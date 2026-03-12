European Energy A/S: Notice to convene Ordinary General Meeting

Company announcement 6/2026 (12.03.2026)
The Board of Directors of the Company hereby convenes an Ordinary General Meeting of the Company, to be held on:
Friday 27 March 2026 at 09:00 CET at the address of the Company, Gyngemose Parkvej 50, 2860 Søborg, Denmark and electronically on Teams
Agenda:
- Election of Chair of the Annual General Meeting.
- Report on the activities of the Company.
- Presentation of the annual report with the auditors’ report for approval and discharge of the Board of Directors and the Executive Board.
- Resolution on the appropriation of profit or treatment of loss according to the approved annual report.
- Election of members to the Board of Directors.
- Decision regarding remuneration to the Board of Directors for the financial year 2026.
- Election of Auditor and Sustainability Auditor.
- AOB.
Attachment