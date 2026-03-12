SAGT to Acquire 60% Majority Stake in Fast-Growing F&B Chain Malaya Heritage, Expanding Revenue Base and Entering the Multi-Billion Global Restaurant Industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia, March 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) (“SAGT” or the “Company”), a technology innovator in POS systems, enterprise software, and AI-driven solutions, announced the signing of a term sheet for a 60% stake in Malaya Heritage Holding Limited (“Malaya Heritage”), the holding company of CNS Sdn. Bhd. and SS31 Kitchen Sdn. Bhd., operators of several established Malaysian heritage dining outlets. The investment is projected to drive 70% revenue growth in 2026 through operational optimization and strategic scaling initiatives.

Malaya Heritage operates four heritage restaurant outlets in Malaysia, supported by a centralized production kitchen supplying ingredients and preparation processes across locations. For the financial year ended 30 June 2025, the two operating subsidiaries reported combined revenue of RM15,337,643.21 (USD 3,903,384.18), reflecting stable performance and a strong presence in the Malaysian heritage dining segment. The proposed investment is intended to support cashflow stability, EBITDA growth, disciplined store-level profitability, and data-driven scaling.

Capturing Value Across the Restaurant Technology Ecosystem

The global foodservice market is one of the largest consumer sectors worldwide, with an estimated value of USD 7.7 trillion in 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9% from 2025 to 2030, according to Mordor Intelligence, driven by growing consumer demand and evolving dining experiences. According to Grand View Research, the global restaurant POS terminal market is projected to reach USD 38 billion by 2030, fueled by digital ordering, integrated payments, operational analytics, and cloud-based management systems.

POS platforms are expanding beyond transaction processing into integrated operating systems that support analytics, automation, and multi-location management. Through Malaya Heritage, SAGT is establishing a technology-enabled operating platform, deploying its POS and software ecosystem directly into restaurants while participating in operating revenue.

Proposed Transaction Structure

Under the term sheet:

SAGT proposes to acquire 60% equity ownership

Total consideration: USD 3.0 million, structured as: USD 1.8 million via fixed-price share issuance Up to USD 1.2 million earn-out tied to revenue and EBITDA milestones

No floating conversion formulas

No price-reset mechanisms

Vendor subject to 12-month lock-up





Vertical Integration and Strategic Advantage

SAGT has historically provided POS systems and enterprise software. This investment creates recurring operating income exposure and a real-world platform to deploy, test, and refine its POS and software ecosystem.

By combining software infrastructure with direct participation in operating assets, SAGT moves beyond the traditional vendor model to capture economic value from the businesses using its technology. Strategic benefits include:

Direct access to operational data for continuous improvement of software and analytics

Accelerated product and feature deployment through real-world testing

Dual revenue streams from software subscriptions and operating margins

Scalable expansion model to replicate across additional restaurant concepts and outlets





This positions SAGT as a technology-enabled merchant platform, creating a self-reinforcing ecosystem that strengthens its competitive moat and generates long-term shareholder value.

Platform for Measured Expansion

Following completion of the transaction, SAGT plans to focus on optimizing performance across the existing restaurant portfolio, implementing standardized operating procedures through its POS platform, and enhancing data-driven cost and margin management.

Future outlet expansion will be selective and economically driven, with the earn-out structure aligning incentives toward sustainable, profitable growth rather than rapid expansion. This approach ensures a scalable and disciplined restaurant technology platform, supporting long-term shareholder value.

CEO Commentary

“We believe this transaction represents an important step in SAGT’s long-term strategy to combine technology infrastructure with direct operating assets,” said Kevin Ng, Chief Executive Officer of SAGT.

“Through the proposed 40% investment in Malaya Heritage, we gain exposure to profitable restaurant operations while establishing a real-world environment to deploy, test, and enhance our POS ecosystem. This integration allows us to better understand merchant needs, improve our software capabilities, and participate directly in the value created by the businesses using our technology.”

About Malaya Heritage

Malaya Heritage Holding Limited operates a portfolio of Malaysian heritage dining restaurants focused on traditional local cuisine and cultural dining experiences. The brand emphasizes authentic recipes, heritage-inspired restaurant design, and consistent service quality, catering to both local diners and tourists seeking traditional Malaysian flavors.

The group currently operates four restaurant outlets in Malaysia with an established customer base and stable operating performance.

About Sagtec Global Limited

Sagtec Global Limited (NASDAQ: SAGT) is a Nasdaq-listed technology company specializing in POS systems and enterprise software solutions, now expanding into strategic operating assets to create vertically integrated revenue streams.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding Sagtec’s growth prospects, AI platform adoption, expansion into new markets and future monetization strategies. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

The proposed transaction described in this release remains subject to due diligence, negotiation and execution of definitive agreements, and customary closing conditions, and there can be no assurance that the transaction will be completed as contemplated.

Sagtec undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by law.

Contact Information:

Sagtec Global Limited Contact:

Zainab Fateema binti Mustafa

Head of Public Relations & Corporate Affairs

Telephone +6011-6217 3661

Email: info.pr@sagtec-global.com