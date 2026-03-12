Treasury Bill Auction Announcement - RIKV 26 0618 - RIKV 26 0916

Series RIKV 26 0618 RIKV 26 0916 ISIN IS0000038966 IS0000038974 Maturity Date 06/18/2026 09/16/2026 Auction Date 03/16/2026 03/16/2026 Settlement Date 03/18/2026 03/18/2026

On the Auction Date, between 10:30 am and 11:00 am, the Government Debt Management will auction Treasury bills in the Series, with the ISIN numbers and with the Maturity Dates according to the table above. Payments for the Treasury bills must be received by the Central Bank before 14:00 on the Settlement Date and the Bills will be delivered in electronic form on the same day.

Further reference is made to the General Terms of Icelandic Treasury bills and General Terms of Auction for Treasury bills on the Government Debt Management website.

For additional information please contact Oddgeir Gunnarsson, Government Debt Management, at +354 569 9635.