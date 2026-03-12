Toll Brothers Debuts New Luxury Home Designs at Regency at Babcock Ranch in Punta Gorda, Florida

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the debut of new single-family home designs at Regency at Babcock Ranch, a premier 55+ active-adult community by Toll Brothers, in Punta Gorda, Florida. The community has unveiled four new larger home designs in the Lago and Sol Collections within the highly sought-after Babcock Ranch master plan.





The Lago and Sol Collections at Regency at Babcock Ranch feature an array of stunning single-family homes designed with active adult lifestyles in mind. The new Pinellas and Volusia home designs in the Lago Collection provide expanded options for up to 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms, 2-car garages, and 2,489+ square feet of living space. The new Glades and Dade home designs in the Sol Collection also expand the square footage offered in the collection up to 2,927+ square feet. All homes boast first-floor primary bedrooms, open floor plans for effortless entertaining, spacious flex rooms for versatile living opportunities, and luxury outdoor living spaces. Homes are priced from the low $400,000s.





"The new home designs in the Lago and Sol Collections at Regency at Babcock Ranch are designed to offer the ultimate in luxury and convenience for today’s active-adult home shoppers," said Sean Walsh, Division President of Toll Brothers in Southwest Florida. "With resort-style amenities, beautiful homes, and an unbeatable location, this community truly represents the best in 55+ living."

Toll Brothers customers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home shoppers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Regency at Babcock Ranch offers an array of private amenities for residents, including a resort-style swimming pool with cabanas, a state-of-the-art fitness center, pickleball and tennis courts, bocce ball courts, a putting green, and scenic walking and biking trails. A full-time Lifestyle Director curates a year-round calendar of events, creating engaging opportunities for Regency residents to connect and enjoy the community.

Residents also have access to the broader amenities of the Babcock Ranch master plan, including parks, lakes, and a community garden.

The Sales Center and professionally decorated model homes are located at 44453 Little Blue Heron Way in Punta Gorda. For more information on Regency at Babcock Ranch and Toll Brothers communities throughout Florida, call 844-551-2787 or visit TollBrothers.com/Florida.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded in 1967 and became a public company in 1986 with common stock listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” Toll Brothers builds new homes and communities in over 60 markets across the United States, serving first-time, move-up, active-adult, and second-home buyers. The Company also operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, smart home technology, landscape, and building components manufacturing businesses.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Most Admired Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2026 list of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the ninth year the Company has achieved this honor. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

