRhythms
- Medshine Discovery
- Meiji Seika
- MEI Pharma
- MeiraGTx
- Melinta Therapeutics
- Melior Pharmaceuticals
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Memo Therapeutics
- Menarini
- Mercer University
- Merck and Co
- Merck KGaA
- Merck Sharpe & Dohme
- Mereo BioPharma
- Mersana Therapeutics
- Merus
- Mesoblast
- Metacrine
- Metavant
- Methodist Hospital Houston
- Microbio Shanghai
- MiMedx
- Mimi's Rock
- MiNA Therapeutics
- MindBio Therapeutics
- Mindset Pharma
- Minghui Pharmaceutical
- MiNK Therapeutics
- Miralogx
- Mira Pharmaceuticals
- Mirati Therapeutics
- Miravo Healthcare
- Mirna Therapeutics
- Miromatrix Medical
- Mirum Pharmaceuticals
- Mithra Pharmaceuticals
- Mitobridge
- Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma
- Moderna
- ModeX Therapeutics
- Modis Therapeutics
- Molecular Partners
- Moleculin Biotech
- Molipharma
- Mologen
- Molteni Farmaceutici
- Momenta Pharmaceuticals
- Monash University
- Monopar Therapeutics
- Monte Rosa Therapeutics
- Morgan Stanley
- Morningside Ventures
- Morphic Therapeutic
- MorphoSys
- Mount Sinai Health System
- MultiCell Immunotherapeutics
- Multitude Therapeutics
- Mundipharma
- MycoMedica Life Sciences
- Mylan Laboratories
- Mylan Pharmaceuticals
- MyoKardia
- Myovant Sciences
- Nabriva Therapeutics
- Nanjing Leads Biolabs
- Nanobiotix
- NanoCarrier
- NanoVibronix
- NanoViricides
- NantCell
- NantKwest
- Nantong Jinghua Pharmaceutical
- NantWorks
- Nanyang Technological University
- National Cancer Institute
- National Green Biomed
- National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
- National Resilience
- National University Hospital
- National University of Singapore
- Navidea Biopharmaceuticals
- Nektar Therapeutics
- Neoleukin Therapeutics
- Neomorph
- Neovacs
- Nestle Health Science
- Neuraxpharm
- Neuren Pharmaceuticals
- Neurimmune Therapeutics
- Neurizon Therapeutics
- Neuro Bio
- NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals
- Neurocrine Biosciences
- NeuroRx
- NeuroSense Therapeutics
- NeuroTrauma
- NeuroVive Pharmaceutical
- Nevakar
- NewAmsterdam Pharma
- NewG Lab
- NewLeaf Brands
- Newron Pharmaceuticals
- Newsoara Biopharma
- NextCure
- Nextleaf Solutions
- NGM Biopharmaceuticals
- Nicox
- Nicoya
- Nimble Therapeutics
- Nimbus Therapeutics
- Nippon Shinyaku
- NitricGen
- Nkarta Therapeutics
- NLC Pharma
- NLS Pharmaceutics
- Noile-Immune Biotech
- Nona Biosciences
- Norgine
- North Star Holdings
- NorthStar Medical Radioisotopes
- Northwest Biotherapeutics
- Northwestern University
- Notable Labs
- Notch Therapeutics
- Novan
- Novan Therapeutics
- Novartis
- Novavax
- NoveCite
- Novellus Therapeutics
- NovoCodex
- Novocure
- Novo Nordisk
- NRx Pharmaceuticals
- NT Pharma
- Nuance Pharma
- Nucorion
- Numab
- Nunzi Pharmaceutical
- Nurix Therapeutics
- Nuvation Bio
- Nuvo Research
- Nxera Pharma
- NXTGEN
- Nykode Therapeutics
- Oberland Capital
- ObsEva
- Oceanus Bio
- Ocugen
- Ocular Therapeutics
- Oculus Innovative Sciences
- Ocumension Therapeutics
- Ocuphire Pharma
- Ohio State Innovation Foundation
- OKYO Pharma
- Olema Oncology
- Omega Therapeutics
- Omeros
- OMERS
- OmniAb
- Ona Therapeutics
- OncoArendi Therapeutics
- OncoCyte
- Oncologie
- Oncolytics Biotech
- Onconova Therapeutics
- OncoSec Medical
- OncoX BioPharma
- Onegevity
- Oneness Biotech
- One Way Liver Genomics (OWL)
- ONK Therapeutics
- Ono Pharmaceutical
- Onxeo
- OPKO Health
- Opsis Therapeutics
- Opthea
- OptiBiotix
- Optieum Biotechnologies
- OptiNose
- Opus Genetics
- Oramed Pharmaceuticals
- Orchard Therapeutics
- Orexia Therapeutics
- Orexigen Therapeutics
- Orexo
- Organon
- Organovo
- Orgenesis
- ORIC Pharmaceuticals
- Orion
- OSE Immunotherapeutics
- OSI Pharmaceuticals
- OTR Therapeutics
- Otsuka
- Outpost Medicine
- Ovid Therapeutics
- Oxford BioMedica
- Oxis Biotech
- Oyster Point Pharma
- Paion
- Paladin Labs
- Palatin Technologies
- Palvella Therapeutics
- Pandion Therapeutics
- PANTHERx Specialty Pharmacy
- Paragon Biosciences
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals
- Par Pharmaceutical
- Partner Therapeutics
- Passage Bio
- Patagonia Pharmaceuticals
- PDS Biotechnology
- Pediatrix Therapeutics
- PellePharm
- Pepper Bio
- PeptiDream
- Perception Neuroscience
- Pernix Therapeutics
- Pfenex
- Pfizer
- PharmaCyte Biotech
- PharmaEssentia
- PharmaMar
- Pharmanovia
- Pharmastrip
- PharmaTher
- Pharming Group
- PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
- Pheon Therapeutics
- Philochem
- Philogen
- Phosphagenics
- Piedmont Pharmaceuticals
- Pieris Pharmaceuticals
- Pierre Fabre
- Pint Pharma
- Plexium
- Plexxikon
- Pliant Therapeutics
- POINT Biopharma
- Polyphor
- PolyPid
- Polyrizon
- Portola Pharmaceuticals
- Poseida Therapeutics
- Poxel
- Praxis Precision Medicines
- Precigen
- Precision BioSciences
- Prelude Therapeutics
- Presage Biosciences
- Pressure BioSciences
- Prevail Therapeutics
- Prilenia Therapeutics
- PRIMA BioMed
- Primevera Therapeutics
- Principia Biopharma
- PRISM BioLab
- Processa Pharmaceuticals
- Profound Medical
- ProGen Co
- Progenics Pharmaceuticals
- Prokaryotics
- Proliant Health and Biologicals
- Promedico
- Prometheus Biosciences
- ProNAi Therapeutics
- ProQR Therapeutics
- Protagonist Therapeutics
- Protalix BioTherapeutics
- ProteoMediX
- Proteostasis Therapeutics
- Proteovant Therapeutics
- ProtoKinetix
- Provectus Biopharmaceuticals
- Provention Bio
- Providence Therapeutics
- Psyence Therapeutics
- PTC Therapeutics
- PT Etana Biotechnologies
- Pulmatrix
- Puma Biotechnology
- Purdue Pharma
- PureTech Health
- Purnovate
- Pyramid Biosciences
- Pyxis Oncology
- QED Therapeutics
- Qilu Pharmaceutical
- Qualigen
- Queensland University of Technology
- Quellis Biosciences
- Quince Therapeutics
- Quoin Pharmaceuticals
- Race Oncology
- Radius Health
- Rafael Pharmaceuticals
- Rain Oncology
- Rani Therapeutics
- Ra Pharmaceuticals
- Rasayana Therapeutics
- Rayner Surgical
- RayzeBio
- Recludix Pharma
- Recordati
- Recursion
- RedHill Biopharma
- Redx Pharma
- Reedy Creek Investments
- Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Regenity Biosciences
- Regenxbio
- Regnum
- Regor Therapeutics
- Relay Therapeutics
- Relief Therapeutics
- Relife
- Relmada Therapeutics
- RemeGen
- RenalytixAI
- ReNeuron
- Renovacor
- Repair Biotechnologies
- Repare Therapeutics
- Replicel Life Sciences
- Repligen
- Reprise Biomedical
- Resarci Therapeutics
- Res Nova Bio
- Respira Therapeutics
- Restoration Biologics
- resTORbio
- Resverlogix
- Revance Therapeutics
- ReveraGen BioPharma
- reViral
- Revitope Oncology
- Revive Therapeutics
- Revolution Medicines
- Rexahn Pharmaceuticals
- Rezolute
- Rgene
- Rhinomed
- Rhizen Pharmaceuticals
- Rhythm Pharmaceuticals
- Ribon Therapeutics
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals
- Ripple Therapeutics
- Roche
- Rockefeller University
- Rocket Pharmaceuticals
- RogCon Biosciences
- Roivant Sciences
- Rosetta Genomics
- Roswell Park Cancer Institute
- ROTOP Pharmaka
- Royalty Pharma
- RQ Biotechnology
- RTW Investments
- Rubius Therapeutics
- Ryvu Therapeutics
- SACCO
- Sagard Healthcare Royalty Partners
- Sage Therapeutics
- Salk Institute
- SAMIL Pharmiceuticals
- Sanara MedTech
- SanBio
- Sandoz
- Sangamo Therapeutics
- Saniona
- Sanofi
- Sanofi-Pasteur
- Sanpellegrino Cosmetics
- SanReno Therapeutics
- Santen Pharmaceutical
- Santhera Pharmaceuticals
- Sanuwave Health
- Sapientia Pharmaceuticals
- Sarepta Therapeutics
- Sato Pharmaceutical
- Satsuma Pharmaceuticals
- Sayre Therapeutics
- Scancell
- Scholar Rock
- Schrodinger
- SciBase
- SciClone Pharmaceuticals
- Scintomics
- SciSparc
- Scopus BioPharma
- Scorpion Therapeutics
- Scribe Therapeutics
- Scripps Research Institute
- Scynexis
- Seagen
- Searchlight Pharma
- Seattle Genetics
- Sebela Pharmaceuticals
- Second Genome
- Secura Bio
- Seelos Therapeutics
- Seer
- Sekris Biomedical
- Selecta Biosciences
- SELLAS Life Sciences Group
- SemaThera
- Senior Paradise
- Senju Pharmaceutical
- Sensory Cloud
- Sentynl Therapeutics
- Seqirus
- Seres Therapeutics
- Serina Therapeutics
- Sermonix Pharmaceutical
- Serum Institute of India
- Sesen Bio
- SevenScore Pharmaceuticals
- Shandong Luoxin Pharma
- Shanghai Haohai Biological Technology
- Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holdings
- Shattuck Labs
- Shenzhen BioScien Pharmaceuticals
- Shenzhen Salubris Pharmaceuticals
- Shield Therapeutics
- Shin Nippon Biomedical Laboratories
- Shionogi
- Sierra Oncology
- Sigilon Therapeutics
- Silence Therapeutics
- Silo Pharma
- Simcere Pharmaceuticals
- Simcere Zaiming
- Singlomics Biopharmaceuticals
- Sino Biopharmaceutical
- SinoMab Bioscience
- Sinopharm
- Sinovant Sciences
- Sio Gene Therapies
- Sirion Biotech
- Sirius Therapeutics
- Sirtex Medical
- Sitryx
- SK Biopharmaceuticals
- Skye Bioscience
- SkyePharma
- SmartCella
- Smith & Nephew
- Sol-Gel
- Solarvest BioEnergy
- Solasia Pharma
- Solid Biosciences
- Sona Nanotech
- Sonnet BioTherapeutics
- Sonoma BioTherapeutics
- Sorrento Therapeutics
- Sosei
- Sosei Heptares
- SOTIO
- Spark Therapeutics
- Specialised Therapeutics
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals
- Spero Therapeutics
- Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals
- SpringWorks Therapeutics
- Sprint Biosciences
- Spruce Biosciences
- STADA Arzneimittel
- Staidson (Beijing) BioPharmaceuticals
- Stanford University
- Starton Therapeutics
- Stealth BioTherapeutics
- Stemline Therapeutics
- StemSynergy
- Stoke Therapeutics
- Strongbridge Biopharma
- Structure Therapeutics
- Sucampo AG
- SUDA Pharmaceuticals
- Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma
- Sumitomo Pharmaceuticals
- Summit Therapeutics
- Sunovion Pharmaceuticals
- Sun Pharmaceutical
- Sunshine Lake Pharma
- Surface Oncology
- Surrozen
- Sutro Biopharma
- Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals
- Suzhou Sinovent Pharmaceuticals
- Swedish Orphan Biovitrum
- Sydys Corporation
- SymBio Pharmaceuticals
- Synaffix
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals
- Synergy Strips
- Synthon
- Syros Pharmaceuticals
- Systec
- T-Cell Protect Hellas
- Tactical Relief
- Taiba
- TaiGen Biotechnology
- Taiho
- Takeda Pharmaceutical
- Takeda Pharmaceuticals U.S.A
- Talaris Therapeutics
- Talem Therapeutics
- Tango Therapeutics
- Target Group
- Targovax
- Tarsus Pharmaceuticals
- Tarveda Therapeutics
- Tasly Pharmaceuticals
- Tauriga Sciences
- Tavros Therapeutics
- Taysha Gene Therapies
- TearLab
- Technion Research and Development Foundation
- Teijin
- Tela Bio
- Telcon RF Pharmaceuticals
- Telix Pharmaceuticals
- Telomir Pharmaceuticals
- Temple University
- Tenacia Biotechnology
- TeneoBio
- Terns Pharmaceuticals
- TerSera Therapeutics
- Terumo
- Tesaro
- Tessera Therapeutics
- Tetra Bio-Pharma
- TetraLogic Pharmaceuticals
- Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals
- Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
- TFF Pharmaceuticals
- TG Therapeutics
- Tharimmune
- The Medicines Company
- Therakine
- Theramex
- Theranexus
- TherapeuticsMD
- Therapeutic Solutions International
- Therapharm
- Therapyx
- Theratechnologies
- Theravance
- Theravance Biopharma
- The Regents of the University of California
- Theriva Biologics
- Theseus Pharmaceuticals
- Thorne Research
- TiGenix
- Tilray
- Titan Pharmaceuticals
- TiumBio
- Tizona Therapeutics
- TLC BioSciences
- Todos Medical
- Tonghua Dongbao Pharma
- TONIX Pharmaceuticals
- Torch Biosciences
- Torii Pharmaceutical
- TRACON Pharmaceuticals
- Transcenta
- Transgene
- Transition Bio
- Translate Bio
- Travere Therapeutics
- TreeFrog Therapeutics
- Trek Therapeutics
- Trevena
- TriSalus Life Sciences
- TScan Therapeutics
- Tubulis
- Tufts Medical Center
- Tufts University
- Turing Pharmaceuticals
- Turning Point Therapeutics
- Turnstone Biologics
- Twist Bioscience
- Tyme Technologies
- Ubix Therapeutics
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceuticals
- Undisclosed Company
- Union Springs Pharmaceuticals
- UNION Therapeutics
- UniQure
- United Therapeutics
- Universal Cells
- University College Dublin
- University of Alberta
- University of Arizona
- University of Basel
- University of California San Francisco
- University of Chicago
- University of Connecticut
- University of Geneva
- University of Heidelberg
- University of Louisville
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- University of Miami
- University of Missouri
- University of North Carolina
- University of Pennsylvania
- University of Southampton
- University of Texas
- University of Tubingen
- University of Washington
- Unnatural Products
- Uppsalagruppen Medical
- UroGen Pharma
- Urovant Sciences
- Vaccibody
- Vaccinex
- Vactech
- Valeant Pharmaceuticals
- Valneva
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals
- Vasomune Therapeutics
- Vaxart
- VaxEquity
- VAYA Pharma
- VBI Vaccines
- VBL Therapeutics
- Vectura
- Verastem
- Vera Therapeutics
- Veraxa Biotech
- Vericel
- VerImmune
- Verity Pharmaceuticals
- Verrica Pharmaceuticals
- Vertex Pharmaceuticals
- Verve Therapeutics
- Viatris
- VIB
- Vida Concepts
- Vifor-Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma
- Vifor Pharma
- ViiV Healthcare
- Vincera Pharma
- Vir Biotechnology
- Viridian Therapeutics
- Vivelix Pharmaceuticals
- Vividion Therapeutics
- Vivus
- Voronoi
- Voyager Therapeutics
- vTv Therapeutics
- Vyera Pharmaceuticals
- Vyluma
- VYNE Therapeutics
- Warp Drive Bio
- WAVE Life Sciences
- Wellcome Trust
- Werewolf Therapeutics
- Whitehead Institute
- Wigen Biomedicine
- Wilex
- Windtree Therapeutics
- Winhealth Pharma Group
- World Class Extractions
- WPD Pharmaceuticals
- WUGEN
- WuXi Biologics
- WY Biotech
- X4 Pharmaceuticals
- Xbiome
- Xbrane Biopharma
- Xencor
- Xenetic Biosciences
- Xenon Pharmaceuticals
- XERIS Pharmaceuticals
- Xilio Therapeutics
- Xlife Sciences
- Xoma
- XPhyto Therapeutics
- Xspray Pharma
- Xuanzhu Biopharma
- XWPharma
- XyloCor Therapeutics
- Xynomic Pharmaceuticals
- Xyphos Biosciences
- Y-Biologics
- Y-mAbs Therapeutics
- Yakult Honsha
- Yale University
- Yarrow Bioscience
- Yissum Research Development
- Yuhan Corporation
- Yungjin Pharmaceutical
- ZAI Laboratory
- Zealand Pharma
- Zenas BioPharma
- Zenith Epigenetics
- Zentalis Pharmaceuticals
- Zenyaku Kogyo
- Ziopharm Oncology
- Zogenix
- Zydus Cadila
- Zydus Lifesciences
- Zylo Therapeutics
- Zymeworks
